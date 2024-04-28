« previous next »
People are still crying over a nothing heat of the moment incident.

Absolutely nothing to suggest he's leaving. I expect the papers to push that line not our own fans.
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
You'd sell our captain and vice-captain before Salah?

I'm not on the "sell Salah" train just yet but that's absolutely crazy to me. Trent is world-class and still only 25, Van Dijk has been a leader and a rock for years and in a position where physical decline isn't so impactful. If it's a choice between selling Salah or either of those two for big money, it's a no-brainer for me, Salah is gone.

Captains don't win you game.  Trent ain't world class, he is a shit defender and cannot play midfield correctly...he is good as a player to have in the team specially for his passing range.  Virgil unfortunately is no longer consistent for a defender.

Quote
Mohamed Salah emerged from the corridor leading out of the London Stadium deep in conversation with David Moyes.

As the West Ham United manager put a hand on his shoulder and they said their goodbyes, Salah was flanked by a member of Liverpools security staff for the short walk to the team bus.

It took him past a group of reporters eager to get his thoughts on an unseemly touchline spat with his own manager, Jurgen Klopp, as he waited to be introduced off the bench with 11 minutes to go in Saturdays 2-2 draw.

Moments earlier, Klopp had sought to draw a line under it during his press conference. We spoke about it in the dressing room, but its done for me. Thats it. Asked whether the Egypt forward saw things that way, Klopp added: It was my impression, yes.

So, nothing to see here? All water under the bridge? Salah clearly did not get the memo.
It is standard practice for him to turn down interview requests  he has only stopped post- match to speak to the UKs written press twice in nearly seven years as a Liverpool player  but this was not the usual smiling response of, Not today, thank you.

Not breaking stride, he said: Theres going to be fire today if I speak.
The words were uttered matter of factly.

Fire? The Athletic inquired.

Of course, he replied.

After his manager had sought to douse the flames, Salah poured petrol on them.

There did not need to be fire. He could have taken the opportunity to play down the altercation. Even better, he could have apologised publicly for the disrespect he had shown Klopp. He did neither.

After a wretched few weeks which have seen Liverpools title challenge disintegrate, it was another sad sight on Klopps farewell tour.

For context, Salah was added to the clubs leadership group last summer because he was regarded as such a role model for the youngsters in the squad. And what happened yesterday was not a brief moment of petulance. It spanned over a minute.

The flashpoint started with Salah, annoyed that he had remained on the bench for so long, seeming reluctant to shake Klopps hand as he prepared to come on. Words were exchanged before Klopp found fellow substitutes Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez more willing to embrace him.

As the incident continued, Klopp initially stepped away from it and focused his attention on the field, before walking back towards Salah and getting something else off his chest.

What followed was completely unacceptable as Salah, usually so mild-mannered, vented his spleen towards his manager, throwing his arms up and pointing in Klopps direction. It took Nunez, the most unlikely of peacemakers, to step in to calm his team-mate down.

Just to complete a bleak few minutes, Michail Antonio nodded West Ham level before the triple substitution could be made.

At the final whistle, Salah was the first Liverpool player to leave the pitch, briefly aiming some applause towards the away end, before ruffling his hair and disappearing down the tunnel. This was the day when the frustration that has been gradually building inside him erupted.

Salahs durability has been as remarkable as his goal-scoring feats since arriving at Anfield from Roma in the summer of 2017. He missed just 10 league matches across his first six seasons at Liverpool.

This season, he has missed much more game-time than usual. Damaging a hamstring at the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18 kept him out until the trip to Brentford a month later. Then he immediately broke down again and spent another three weeks on the sidelines and was not available for the League Cup final win on February 25.

Since returning to action in early March, he has scored just five goals in 13 appearances, and two of those were penalties. During that damaging period, Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League, and have now dropped out of the title race.

In three of the past six matches, Salah has been named on the bench. You only have to look at how he has reacted to being substituted in games to appreciate how much not making the starting XI hurts.
But the harsh reality is that he can have no complaints about being overlooked of late.

He has not pressed like he should out of possession, his touch has repeatedly let him down and, in the final third, he has been wasteful. He has looked like a player lacking rhythm and confidence.

Sorting out Salahs future is one of the most pressing items in prospective new head coach Arne Slots in-tray as he prepares to take over from Klopp this summer.

