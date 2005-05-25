« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Reply #30320 on: Yesterday at 12:43:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm
All competitions yes, the numbers above are PL only
I put his PL NPG in brackets.
JC the Messiah

Reply #30321 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
AFCON 2025 is in July/August. It's mad that it's so frequent, but at least it's not in the middle of the season this time. 
Jookie

Reply #30322 on: Yesterday at 01:05:36 pm
im not convinced peak Suarez (13/14) is better than,say, Salah 17/18.

Salahs playing in a much better team so its harder to stand out. But he still stood out head and shoulders above everyone.

Suarez played in 36 games all season. Much easier to put everything into 36 games. Even with less games he was knackered and went missing in some of the last few games of the season.

Salah banged 11 goals in 15 CL games so that negates any argument around pens v non pen goals.

Salahs availability was better. Suarez missed 5 games at start of the season due to lack of discipline. Did missing the draw v Swansea and loss v Southampton ultimately make a difference? Well never know but good argument that if Suarez is available for those games we have a few more points in the bag for the title challenge. Remember hes only out due to his own lack of discipline.

He also started the season by asking for a transfer to Arsenal. Does that make any difference to his play in 2013/24? Maybe, maybe not. Its still part of his 2013/14 season though.

Suarez was unbelievable in 2013/14 but theres a misty eyed view of him that season. I think due to the unexpected nature, excitement and romanticism of the 2013/14 league challenge.

I wont argue against it being one of Liverpools best individual season in my time watching the club. But miles better than Barnes 87/88, Gerrard 05/06, Salah 17/18 or VvD 18/19? Not for me. Its in that bracket though.
SamLad

Reply #30323 on: Yesterday at 05:51:36 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:37:35 am
Disgusting how people label him a diver when he's the exact opposite of a diver. He gets manhandled countless times a game. Heard a clip of that wally Simon Jordan saying Salah "is a fair weather player and he dives".  Jordan often talks about media making up narratives and having nothing to back up what they say. Fairweather player?  What a load of bullox. He's stood up season after season right when we needed him. Talk about reacting to the moment. In his time at Liverpool I can remember Salah going down easily, or diving, once. Once. Contrast that to Kane, Vardy, Deli Ali, Rashford, Saka, Maddison. I wonder why Salah gets labelled a diver and they dont
I have a theory .....  Mo smiles too much. 

9 times out of 10 when he gets pulled down, he reacts with a smile.  so a lot of refs / media morons see that as a "oh well, I tried to trick them" reaction instead of realizing it is just how he is - he also smiles most times when he misses a shot.  I've seriously never seen a footballer who smiles so much.

you can count on 1 hand the number of times he's lost his cool, no matter how he's been banged about by oppo bastards.
JC the Messiah

Reply #30324 on: Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:51:36 pm
I have a theory .....  Mo smiles too much. 

9 times out of 10 when he gets pulled down, he reacts with a smile.  so a lot of refs / media morons see that as a "oh well, I tried to trick them" reaction instead of realizing it is just how he is - he also smiles most times when he misses a shot.  I've seriously never seen a footballer who smiles so much.

you can count on 1 hand the number of times he's lost his cool, no matter how he's been banged about by oppo bastards.

But when they see him in a headlock but don't blow a foul, the smile is saying "you're a joke" to the ref.
SamLad

Reply #30325 on: Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm
But when they see him in a headlock but don't blow a foul, the smile is saying "you're a joke" to the ref.
yeah but they interpret him smiling so as to suit their "cheating forriner" bias. 

I love his love for the game, but sometimes wonder if it works against him -- if he'd get angry with the shit he puts up with every game maybe it would it have made a difference in the calls he doesn't get.
faisfais

Reply #30326 on: Yesterday at 08:11:09 pm
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 04:25:00 am
Better than Suarez? Interesting.

