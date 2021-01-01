Are you arguing Slot won't want him because that's a stretch

Klopp is the godfather of the modern high press and he built an attack round Salah - if you want to work at the top level you have to be able to adjust for high production forwards who don't press that effectively



I think it is a really interesting question.Klopp built an attack around Salah when he was one of the quickest players on the planet. He gave us an out ball and Firmino dropping gave Mane and Salah plenty of opportunities to make out to in runs into the space Firmino vacated. It worked because Firmino was an absolute pressing machine but could also drop in and become an extra midfield player when required.Salah's slowing has been accompanied by our transitioning to a more possession-based team. We have also recruited Nunez who gives us an electric line breaking forward.The question now is whether Slot adapts his methods and we continue as a possession-based team with a slower build-up which gives Salah the opportunity to continue as a playmaker. Or the team adapts and we become a high-intensity pressing team that looks to win the ball really high up the pitch.For me Slot wants to invite teams to press us in our defensive and middle thirds so we can play through them and attack with real speed. When we get the ball in the final third we then want to be able to press with huge intensity and keep the ball there the way City do.I am not sure how Salah fits into that.