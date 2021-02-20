« previous next »
Always_A_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
He'll be gone in the summer. It's got nothing to do with yesterday, but it's inevitable after last summers Saudi bid. I said to my mates last year that it wouldn't surprise me if a deal wasn't already agreed.

He's got 14 months left on his contract and there's no talk whatsoever of him signing a new contract. His last deal 2 years ago dragged on for months and months and there was so much talk from his agent about being paid the right amount of money etc. The silence is damning.

Ultimately, he's 32 in June and whilst im sure he could do a job for us for another year or 2, I just cant see FSG sanctioning anther mega deal for a player whose trajectory isn't on the rise.

If you look back at my posts, you'll see I love Salah. I think he's an incredible footballer and what he's done for us in the years he's been here has been remarkable.

However, yesterday he showed himself to be petulant and a bit of a dick. But it's completely out of character. He's been an absolute model professional for 7 years and has never put a foot wrong. Yesterday we saw the frustration of a serial winner who was annoyed at being on the bench, who was annoyed that this season has ended the way it has & who was annoyed at his own lack of form. I'm sure he'll regret it today and after the next game he'll do an interview and brush everything under the carpet.

There's 3 games left boys and girls, in what feels like the end of an era. An era we've all been so lucky to witness and be a part of. Lets enjoy the last few games of the season and hopefully we can see the lads get back to winning ways. 
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I am criticising Salah because I believe he acted the c*nt yesterday, both on the touchline and in the mixed zone. Nothing to do with trying to make him a scapegoat. Focus on developing your own argument rather than trying to make out that the opposing view is not valid.
lgvkarlos

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Would have blown over immediately if Mo had not continued it after the game, all this media circus is on him.

Needed benching on current form, clearly his ego couldn't handle it. Fingers crossed he apologises and we move on.
decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 05:01:27 pm
He'll be gone in the summer. It's got nothing to do with yesterday, but it's inevitable after last summers Saudi bid. I said to my mates last year that it wouldn't surprise me if a deal wasn't already agreed.

He's got 14 months left on his contract and there's no talk whatsoever of him signing a new contract. His last deal 2 years ago dragged on for months and months and there was so much talk from his agent about being paid the right amount of money etc. The silence is damning.

Ultimately, he's 32 in June and whilst im sure he could do a job for us for another year or 2, I just cant see FSG sanctioning anther mega deal for a player whose trajectory isn't on the rise.

If you look back at my posts, you'll see I love Salah. I think he's an incredible footballer and what he's done for us in the years he's been here has been remarkable.

However, yesterday he showed himself to be petulant and a bit of a dick. But it's completely out of character. He's been an absolute model professional for 7 years and has never put a foot wrong. Yesterday we saw the frustration of a serial winner who was annoyed at being on the bench, who was annoyed that this season has ended the way it has & who was annoyed at his own lack of form. I'm sure he'll regret it today and after the next game he'll do an interview and brush everything under the carpet.

There's 3 games left boys and girls, in what feels like the end of an era. An era we've all been so lucky to witness and be a part of. Lets enjoy the last few games of the season and hopefully we can see the lads get back to winning ways.

Good post. I think those on both sides of the argument could agree with a lot of that.
Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 05:01:27 pm
He'll be gone in the summer. It's got nothing to do with yesterday, but it's inevitable after last summers Saudi bid. I said to my mates last year that it wouldn't surprise me if a deal wasn't already agreed.

He's got 14 months left on his contract and there's no talk whatsoever of him signing a new contract. His last deal 2 years ago dragged on for months and months and there was so much talk from his agent about being paid the right amount of money etc. The silence is damning.

Ultimately, he's 32 in June and whilst im sure he could do a job for us for another year or 2, I just cant see FSG sanctioning anther mega deal for a player whose trajectory isn't on the rise.

If you look back at my posts, you'll see I love Salah. I think he's an incredible footballer and what he's done for us in the years he's been here has been remarkable.

However, yesterday he showed himself to be petulant and a bit of a dick. But it's completely out of character. He's been an absolute model professional for 7 years and has never put a foot wrong. Yesterday we saw the frustration of a serial winner who was annoyed at being on the bench, who was annoyed that this season has ended the way it has & who was annoyed at his own lack of form. I'm sure he'll regret it today and after the next game he'll do an interview and brush everything under the carpet.