It is a genuine dilemma. We are talking about one of the greatest players in the clubs history; a forward who is fifth on Liverpools all-time list of scorers with 210 goals in 346 matches and is still their top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions. He became the first Liverpool player to score more than 20 goals in all competitions in seven successive seasons.

It would be premature to describe his slump as proof that he is a declining force but, as he both turns 32 and enters the final year of his deal this off-season, it would be a sizeable gamble to offer another lucrative extension to someone earning over £350,000 ($437,145) per week.

Last August, Liverpool turned down an offer of £100million, potentially rising to £150m with add- ons, for Salah from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad, largely because they did not have enough time to find a suitable replacement. If a similar offer is forthcoming much earlier in this summers window, they would surely be tempted to cash in, given their self-sustaining business model.

Much will depend on Salah himself.

Is he ready to wave goodbye to elite football in Europe and head for Saudi? There is a school of thought that he would rather sit tight for the final year of his contract and then depart as a free agent in 2025, when he could command a huge signing- on fee.
Maybe a proper break in the months ahead and then a new start, seemingly under Slot, will get him firing again.

But Salah needs to reflect on what happened at the London Stadium yesterday, because he let himself down. If he had something to get off his chest, it should have happened behind closed doors.

Klopp has elevated Salah into a global icon at Anfield  his departing manager deserved better than this.

James Pearce in The Athletic today. The last sentence sums it up perfectly. Im amazed so many fans dont see it the same way.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:40:52 am
The nuance is he's also contributed zilch in 2024, as we went from chasing all trophies to falling off a cliff. Not all his fault of course, but he's been an enormous disappointment. Acting the dick yesterday comes in the context of that. The combination of things is what has some of "us people" being happy with the idea of him leaving.

What do you want to see happen?

He has contributed nothing in 2024? Considering he was injured and away to the African Cup, that leaves 1 and 1/2 month for 2024. Yet, in that period he was still our most prolific striker.

Certainly he has not won the ton of trophies torres and alonso won with Liverpool though, nor did he snub Liverpool for chelshit or the Madrid shithouse, so I understand your frustration.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:47:24 am
You fear it'll go sour with Mo if he stays. Nor would we want to lose him for nothing next year and the ship has sailed on giving him a new contract. Like with Gerrard he won't want to accept reduced wages or role despite turning 34 when his contract is up next year.

More likely to make colder decisions on contracts than we have previously. We've let too many run them down and go for nothing.

100%. Our management of contracts has been pretty poor to the point we had to rebuild our entire midfield in one transfer window. I think he will be first on the list for Edwards to move on. Get his wages off the book and maybe get two players in for him that we can get 5-6 year out of.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:57:52 am
James Pearce in The Athletic today. The last sentence sums it up perfectly. Im amazed so many fans dont see it the same way.

I'm amazed so many people are straw manning the shit out of this... imagine quote posting James Pearce and his desperate attempts to cling on to relevance by hyping everything to shit (is there a single lfc journo that actually operates in the clubs best interests?)

Why isn't it possible to think he was out of order yesterday but that losing your rag with someone isn't actually that big a deal compared to years of not only a good relationship but also incredible success?

Fuck me if you all applied this standard to your personal life you'd all be dying alone
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:53:55 am
Who was Mo Salah before he worked with Jurgen anyway?

A Chelsea reject that was putting up decent numbers in a "weakened" Seria A. This manager and this club made him what he is today. No one is bigger than the club.

Silly post, Salah was already on his way to being a top class player at Roma. Klopp needed good players to win the league and CL, he wouldnt have done it with Karius and Origi.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:05:17 am
I wouldnt exactly tell our Mo Salah to get fucked, however I do think this should be the end for him at our club.

He has been so far off the mark in recent weeks, he should understand why he is on the bench. I wouldn't expect him to be happy with it, like all elite athletes.

However, to publicly argue with our outgoing legend of a manager is so fucking petulant it's unreal.

That shit belong at other clubs, not Liverpool Football Club.

I know Klopp can be very diplomatic, and had this been at a different time in Klopp's tenure, I would fully support him privately launching a rocket at Salah.

For him to do that, to Jurgen when he is obviously feeling down as it is, and in public is a piss take from Mo.

