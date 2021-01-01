Salah arrived pissed off. In the build up as the team entered the stadium he had a face like thunder. He wasn't selected on form and you could argue that was fair.



He's probably been fuming all day for being left out of the team. As he and the others were about to come on Klopp went for a handshake and hug with the three of them but Salah walked around the back of the official and bent down to play with his socks. Klopp was left hanging. It could have been on purpose as he was still in a strop or it could have been by accident as the official was in the way.



Either way Klopp seemed to have took it as him still being in a strop and they exchanged words.



Salah left the building still in a strop.



He expects to play every single minute as he has so much belief in himself. As he gets older he has to respect that the club might see him as needing a rest. He probably doesn't see it as he doesn't feel it and sees that there's only 4 games to go.



The issue this clearly shows us for future seasons is that he'll not blend quietly on and off the bench as he gets older to get the best out of him. He will believe he can and should always play.



The fact that he wasn't voted into the leadership group on a number of occasions until the last round of votes shows you that his colleagues don't see him as a leader, despite him single handedly leading us to many many wins over the years on the pitch. I'm speculating but I'm guessing that is because he is so single minded and driven that he shows at times that he's not always thinking about the group.



Arne Slot will need to establish himself and gain respect and trust within this group. He needs players to run for him and that requires the team to believe in it and the direction of the teams future.



How much respect with Slot get from Salah if he rests him one game or subs him. I suspect it will be less than Klopp. You don't want Slot being undermined and losing the dressing room.



They need a good chat about it and to make sure he's committed to the cause of helping him be successful by dealing with these types of situations better or, he might need to part ways.



It'll be a nightmare to lose such a goal machine and goal creater and he's been outstanding all these years for us. Players always have to leave at some point and if it's this year then wow what an unbelievable record he has achieved here. He's to be celebrated and thanked and he needs to walk out the front door with love rather than the back door in some sort of transfer fall out.