There's 3 games left boys and girls, in what feels like the end of an era. An era we've all been so lucky to witness and be a part of. Lets enjoy the last few games of the season and hopefully we can see the lads get back to winning ways.

Could easily have been the frustration of a player knowing he might not win a major trophy again.
decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm
I am criticising Salah because I believe he acted the c*nt yesterday, both on the touchline and in the mixed zone. Nothing to do with trying to make him a scapegoat. Focus on developing your own argument rather than trying to make out that the opposing view is not valid.

Completely agree.

When some of us express annoyance at Salah for his behaviour yesterday, coming off the back of the disappointment of 6 weeks of awful form, it immediately jumps to "Salah is being made a scapegoat". Total nonsense.

He's the superstar of the team, he gets paid by far the most in the squad to be a difference maker. Players aren't created equally - Salah is the main man, so he gets a huge amount of the credit when he does well, but then also has to take criticism when he doesn't. That's just the way it is. Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are completely different in how important they are - that's why they're treated differently to each other when things are good or bad.

Of course people are disappointed when Salah goes missing, but firstly, no one has said or suggested everything is all his fault. And secondly, his extended poor form wasn't what has some people annoyed at him - it's the fact that he acted so disrespectfully in the context of not pulling his own weight.
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Could easily have been the frustration of a player knowing he might not win a major trophy again.
Kiev, Paris, City's cheating, the Senegal double-whammy of AFCON and WCQ. Sure, the frustration must burn but he has a PL, CL and CWC winners' medals to look at. Hardly Harry fucking Kane.
darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Could easily have been the frustration of a player knowing he might not win a major trophy again.

If he had the same line of thinking back in January it might have been a different outcome. Egypt came first again.

I am grateful for what he has done but Its very hard not be pissed off with him. He was our main man and never came to the party and to make matters worse he does that yesterday to make it look like we've had a complete meltdown. As great as he was, was he reaching the same heights with another manager? I'm not sure. Klopp didn't deserve that with only 3 games left. Thanks and good luck.
CS111

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Hes not irreplaceable anymore, hes become predictable, his final ball which was never that good, shooting has gone. Its one of those where it suits all parties to go their own way.
Hopefully we get a decent fee and some new blood and thanks for the memories.
Wool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Hes not irreplaceable anymore, hes become predictable, his final ball which was never that good, shooting has gone. Its one of those where it suits all parties to go their own way.
Hopefully we get a decent fee and some new blood and thanks for the memories.
::)
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
https://twitter.com/i/status/1784595383328682029

Looks like no huggy time, wars were started over less..

One of them will have to commit seppuku it's the only way.
I've been a good boy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
::)
And people call Everton fans bitter!
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:00:33 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1784595383328682029

Looks like no huggy time, wars were started over less..

One of them will have to commit seppuku it's the only way.
Seems a bit like...

JK: "You ready to go on?"
MS:  "Sure whatevs. About fucking time"
JK:  "You don't sound ready..."
MS:  "Pfff what do you want me to say? Bit late innit" *waves arms like stroppy teen*
JK:  "You wanna go back on the bench?" *adopts Dad tone*
MS:  "Dude..." *jogs on pitch*
Jake

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I don't give a toss about that spat yesterday. Both have delivered us the world and are entitled to a heated two minutes.

Salah even pulled out an old school rapid as fuck run that nearly ended in a goal towards the end.

But he's still not been the same since afcon 2022 and needs to go.
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:01:30 pm
Salah even pulled out an old school rapid as fuck run that nearly ended in a goal towards the end.
That was a joy to watch. Sadly he wasn't flanked by Mané or Firmino, and ended up playing a shite pass to Nunez.
Jake

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
That was a joy to watch. Sadly he wasn't flanked by Mané or Firmino, and ended up playing a shite pass to Nunez.

After my post the other day where I went through his last three seasons of goals, highlighting how hes changed from speed and outside of box/great hard finishes to pens and end of a move tap ins/slots, I thought he was doing it just to spite me.
BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
As the old saying goes, you're only as good as your last game so looking back Mo may reflect that his opta stats may look decent but his all round play in the last six has been poor.
danm77

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I love Mo and I love Klopp. Far too much has been made of this, especially in the media. This is not unusual, weve seen it before between other players and their manager. Mo shouldnt have made that comment in the mixed zone, but we all make mistakes.

All that matters now is that these two legends of Liverpool end their time here together praising each other and showing each other respect. No one wants a spat that drags on. Im sure it wont.

