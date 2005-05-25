In practical terms, a comparison between several seasons worth of attempted/successful take-ons would maybe tell more of a story rather than one-off calculations of straight-line speed on a particular day.



I looked at this a while back and it was hard to get a sense from attempted dribbles. What I didn't check was successful take-ons and his success % has dropped significantly. In 17/18 it was up at 62% and has never been as high again (although it hit 60% in 19/20). But this season it's all the way down to 33.8 and it's dropped every season since 19/20. For me the eye test is very obvious, he's just not as explosive as he used to be but he's almost certainly more creative with his passing - this season his passes into the box, key passes, progressive passing and xAG are all way up on what they've ever been for us. And the trend over his time here is, I reckon, up, although it's not linear.