Been a mad few days with Mo .

My take on it is hes not right since the injury, hes playing shit and not involved in the games and the frustration boiled over at the weekend. Its part of football but its mostly kept to the dressing room.



Signing a new contract might make business sense, it locks him in for another season and we can sell him the year after. Without a renewal if he stays next season he can go on a free at the end of it (is that right?) I do think he has another season in him at least. He has enough credit in the bank to be allowed a dip in form, and its not just him thats dipped. Mo will be 32 next season and if he stays some reinvention will be needed, a new manager might get a new tune out of Mo.