As for Mos future, now may be the time to cash in. Hes nearly 32. He is only going downhill from here. Earlier this season, pre injury, he was still contributing a lot. Our top scorer, lots of assists. However that impact may keep diminishing.

Id say another year from him at the most, but we could also sell this summer, rather than let him go on a free.
danm77

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm
Liverpool can help Arne Slot by selling petulant Mohamed Salah this summer

Ugly row with Jürgen Klopp on the London Stadium touchline shows the Egyptians focus has waned

Sun 28 Apr 2024 11.27 BST

When it comes to picking one image to symbolise the end of an era at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopps quarrel with Mohamed Salah on the London Stadium touchline will take some beating. This is what happens when power slips away. This, sadly, is the way that it ends.

We will have to speculate about the specific reason behind the row that grabbed the attention after Liverpools deflating 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday. West Hams equaliser had arrived before Klopp, who had been waiting to make a triple substitution, was able to introduce Salah, Darwin Núñez and Joe Gomez. The manager seemed miffed and appeared to admonish Salah, whose angry response made it very clear that he had zero interest in listening to any criticism.

It was quite the scene. Salah clearly did not regard Klopp as a figure of authority. Instead of holding back, the Egyptian had to be held back by two of his teammates. Later, as he made his way out of the stadium and walked past reporters, he declined interview requests and said there would be fire if he stopped to speak.


Say no more, Mo. We get it. Klopp had tried to play the incident down during his post-match press conference, but Salah lit the fuse. The Egyptian winger was hardly acting as the model of diplomacy, even if his remark was delivered in a jokey way. Far more preferable would have been Salah providing the same kind of spark on the pitch during a spell that has seen Liverpools season go up in smoke.

It was not supposed to go this way when Klopp announced that he was leaving. Liverpool won the League Cup final and targeted a quadruple. But something shifted when they went out of the FA Cup to Manchester United last month. The physical and mental challenge was too much. Defensive flaws were exposed during the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Atalanta, the attack malfunctioned in several winnable games and the title challenged faltered.

Salah, who has been short of sharpness since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, could not provide the inspiration. He has 24 goals in all competitions this season  hardly a poor return  but there is a sense of a player whose powers are waning. Salah is 32. His contract expires in a year and there are suggestions that he will move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Maybe Klopps impending departure allowed Salah to erupt. Or maybe Salahs impending departure allowed Salah to erupt.

Either way it would be shame if the relationship between two of the greatest figures in Liverpools history is broken. Salah has been the standout player of Klopps reign, the genius in attack, the driving force behind so many famous wins. But the mind goes back to Mr. Ferguson announcing that the 2001-02 season would be his final year at United. Uncertainty set in, motivation dipped and United lost the title to Arsenal. Ferguson had given his players an excuse to let their standards dip.

Thankfully for United, the Scot ended up staying and oversaw a new era of domination. Klopp, though, is not going to change course. He looks emotionally drained. He sounds as if he cannot wait for the season to end. It has to have an impact on the team. The mentality monsters have disappeared.

There have, of course, been shows of petulance from Salah in the past. None, though, as big as the one on Saturday. None, surely, that would have occurred if Klopp was staying. Nobody who worries about a backlash from their boss behaves like that.

But this is an unfocused team, overseen by a weary, distracted, unhappy manager. If they were on their game, Liverpool would have smashed West Ham after going 2-1 up. Instead their title challenge fizzled out in a blaze of missed chances and shoddy defending.

Salah, of course, is part of the malaise. His goals will not be easy to replace but perhaps it would help Arne Slot, who will soon be confirmed as Klopps replacement, if he does not have to worry about managing a player whose ego appears to have spiralled out of control next season.

Not that the rebuild will be easy. Away from Salah, questions also hang over the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But there is another lesson that Liverpool can take from Ferguson, it is about how to deal with a disrespectful player. One or two individuals aside Ferguson always knew when someones race was run. He never let anyone become bigger than the club. Klopp, though, is not in a position to tame Salah.

The fear is gone. It evaporated during this most dispiriting of run-ins. Klopp does not have the stomach for it any more and his best player has smelt weakness. Looking to the future, Liverpool have to help Slot by reintroducing discipline. Klopp goes, but so does Salah.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/28/liverpool-arne-slot-selling-petulant-mo-salah-this-summer?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

A typically hyped up, OTT media article. They can all fuck off.

