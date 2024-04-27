Been a mad few days with Mo
My take on it is hes not right since the injury, hes playing shit and not involved in the games and the frustration boiled over at the weekend. Its part of football but its mostly kept to the dressing room.
Signing a new contract might make business sense, it locks him in for another season and we can sell him the year after. Without a renewal if he stays next season he can go on a free at the end of it (is that right?) I do think he has another season in him at least. He has enough credit in the bank to be allowed a dip in form, and its not just him thats dipped. Mo will be 32 next season and if he stays some reinvention will be needed, a new manager might get a new tune out of Mo.