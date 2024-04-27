« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2907296 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30280 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:49:32 am
Yep knives were out pre sharpened.
In this place as well, by the looks of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30281 on: Today at 01:34:58 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 27, 2024, 09:44:01 pm
Last year was defo the time to cash in (if all parties wanted it, which it sounds like they didnt). But that was then and this is now.

If I was a betting man, Id bet on Salah killing it next year, runs his contract down, Liverpool fans hoping he signs a new deal, and then a queue of clubs lining up to take him.

Thats why I say  sign him up now whilst the chips are down ;)

Hate to say I told you so, but I would be lying ;) They want to extend Salahs contract because Mo is gold class and will be rejuvenated next year.

Theres one thing I understand - the contrarian investor mindset, and these guys that run the club are not scared to swim against the tide to extract value. Salah contract extension is the equivalent of a bear market investment. Sign him up now when its easy and demand is down , he gets off to a flyer next year and his value on a long contract soars  wouldnt surprise me if they try to cash in at the end of next summer with Salah in better form and in a longer contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30282 on: Today at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
Premier League this calendar year.

Haaland
7 goals 1 assist
Missed 1 game

Salah
5 goals, 2 assists
Missed 6 games

Both were the top scorers going into the new year, only one had AFCON and multiple injuries since.

Maybe City should sell the robot as he's fallen off a cliff or something :lmao



If Haaland was 32 in 6 weeks the comparison might be vaguely relevant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30283 on: Today at 01:51:26 am »
Been a mad few days with Mo.
My take on it is hes not right since the injury, hes playing shit and not involved in the games and the frustration boiled over at the weekend. Its part of football but its mostly kept to the dressing room.

Signing a new contract might make business sense, it locks him in for another season and we can sell him the year after. Without a renewal if he stays next season he can go on a free at the end of it (is that right?) I do think he has another season in him at least. He has enough credit in the bank to be allowed a dip in form, and its not just him thats dipped. Mo will be 32 next season and if he stays some reinvention will be needed, a new manager might get a new tune out of Mo.