Salah has been exemplary for 7 years, becoming one of our all time top goal scorers, an integral part of our title and champions league winning teams. He is a Liverpool legend, rightly so. Yes, he was stupid yesterday, but these things happen. Its two Liverpool legends showing frustration, because they both care. Thats the end of it.

Everyone pipe down, move on and start celebrating both Klopp AND Salah for what theyve done for us.
mattD

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
A typically hyped up, OTT media article. They can all fuck off.

Salah has been exemplary for 7 years, becoming one of our all time top goal scorers, an integral part of our title and champions league winning teams. He is a Liverpool legend, rightly so. Yes, he was stupid yesterday, but these things happen. Its two Liverpool legends showing frustration, because they both care. Thats the end of it.

Everyone pipe down, move on and start celebrating both Klopp AND Salah for what theyve done for us.

You know if he was English hed be praised for how pash-er-nate he is, and an exemplary to all other footballers. But hes a dirty foreigner to these journalists so hes petulant.

Dirty Manc Guardian as bad as the tabloids (p.s. dont get me started on Barney Ronays sportswashing aka paid Abu Dhabi shill gig in the same paper).
Black Bull Nova

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Could easily have been the frustration of a player knowing he might not win a major trophy again.
If he'd been in form the last few weeks we might have
Funny how players cover their mouths from lip readers but when we have footage of them not doing so no-one can read the lips
Jimmy Raggatip

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I don't think it was out of character at all, he's always had this ego bubbling under, he's just never been dropped to have it surface
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:46:22 am
I don't think it was out of character at all, he's always had this ego bubbling under, he's just never been dropped to have it surface

hes a goal scorer, forwards often are more about themselves and have the ego to match, its sort of part of their deal  ;D

But he for sure isnt the sort of player youd want having his career wind down here as you know hed not take being down the squad list. Henderson was the same last year (and no not comparing talents), unwilling to be a squad player.

I still think hell be here the start of next season though.
Historical Fool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Could easily have been the frustration of a player knowing he might not win a major trophy again.

Im sure hell back himself to win the CL and AFCON. Hes only 32 
4pool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
RAWK exclusive. Transcript of the conversation:

Jurgen: Come on Mo we need you to score.
Mo: I should have started.
Jurgen: You needed a rest.
Mo: Then why put me on now.
Jurgen: Just go get a goal.
Mo: I'd have a hat trick by now.
Darwin steps in..
Jurgen: Well go get one now then.
Mo: Not much time left for that. I should have started.
Jurgen walks away...
Keith Lard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 05:01:27 pm
He'll be gone in the summer. It's got nothing to do with yesterday, but it's inevitable after last summers Saudi bid. I said to my mates last year that it wouldn't surprise me if a deal wasn't already agreed.

He's got 14 months left on his contract and there's no talk whatsoever of him signing a new contract. His last deal 2 years ago dragged on for months and months and there was so much talk from his agent about being paid the right amount of money etc. The silence is damning.

Ultimately, he's 32 in June and whilst im sure he could do a job for us for another year or 2, I just cant see FSG sanctioning anther mega deal for a player whose trajectory isn't on the rise.

If you look back at my posts, you'll see I love Salah. I think he's an incredible footballer and what he's done for us in the years he's been here has been remarkable.

However, yesterday he showed himself to be petulant and a bit of a dick. But it's completely out of character. He's been an absolute model professional for 7 years and has never put a foot wrong. Yesterday we saw the frustration of a serial winner who was annoyed at being on the bench, who was annoyed that this season has ended the way it has & who was annoyed at his own lack of form. I'm sure he'll regret it today and after the next game he'll do an interview and brush everything under the carpet.

There's 3 games left boys and girls, in what feels like the end of an era. An era we've all been so lucky to witness and be a part of. Lets enjoy the last few games of the season and hopefully we can see the lads get back to winning ways. 

Yeh man, this is a pretty fair post and prob sums up how most of us feel deep down.
GreatEx

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:00:33 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1784595383328682029

Looks like no huggy time, wars were started over less..

One of them will have to commit seppuku it's the only way.

Is that all it was? I've not been arsed to watch any replays beyond Taylor cheating Gakpo out of a goal.

If that's the whole "blazing row", then what a giant nothingburger. Media can fuck itself for pumping that one up and ignoring the refereeing corruption.