He will forever be a club legend, but it's best to start this new era without him.

Im happy to tell him to get fucked.Id tear up his contract today if I could.

Hes been an absolute hero for us as a player, one of our all time greats. But once the murals have washed away and his song stopped being sung - there will still be a statue outside of Jurgen Klopp.

One of the qualities Jurgen expects from the culture he cultivates is humility and respect - and yesterday this gobshite thought he is bigger than all that, honestly Id drag him out the door. Is he he so fucking stupid and arrogant he cant see why hes been benched, hes been fucking atrocious for weeks. To then publically undermine the boss because his feelings are hurt he can get fucked.


Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Silly post, Salah was already on his way to being a top class player at Roma. Klopp needed good players to win the league and CL, he wouldnt have done it with Karius and Origi.
I have expanded on this above.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:09:01 pm
Im happy to tell him to get fucked.Id tear up his contract today if I could.

Hes been an absolute hero for us as a player, one of our all time greats. But once the murals have washed away and his song stopped being sung - there will still be a statue outside of Jurgen Klopp.

One of the qualities Jurgen expects from the culture he cultivates is humility and respect - and yesterday this gobshite thought he is bigger than all that, honestly Id drag him out the door. Is he he so fucking stupid and arrogant he cant see why hes been benched, hes been fucking atrocious for weeks. To then publically undermine the boss because his feelings are hurt he can get fucked.
Embarrassing.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
I'm amazed so many people are straw manning the shit out of this... imagine quote posting James Pearce and his desperate attempts to cling on to relevance by hyping everything to shit (is there a single lfc journo that actually operates in the clubs best interests?)

Why isn't it possible to think he was out of order yesterday but that losing your rag with someone isn't actually that big a deal compared to years of not only a good relationship but also incredible success?

Fuck me if you all applied this standard to your personal life you'd all be dying alone

Think its born out of built up frustration at Klopp going, how the season has just taken a divebomb in next to no time, Salahs horrendous form and peoples views on respect.

Everyone wants to see us succeed, everyone is gutted Klopps going and the margin for error is so small in football now that losses or draws are devastating and the fans feel it. Some have been unsure on if Salah has still got 'it' this season and recent form has been as bad as you'll see. I genuinely never thought i'd see the day Salah could barely control the ball but recent weeks have been pretty insane, some awful awful play!! Not starting yesterday is understandable, it wasn't some insane decision that couldn't be justified, he deserved benching! We all know players want to play, come on fired up, that's completely fine... but to blank a manager who has done so much for the club, put his neck on the line for the players, fans, club etc and is clearly really struggling at the moment (it's written all over his face) will naturally infuriate many.

I'm not saying you're wrong, for the record I agree with you, but I think the frustration is a build up. All but one of the seasons targets are gone and in the recent weeks (which will be peoples focus) Salah hasn't shown up, to then disrespect the manager isn't on. In terms of form I think people are also fearing another Hendo, Fab scenario, it was like a lightswitch the way their form fell off a cliff, maybe some see Salah and think history is repeating itself and we need to right the wrongs of last season, I again disagree on that being the way to go but we have to take into account frustration sometime shows in bizarre ways.

Salah is elite and hasn't lost it at all, suggesting otherwise is mad but I think the comments are a combination of many factors built up over time as opposed to 'he disrespected Klopp... sell up'.

I was disappointed more than anything, falling out happens, different things occur but in the circumstances, Klopp wasn't wrong IMO, show the same respect you would want. He would be lividddd if Klopp did the equivalent to him.

Obviously this is just my perception and there will be some who genuinely just think he disrespected klopp so must go but for the majority who seem enraged I think it's a build up of frustration showing
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:10:28 pm
I have expanded on this above.

Theres nothing to expand its a crazy post, and quite disrespectful actually. Salah and Mane didnt grow up in first world economies, the effort willpower and skill level it took for them to make it right to the very top gives me an indication that they would have got there one way or the other regardless. You making it seem as if Klopp is some type of deity who can transform trash to gold, but the same never happened with Emre Can, it never happened with Origi, these players had a good level of natural talent but never emerged into world class players that many would have predicted for them at age 18/19.