If I had to choose between Suarez & Salah for a one-off game, I would pick Suarez.
If I had to choose between Suarez & Salah for an entire campaign, I would pick Salah.

Does that make sense?
Zlen

Reply #30327 on: Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm
Id pick Suarez for anything. Just simply a better player.
smutchin

Reply #30328 on: Yesterday at 09:01:50 pm
Id pick Salah. He may be 32 and therefore only fit for the knackers yard but Suarez is 37 ffs!
Garlic Red

Reply #30329 on: Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
Suarez over Salah all day.

Suarez was simply unplayable in almost every area of the pitch  you couldnt keep him out of the action and he caused panic throughout entire sides when he played and regularly punished the mistakes.

Salahs been brilliant over the years but thereve been too many games over the years where Ive thought hes stinking the gaff out and he gets a goal almost out of the blue. Its a great quality to have but give me the player whos going to destroy a back line and elevate his teammates all day. The player he became at Barcelona was ridiculous. He deserved a Ballon Dor in 2016 but Ronaldo was at his peak and the Euros win with Portugal (how bad were they?!) meant he ended up romping it, but it was an all time season from Suarez.
kesey

Reply #30330 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm
In simple words .

Fuck him off.
kop306

Reply #30331 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
suarez is probably our second best ever premier league player after stevie

ive never seen a player score the goals that suarez did

his work rate was unbelievable

we nearly won the premier league because of suarez

all of our forwards now lack the bite that suarez had
kesey

Reply #30332 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm

all of our forwards now lack the bite that suarez had


 ;D



JC the Messiah

Reply #30333 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
Still amazed at some Liverpool fans posting in this thread.
Keith Lard

Reply #30334 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
Level of disrespect thats been thrown at Salah in the media is very typical and predictable
Redbonnie

Reply #30335 on: Today at 06:11:54 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:05:36 pm
im not convinced peak Suarez (13/14) is better than,say, Salah 17/18.

Salahs playing in a much better team so its harder to stand out. But he still stood out head and shoulders above everyone.

Suarez played in 36 games all season. Much easier to put everything into 36 games. Even with less games he was knackered and went missing in some of the last few games of the season.

Salah banged 11 goals in 15 CL games so that negates any argument around pens v non pen goals.

Salahs availability was better. Suarez missed 5 games at start of the season due to lack of discipline. Did missing the draw v Swansea and loss v Southampton ultimately make a difference? Well never know but good argument that if Suarez is available for those games we have a few more points in the bag for the title challenge. Remember hes only out due to his own lack of discipline.

He also started the season by asking for a transfer to Arsenal. Does that make any difference to his play in 2013/24? Maybe, maybe not. Its still part of his 2013/14 season though.

Suarez was unbelievable in 2013/14 but theres a misty eyed view of him that season. I think due to the unexpected nature, excitement and romanticism of the 2013/14 league challenge.

I wont argue against it being one of Liverpools best individual season in my time watching the club. But miles better than Barnes 87/88, Gerrard 05/06, Salah 17/18 or VvD 18/19? Not for me. Its in that bracket though.

Misty eyed? He was unplayable and he was  at that level consistently for Barcelona albeit in a different role to accommodate Messi. One of the greatest ever strikers who came into form on our pitch.
spider-neil

Reply #30336 on: Today at 08:13:42 am
I would pick peak Salah over peak Suarez any day. Oh, and you have the added bonus of Salah not being a c*nt or having a weird fetish for human flesh.
A-Bomb

Reply #30337 on: Today at 08:40:42 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:42 am
I would pick peak Salah over peak Suarez any day. Oh, and you have the added bonus of Salah not being a c*nt or having a weird fetish for human flesh.

Just imagine if they had played together, now that would have been something.
amir87

Reply #30338 on: Today at 08:53:20 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
Level of disrespect thats been thrown at Salah in the media is very typical and predictable

It's no worse then what some so-called Liverpool supporters are saying about him which is the saddest bit.
