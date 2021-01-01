« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30400 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:43:19 pm
I dont think he will retire from international football. The one thing he hasnt won yet is a title with Egypt. For his friends and family, winning AFCON would be bigger than anything he has won with us.

Agreed. There isn't a prayer really. Thankfully AFCON is in June next year
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30401 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:06:26 pm
Where would you play him in a really high intensity Slot team though?
That has to be one of the most pressing questions for Slot now.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30402 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:06:26 pm
Where would you play him in a really high intensity Slot team though?

Are you arguing Slot won't want him because that's a stretch
Klopp is the godfather of the modern high press and he built an attack round Salah - if you want to work at the top level you have to be able to adjust for high production forwards who don't press that effectively
Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30403 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:33:21 am
And the award to the biggest load of bollocks I've read on RAWK goes to.....
If you live in England long enough you know how things slide.

Jingoism is part and parcel of English culture.

A lot of evidence behind this if you look at studies too.

We know certain parts of the media have an aversion to Liverpool, so it's not even a stretch to extend it to one of our foreign players.
mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30404 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:33:21 am
And the award to the biggest load of bollocks I've read on RAWK goes to.....

Not saying I agree but I have a Serbian mate that honestly hates Salah because his Arab, Muslim and his words selfish as fuck.

Can't make this shit up lol. 
bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30405 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 10:09:35 am
I also noted it.

I think it's down to a few reasons:

1. Salah is a Liverpool player.
2. People love seeing us struggle and in-fight.
3. Salah is foreign - there is an element/veneer/angle of subtle racism here.

And to top it off I think Salah is the type of 'foreign' that is the perfect mix to rile prejudiced people up, i.e. he's Arab and Muslim and doesn't have the strongest English.

I honestly think that if Klopp was Arab/Muslim and Salah was the Engerlund captain (Kane!), then we'd see it turned the other way, i.e. Klopp has been way too harsh with Salah...

It definitely plays a part. His name is Mohammed - that will automatically trigger conscious/sub-conscious bias for some people
Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30406 on: Today at 06:24:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:30:20 pm
Are you arguing Slot won't want him because that's a stretch
Klopp is the godfather of the modern high press and he built an attack round Salah - if you want to work at the top level you have to be able to adjust for high production forwards who don't press that effectively

I think it is a really interesting question.

Klopp built an attack around Salah when he was one of the quickest players on the planet. He gave us an out ball and Firmino dropping gave Mane and Salah plenty of opportunities to make out to in runs into the space Firmino vacated. It worked because Firmino was an absolute pressing machine but could also drop in and become an extra midfield player when required.

Salah's slowing has been accompanied by our transitioning to a more possession-based team. We have also recruited Nunez who gives us an electric line breaking forward.

The question now is whether Slot adapts his methods and we continue as a possession-based team with a slower build-up which gives Salah the opportunity to continue as a playmaker. Or the team adapts and we become a high-intensity pressing team that looks to win the ball really high up the pitch.

For me Slot wants to invite teams to press us in our defensive and middle thirds so we can play through them and attack with real speed. When we get the ball in the final third we then want to be able to press with huge intensity and keep the ball there the way City do.

I am not sure how Salah fits into that.