Salah and Mane did, so theres no need to minimalize their hard work and effort and put all at the hands of Klopp, it doesnt work like that, there story was already half way written before they came here.

Klopp is the best manager in the world but he isnt a miracle worker, he couldnt turn a Karius into an Alisson.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:15 pm
Theres nothing to expand its a crazy post, and quite disrespectful actually. Salah and Mane didnt grow up in first world economies, the effort willpower and skill level it took for them to make it right to the very top gives me an indication that they would have got there one way or the other regardless. You making it seem as if Klopp is some type of deity who can transform trash to gold, but the same never happened with Emre Can, it never happened with Origi, these players had a good level of natural talent but never emerged into world class players that many would have predicted for them at age 18/19.

Salah and Mane did, so theres no need to minimalize their hard work and effort and put all at the hands of Klopp, it doesnt work like that, there story was already half way written before they came here.

Klopp is the best manager in the world but he isnt a miracle worker, he couldnt turn a Karius into an Alisson.
I don't agree with you but that's fine and I won't call your post "crazy".

The other week some said it was crazy to suggest dropping him and I think you were part of them so I'm not surprised.

Quote from: Coolie High on April  4, 2024, 09:43:27 pm
You can be delusional some times, I guess that applies for us all, but thats a silly comment, given Salahs record against united and his overall level.
Quote from: Coolie High on April  4, 2024, 09:47:40 pm
He scored a goal, how poor can he be, he wasnt poor he just wasnt anything special but he played his part in what should have been a win for us.

Hes had a couple poor games where he still contributes only a absolute mad man will bench your best player in one of the biggest games of the season against a team he has like 12 goals and 4 assists in the same amount of games.

Lucky Klopp is not a mad man.

Klopp must be mad for benching Mo against Fulham when the title was still on the line? Yesterday, it wasn't exactly over mathematically,  so he must be mad for benching Mo there too eh?

Anyway, agree to disagree (obviously with the caveat that anything you disagree with is automatically "crazy" or "mad" LOL).
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:00:26 pm
100%. Our management of contracts has been pretty poor to the point we had to rebuild our entire midfield in one transfer window. I think he will be first on the list for Edwards to move on. Get his wages off the book and maybe get two players in for him that we can get 5-6 year out of.
and what if he doesn't want to leave? What would you do make him train with the academy?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
I'm amazed so many people are straw manning the shit out of this... imagine quote posting James Pearce and his desperate attempts to cling on to relevance by hyping everything to shit (is there a single lfc journo that actually operates in the clubs best interests?)

Why isn't it possible to think he was out of order yesterday but that losing your rag with someone isn't actually that big a deal compared to years of not only a good relationship but also incredible success?

Fuck me if you all applied this standard to your personal life you'd all be dying alone
I'd be more disappointed with him if he wasn't bothered about being on the subs bench!

Yes he probably shouldn't have shown his frustration like he did outside of the dressing room but it's been blown completely out of all proportion.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:21:22 pm
I don't agree with you but that's fine and I won't call your post "crazy".

The other week some said it was crazy to suggest dropping him and I think you were part of them so I'm not surprised.

Klopp must be mad for benching Mo against Fulham when the title was still on the line? Anyway, agree to disagree (obviously with the caveat that anything you disagree with is automatically "crazy" or "mad" LOL).

Klopp did not drop him for the United game which you suggested, so who was wrong in that assessment? Go back and read the quotes before posting.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:16:00 pm

Obviously this is just my perception and there will be some who genuinely just think he disrespected klopp so must go but for the majority who seem enraged I think it's a build up of frustration showing

Agree with this
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:30:46 pm
Klopp did not drop him for the United game which you suggested, so who was wrong in that assessment? Go back and read the quotes before posting.
Mate, "debating" or "arguing" with you is a complete waste of time and I say that respectfully.

You can scroll a bit and see that the consensus was that Mo performed poorly in that game despite scoring the pen which backed up what I was saying but it was a "mad" or "crazy" shout according to you.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:32:00 pm
Agree with this
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:32:20 pm
Mate, "debating" or "arguing" with you is a complete waste of time and I say that respectfully.

You can scroll a bit and see that Mo performed poorly in that game which backed up what I was saying.

