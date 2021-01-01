« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30240 on: Today at 08:09:20 pm
god, on social media so many want to sell him over his "spat"

which I looked back on and looked like hardly anything

Plastic fans after Saudi money
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30241 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm
Not fussed if he's sold or if he stays - as long as we buy someone to compete for that spot. We're desperately thin on right wing, it's basically Salah or Elliot who really isn't a winger. So whatever we do - please buy another player with pace who can take on defenders. It will be better for everyone, Salah included if he stays.
smutchin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30242 on: Today at 08:51:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:12:00 pm
Let's see if he's willing to accept a wage reduction first, highly unlikely.

Where has this talk of a wage reduction come from?
Simplexity

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30243 on: Today at 09:14:24 pm
Why would Salah agree to a wage reduction? There is literally no reason for him to do that.

It is fairly surprising that it seems we want to keep him. Would expect the nerds to want to stamp their authority on the squad again.
Razors Razor

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30244 on: Today at 09:32:54 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:20:09 pm
Not fussed if he's sold or if he stays - as long as we buy someone to compete for that spot. We're desperately thin on right wing, it's basically Salah or Elliot who really isn't a winger. So whatever we do - please buy another player with pace who can take on defenders. It will be better for everyone, Salah included if he stays.

Doak was getting game time until his injury.
terry_macss_perm

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30245 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:51:23 pm
Where has this talk of a wage reduction come from?

There are rumours of a contract extension so, logically, that would be at a reduced wage. Theres no way his form justifies his salary and theres a fair chance that hes in an age related decline.

Its also unlikely that hed accept a reduced wage given the money he could earn in Saudi.

Maybe its an exit strategy for both parties. We offer an extension. He declines so we say that, realistically, we have to sell this summer rather than let him go for nothing.
BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30246 on: Today at 09:54:14 pm
Can't understand any shout to play him as a 10. He's not got that in his locker.
Logged
beardsley4ever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30247 on: Today at 09:56:37 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:20:09 pm
Not fussed if he's sold or if he stays - as long as we buy someone to compete for that spot. We're desperately thin on right wing, it's basically Salah or Elliot who really isn't a winger. So whatever we do - please buy another player with pace who can take on defenders. It will be better for everyone, Salah included if he stays.


100% in this camp.
stockdam

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30248 on: Today at 09:57:05 pm
Hes still a good player but has struggled the last few games. Unfortunately it is time to bring in a replacement. Hes still a legend no matter what happens as his record is second to none.
Logged
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30249 on: Today at 10:00:15 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:57:05 pm
Hes still a good player but has struggled the last few games. Unfortunately it is time to bring in a replacement. Hes still a legend no matter what happens as his record is second to none.
struggled in a few games, so it's time to get rid?  god almighty.

you'd last about a month as a manager with an approach like that.
Sinyoro

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30250 on: Today at 10:04:52 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:54:14 pm
Can't understand any shout to play him as a 10. He's not got that in his locker.

He can but it's not his best position.

He had a devastating partnership with Edin Dzeko at Roma where he played as a 10
LiverBirdKop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30251 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm
I love Mo, he has been incredible for us. His numbers are insane, and he's a club legend.

Looking at the seismic change approaching us with a new head coach/manager coming in, we will need to spend a lot of cash to get this new chapter started. I say this with a knot in my stomach but it's probably best for the club to sell him now while we can still get a good decent price for him.

Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30252 on: Today at 10:11:09 pm
Premier League this calendar year.

Haaland
7 goals 1 assist
Missed 1 game

Salah
5 goals, 2 assists
Missed 6 games

Both were the top scorers going into the new year, only one had AFCON and multiple injuries since.

Maybe City should sell the robot as he's fallen off a cliff or something :lmao

BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30253 on: Today at 10:12:35 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:04:52 pm
He can but it's not his best position.

He had a devastating partnership with Edin Dzeko at Roma where he played as a 10

Not in this league where he hasn't played it in 7 years. He doesn't see the pictures, have the close control or see the pass let alone be able to execute it.
Logged
smutchin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30254 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 09:46:14 pm
There are rumours of a contract extension so, logically, that would be at a reduced wage.

Right, so the talk is based purely on logic rather than actual info. Gotcha.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30255 on: Today at 10:18:35 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:12:35 pm
Not in this league where he hasn't played it in 7 years. He doesn't see the pictures, have the close control or see the pass let alone be able to execute it.

I think youve been watching a different footballer, because he is undoubtedly one of the best final third passers in the league probably only bettered by De Bruyne Bruno and Odegaard.

Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30256 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:11:09 pm
Premier League this calendar year.

Haaland
7 goals 1 assist
Missed 1 game

Salah
5 goals, 2 assists
Missed 6 games

Both were the top scorers going into the new year, only one had AFCON and multiple injuries since.

Maybe City should sell the robot as he's fallen off a cliff or something :lmao

Interesting isnt it.
BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30257 on: Today at 10:20:55 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:18:35 pm
I think youve been watching a different footballer, because he is undoubtedly one of the best final third passers in the league probably only bettered by De Bruyne Bruno and Odegaard.



Not from a 10 position
Logged
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30258 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:20:55 pm
Not from a 10 position

A lot of it is from the same areas, do you think Odegaard just sticks in one position or something? A lot of these players best work is coming from the same areas, I wouldnt want Salah as a 10, but he most certainly has the passing and close control for it.
faisfais

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30259 on: Today at 10:23:46 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:14:46 pm
Who would take them instead? Mac Allister?

My question is more directed to how many non-penalty goals would be sufficient from Mo to justify a new contract:

In this season, non-penalty goals by LFC forwards:

Nunez - 17
Salah - 16
Jota - 15
Gakpo - 14
Diaz - 13
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30260 on: Today at 10:25:08 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 10:23:46 pm
My question is more directed to how many non-penalty goals would be sufficient from Mo to justify a new contract:

In this season, non-penalty goals by LFC forwards:

Nunez - 17
Salah - 16
Jota - 15
Gakpo - 14
Diaz - 13

He creates chances more than every single player on that list.
Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30261 on: Today at 10:25:40 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:04:52 pm
He can but it's not his best position.

He had a devastating partnership with Edin Dzeko at Roma where he played as a 10

He didn't play as a 10 at Roma. He played as a wide forward.
Logged
BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30262 on: Today at 10:26:24 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:22:43 pm
A lot of it is from the same areas, do you think Odegaard just sticks in one position or something? A lot of these players best work is coming from the same areas, I wouldnt want Salah as a 10, but he most certainly has the passing and close control for it.

Time will tell but on current form he's miles off
Logged
Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30263 on: Today at 10:26:29 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:25:08 pm
He creates chances more than every single player on that list.

He also has very little defensive responsibilities.
Logged
faisfais

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30264 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:25:08 pm
He creates chances more than every single player on that list.

Assists this season:

Nunez - 13
Salah - 13
Jota - 5
Gakpo - 4
Diaz - 5
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30265 on: Today at 10:45:47 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:12:35 pm
Not in this league where he hasn't played it in 7 years. He doesn't see the pictures, have the close control or see the pass let alone be able to execute it.
considering this idea of yours that Salah hasn't got close control, a great passing abliity and the vision to make intricate passes high up the pitch -  plus the way you hype Endo as a first choice midfielder who improves Mac - honestly has me questioning what games of ours you watch!

Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:14:24 pm
Why would Salah agree to a wage reduction? There is literally no reason for him to do that.
there literally are many reasons!

have you seriously never hear of senior sports people on huge contracts agreeing to a lower income, in order to preserves their place in a competitive team? it happens quite a lot.

sports teams also tend to want to pay their players less money when they start to play fewer games too, which feels likely of 32-34 year old Salah compared to his high number of appearances on his last two contracts. so if he wants to stay, and the club is only willing to offer an extension on a lower salary, then that's just one of the many reasons
BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30266 on: Today at 10:55:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:45:47 pm
considering this idea of yours that Salah hasn't got close control, a great passing abliity and the vision to make intricate passes high up the pitch -  plus the way you hype Endo as a first choice midfielder who improves Mac - honestly has me questioning what games of ours you watch!
there literally are many reasons!

Never said he doesn't have close control, I said he can't play the 10, he's no right foot for a start so won't be able to make quick passes from the left.
Logged
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30267 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 10:28:05 pm
Assists this season:

Nunez - 13
Salah - 13
Jota - 5
Gakpo - 4
Diaz - 5

We all know Salah should have at least 10 additional assists here ;D
Logged
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30268 on: Today at 11:02:21 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:55:53 pm
Never said he doesn't have close control, I said he can't play the 10, he's no right foot for a start so won't be able to make quick passes from the left.
No right foot :o Again, are you sure you're looking at the right player? He's the one with the curly hair..

You make him sound like Riise! Obviously prefers his left, almost to a fault, but has a lovely right foot when he's got to use it.
