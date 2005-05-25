Misty eyed? He was unplayable and he was at that level consistently for Barcelona albeit in a different role to accommodate Messi. One of the greatest ever strikers who came into form on our pitch.
What Suarez did at Barcelona is of absolutely no consequence to whos a better Liverpool player.
Heres what both did in their 1st full 3 seasons at Liverpool. Excluding Suarezs 1st half season makes his stats look better.
Luis Suarez
122 appearance
78 goals
36 assists
1 POTY season
15 games missed through suspension
1 x League Cup
Mo Salah
155 appearances
94 goals
38 assists
1 POTY season
0 games missed through suspension
1 x Champions League
1 x Premier League
Now I could raise other aspects like controversy brought on the club, how missing games through suspension (availability is a key trait) may have cost us points and titles, putting in transfer requests etc. but thought Id leave them out.
1st 3 seasons collectively is Suarez that much better than Salah? Stats alone would say not. Salah scored more, assisted more and won more. Maybe due partly to the fact he didnt miss 15 games through suspension.
Is Suarezs peak season better than Salahs? Probably.
Is Suarezs 1st full 3 seasons better than Salahs 1st full 3 seasons? Arguable in my opinion.
Thats why I called it misty eyed when people look back at Suarez. People loved the excitement of that 13/14 team with Suarez as the catalyst. Much like Suarez as a Liverpool player that team was ultimately flawed. But people are still engrossed by the excitement of that season. Arguably more so than the more methodical nature Salah and the 2017-2020 Liverpool went about their business.
No right or wrong in this though. Its just an opinion and observations.