No you said Klopp should drop Salah against United, I said Klopp would probably not drop a player who is statistically the most productive player to play against United in PL history, in a game against them. Why you bring up Fulham I dont know, I never mentioned him being dropped or rested against Fulham in fact with our fixture build up its something I expected.
Just so I'm clear on this, do we have to be either Team Jurgen or Team Mo on this?

I only wish Bobby was still here to give us the raised eyebrows and sly smile directly into camera.

Frustration and crushing disappointment to blame by both parties, but Salah really should have taken a breath instead of reacting like that giving the media hyenas the easy opportunity of a feeding frenzy, overshadowing the true disgrace on show during the match... Taylor's actions.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:15:51 pm
Embarrassing.
Yes his behaviour was, and completely unacceptable - particularly from a senior member of the team.

If one of my guys at work did that, theyd be in a room straight away with me - short of a profuse and quick apology to both myself privately and the group publically a disciplinary would be under way and Id be working them out the business.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:44:21 pm
Yes his behaviour was, and completely unacceptable - particularly from a senior member of the team.

If one of my guys at work did that, theyd be in a room straight away with me - short of a profuse and quick apology to both myself privately and the group publically a disciplinary would be under way and Id be working them out the business.
Mate he had a strop because hes an elite athlete and he cares. Was it acceptable? Of course not, he was bang out of order but theres no need to make it bigger than it is. Its genuinely incredible to me how after 7 years of the lad giving everything for this club, being all timer for this club, one incident that in the grand scheme of things isnt even that big a deal is enough for so many of you to turn on him to the extent you want his contract ripped up. Its genuinely an insane standard.

Klopp has told our own fans to fuck off/shut the fuck up at the ground many times btw for the crime of chanting his name - should his contract be ripped up as well?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:44:02 pm
Just so I'm clear on this, do we have to be either Team Jurgen or Team Mo on this?

I only wish Bobby was still here to give us the raised eyebrows and sly smile directly into camera.

Frustration and crushing disappointment to blame by both parties, but Salah really should have taken a breath instead of reacting like that giving the media hyenas the easy opportunity of a feeding frenzy, overshadowing the true disgrace on show during the match... Taylor's actions.


I team Jo-Mo, fuck yeah!
coming to throw the fucking game away, fuck yeah!
Salah didnt want to take a breath though, thats sort of the point, he knows what hes doing.

Wonderful player, but like plenty of other goal scorers before him, all about himself first and foremost. Theres always going to be some drama here and there, and with his gobshite agent at the helm, there will be more to come in the summer Id hazard a guess!

Anyway, its done and now hopefully hell concentrate on getting his game together for the next however many games are left, because hes been shite for a few weeks, and as much to blane as any for this mad implosion. 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
I'm amazed so many people are straw manning the shit out of this... imagine quote posting James Pearce and his desperate attempts to cling on to relevance by hyping everything to shit (is there a single lfc journo that actually operates in the clubs best interests?)

Why isn't it possible to think he was out of order yesterday but that losing your rag with someone isn't actually that big a deal compared to years of not only a good relationship but also incredible success?

Fuck me if you all applied this standard to your personal life you'd all be dying alone

Im not suggesting we sell him because of this, but there are people suggesting it was just a spat, it was normal stuff that we see at other clubs all the time. Some are even suggesting weve seen it here a lot. What goes on at other clubs is irrelevant to what goes on here.

Salah should go because hes on the slide, we may lose him for nothing and he still holds a decent value in the market, at least if he goes to Saudi. The spat with Klopp yesterday isnt a reason to sell him or get rid, that hes found himself on the bench repeatedly during this poor run is, though, and its a sign hes no longer the player he once was. It may only be a blip - youd back him to find form again - but its not the first period of poor form over the last few years, is it? Its not the first time hes ended a season wearing an invisibility cloak, is it?

With regards to the personal life, I think its more applicable to our working lives than our personal lives. If I vented my frustrations towards/about my boss in that way and then poured fuel on the fire when Ive had time to cool down, Id expect a few people telling me Im out of order the next day. I wouldnt expect people to be saying it happens all the time, youve done nothing wrong.
Nothing to see here.

Just two highly-driven men losing their patience a bit and talking angrily to each other... for a moment.

If you can't see this, you haven't lived long enough.

