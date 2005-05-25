im not convinced peak Suarez (13/14) is better than,say, Salah 17/18.



Salahs playing in a much better team so its harder to stand out. But he still stood out head and shoulders above everyone.



Suarez played in 36 games all season. Much easier to put everything into 36 games. Even with less games he was knackered and went missing in some of the last few games of the season.



Salah banged 11 goals in 15 CL games so that negates any argument around pens v non pen goals.



Salahs availability was better. Suarez missed 5 games at start of the season due to lack of discipline. Did missing the draw v Swansea and loss v Southampton ultimately make a difference? Well never know but good argument that if Suarez is available for those games we have a few more points in the bag for the title challenge. Remember hes only out due to his own lack of discipline.



He also started the season by asking for a transfer to Arsenal. Does that make any difference to his play in 2013/24? Maybe, maybe not. Its still part of his 2013/14 season though.



Suarez was unbelievable in 2013/14 but theres a misty eyed view of him that season. I think due to the unexpected nature, excitement and romanticism of the 2013/14 league challenge.



I wont argue against it being one of Liverpools best individual season in my time watching the club. But miles better than Barnes 87/88, Gerrard 05/06, Salah 17/18 or VvD 18/19? Not for me. Its in that bracket though.