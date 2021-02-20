I love Mo and I love Klopp. Far too much has been made of this, especially in the media. This is not unusual, weve seen it before between other players and their manager. Mo shouldnt have made that comment in the mixed zone, but we all make mistakes.
All that matters now is that these two legends of Liverpool end their time here together praising each other and showing each other respect. No one wants a spat that drags on. Im sure it wont.
As for Mos future, now may be the time to cash in. Hes nearly 32. He is only going downhill from here. Earlier this season, pre injury, he was still contributing a lot. Our top scorer, lots of assists. However that impact may keep diminishing.
Id say another year from him at the most, but we could also sell this summer, rather than let him go on a free.