Good to see they're both just like us. Humans with breaking points. If they were anything else, we wouldn't love them so much. Unless you're into robots, that is.

It's similar to being in a long-term relationship. If you've never had a single row (even a momentary one) then it's not really a healthy relationship. More like a dead one.
Liverpool can help Arne Slot by selling petulant Mohamed Salah this summer

Ugly row with Jürgen Klopp on the London Stadium touchline shows the Egyptians focus has waned

Sun 28 Apr 2024 11.27 BST

When it comes to picking one image to symbolise the end of an era at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopps quarrel with Mohamed Salah on the London Stadium touchline will take some beating. This is what happens when power slips away. This, sadly, is the way that it ends.

We will have to speculate about the specific reason behind the row that grabbed the attention after Liverpools deflating 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday. West Hams equaliser had arrived before Klopp, who had been waiting to make a triple substitution, was able to introduce Salah, Darwin Núñez and Joe Gomez. The manager seemed miffed and appeared to admonish Salah, whose angry response made it very clear that he had zero interest in listening to any criticism.

It was quite the scene. Salah clearly did not regard Klopp as a figure of authority. Instead of holding back, the Egyptian had to be held back by two of his teammates. Later, as he made his way out of the stadium and walked past reporters, he declined interview requests and said there would be fire if he stopped to speak.


Say no more, Mo. We get it. Klopp had tried to play the incident down during his post-match press conference, but Salah lit the fuse. The Egyptian winger was hardly acting as the model of diplomacy, even if his remark was delivered in a jokey way. Far more preferable would have been Salah providing the same kind of spark on the pitch during a spell that has seen Liverpools season go up in smoke.

It was not supposed to go this way when Klopp announced that he was leaving. Liverpool won the League Cup final and targeted a quadruple. But something shifted when they went out of the FA Cup to Manchester United last month. The physical and mental challenge was too much. Defensive flaws were exposed during the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Atalanta, the attack malfunctioned in several winnable games and the title challenged faltered.

Salah, who has been short of sharpness since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, could not provide the inspiration. He has 24 goals in all competitions this season  hardly a poor return  but there is a sense of a player whose powers are waning. Salah is 32. His contract expires in a year and there are suggestions that he will move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Maybe Klopps impending departure allowed Salah to erupt. Or maybe Salahs impending departure allowed Salah to erupt.

Either way it would be shame if the relationship between two of the greatest figures in Liverpools history is broken. Salah has been the standout player of Klopps reign, the genius in attack, the driving force behind so many famous wins. But the mind goes back to Mr. Ferguson announcing that the 2001-02 season would be his final year at United. Uncertainty set in, motivation dipped and United lost the title to Arsenal. Ferguson had given his players an excuse to let their standards dip.

Thankfully for United, the Scot ended up staying and oversaw a new era of domination. Klopp, though, is not going to change course. He looks emotionally drained. He sounds as if he cannot wait for the season to end. It has to have an impact on the team. The mentality monsters have disappeared.

There have, of course, been shows of petulance from Salah in the past. None, though, as big as the one on Saturday. None, surely, that would have occurred if Klopp was staying. Nobody who worries about a backlash from their boss behaves like that.

But this is an unfocused team, overseen by a weary, distracted, unhappy manager. If they were on their game, Liverpool would have smashed West Ham after going 2-1 up. Instead their title challenge fizzled out in a blaze of missed chances and shoddy defending.

Salah, of course, is part of the malaise. His goals will not be easy to replace but perhaps it would help Arne Slot, who will soon be confirmed as Klopps replacement, if he does not have to worry about managing a player whose ego appears to have spiralled out of control next season.

Not that the rebuild will be easy. Away from Salah, questions also hang over the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But there is another lesson that Liverpool can take from Ferguson, it is about how to deal with a disrespectful player. One or two individuals aside Ferguson always knew when someones race was run. He never let anyone become bigger than the club. Klopp, though, is not in a position to tame Salah.

The fear is gone. It evaporated during this most dispiriting of run-ins. Klopp does not have the stomach for it any more and his best player has smelt weakness. Looking to the future, Liverpool have to help Slot by reintroducing discipline. Klopp goes, but so does Salah.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/28/liverpool-arne-slot-selling-petulant-mo-salah-this-summer?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
