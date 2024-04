Not sure about this ... we either keep him on the wing and he plays like he is now, losing his pace, and we end up sacrificing a position we could buy younger in in the hope he somehow re-finds his younger self.



Move him inside, and try and make it work, sacrificing a position where we have players already.



He becomes a 'Ronaldo', moaning at being left out if he doesn't start every week, generally being a sulk and causing discontent for a new manager and being a massive burden.











Yeah I'm in the same boat. With a new manager coming in, it feels like it could have been easier to make a clean break from our older players, even if it means Salah stays for the final year of his contract and then leaves.Imagine any renewal will still be a large financial commitment from the club for at list a couple of years. It then depends on how much he declines in that period.Best case is he's still performing at a high level whilst he's here.Worst case scenario is him on high wages, past his best and either starting and being a negative influence footballing wise or sulking at not starting (if that's what he was upset anout on Saturday then it's not going to get better going forward) and being a negative influence off the pitch.Both seem equally likely at this point. I wouldn't want us to take the risk.