im not convinced peak Suarez (13/14) is better than,say, Salah 17/18.



Salahís playing in a much better team so itís harder to stand out. But he still stood out head and shoulders above everyone.



Suarez played in 36 games all season. Much easier to put everything into 36 games. Even with less games he was knackered and went missing in some of the last few games of the season.



Salah banged 11 goals in 15 CL games so that negates any argument around pens v non pen goals.



Salahís availability was better. Suarez missed 5 games at start of the season due to lack of discipline. Did missing the draw v Swansea and loss v Southampton ultimately make a difference? Weíll never know but good argument that if Suarez is available for those games we have a few more points in the bag for the title challenge. Remember heís only out due to his own lack of discipline.



He also started the season by asking for a transfer to Arsenal. Does that make any difference to his play in 2013/24? Maybe, maybe not. Itís still part of his 2013/14 season though.



Suarez was unbelievable in 2013/14 but thereís a misty eyed view of him that season. I think due to the unexpected nature, excitement and romanticism of the 2013/14 league challenge.



I wonít argue against it being one of Liverpoolís best individual season in my time watching the club. But miles better than Barnes 87/88, Gerrard 05/06, Salah 17/18 or VvD 18/19? Not for me. Itís in that bracket though.