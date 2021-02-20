He'll be gone in the summer. It's got nothing to do with yesterday, but it's inevitable after last summers Saudi bid. I said to my mates last year that it wouldn't surprise me if a deal wasn't already agreed.



He's got 14 months left on his contract and there's no talk whatsoever of him signing a new contract. His last deal 2 years ago dragged on for months and months and there was so much talk from his agent about being paid the right amount of money etc. The silence is damning.



Ultimately, he's 32 in June and whilst im sure he could do a job for us for another year or 2, I just cant see FSG sanctioning anther mega deal for a player whose trajectory isn't on the rise.



If you look back at my posts, you'll see I love Salah. I think he's an incredible footballer and what he's done for us in the years he's been here has been remarkable.



However, yesterday he showed himself to be petulant and a bit of a dick. But it's completely out of character. He's been an absolute model professional for 7 years and has never put a foot wrong. Yesterday we saw the frustration of a serial winner who was annoyed at being on the bench, who was annoyed that this season has ended the way it has & who was annoyed at his own lack of form. I'm sure he'll regret it today and after the next game he'll do an interview and brush everything under the carpet.



There's 3 games left boys and girls, in what feels like the end of an era. An era we've all been so lucky to witness and be a part of. Lets enjoy the last few games of the season and hopefully we can see the lads get back to winning ways.