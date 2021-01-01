« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30040 on: Today at 07:45:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:07:27 am
Its literally nothing.

What about when KDB mouthed off at Pep? Was that even news ? I doubt it but then we are massive.

Why do people keep drawing false comparisons and equivalence between what Salah did yesterday and other examples of players being subbed OFF? They're different situations.

Players subbed off have their blood pumping and feel they could and should do better and stay on the field. No one kicks off in the same way about them because those reactions are understandable and common. Milner did it, Henderson did it, Mane did it, Trent did it, Salah has done it numerous times. No problem. It also usually happens with players who have been in form so find it hard to accept they could be pulled out of a game.

What Salah did yesterday though is act like a disrespectful gobshite when he's being called upon to come in. He's been deservedly dropped and should be sitting on the bench thinking about how he's going to show the manager with his performance. But instead he's just sulking and not even shaking his hand. It's not acceptable, it's not the same as other examples you're drawing upon and please stop making the comparison over and over.

I swear to God it's only on RAWK where I think this is even a debate. Salah was so out of line but there'll always be people on here who'll attempt to justify anything.

In time I'll probably only remember the good moments with Salah, but right now I'm fuming with the guy. A joke on the pitch for 6 weeks and now he reacts like this? So out of order and I'd be happy enough if he went.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30041 on: Today at 07:51:02 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:05:08 am
Is there a worse one than McManaman? My God the bitterness when he speaks about us. Also uses Rob Jones as a stick to beat us with Jones not getting a contact due to his injuries, basically the club look after number one. He was our player of the decade imo (others may say Fowler, but it was McManaman who ran the show for us, "stop him, stop us" was basically the tactic by the opposition), and yet it's as though he is a stranger to us. You never really see him spoken fondly off or feature in any lists of great players. The split clearly was acrimonious and I'm convinced some have forgot just how incredible he was for us. His R.Madrid years being great are a myth, as he was a pale shadow of what he was for us. Remember watching him alot and he would pass the ball off quickly rather than do one of those mazy dribbles he so frequently did here. He played within himself at Madrid (being a foreigner and being surrounded by Raul, Redondo, Figo etc. of course meant he was no longer the main man,  but he looked inhibited whenever I watched). Great goal in the first final he played in mind.

Yeah, he was incredible in the 90s in what were inadequate teams. Him and Fowler carried us. Fowler himself is an ex-player who isn't bitter but he did come back second time around and got his send off that way. He was very bitter to Houllier for years.

Even Carragher is bitter and he stayed in the team at least 5 years too long and conned us out of that contract. Players always think they should go on forever and aren't prepared for a reduced role - as soon as he was no longer a guaranteed starter he saw his arse. To be fair to Gary Neville, he at least held his hands up when his time was up and called it a day himself.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30042 on: Today at 08:26:38 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30043 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
Hasn't Salah always this side to him? He's been subbed in games in his so called peak with his lip on.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30044 on: Today at 08:30:53 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:26:45 am
Hasn't Salah always this side to him? He's been subbed in games in his so called peak with his lip on.

I keep saying it, but they're different situations.

Getting subbed OFF with a cob on is normal and common and understandable. Getting subbed ON with one - especially when your own form has been abysmal and you're supposed to be a leader and example in the team - isn't normal or justifiable behaviour.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30045 on: Today at 08:32:00 am »
Just a tiff that was played out in public, which it shouldnt have been.
No, its not a good look and Mo shouldnt have flapped and made a scene and hes in the wrong.

Playing devils advocate, if the issue was not waiting a bit further back to do the handshake etc..perhaps Jurgen should have just done the fist bump and not said anything knowing Mo was annoyed? I agree Mo to blame, but could have all,been handled better
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30046 on: Today at 08:33:17 am »
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30047 on: Today at 08:35:34 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:33:17 am
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.

I don't think it'll be an issue beyond this season. If he isn't off in the summer I'll eat my hat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30048 on: Today at 08:37:29 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 08:35:34 am
I don't think it'll be an issue beyond this season. If he isn't off in the summer I'll eat my hat.

Agree, think he will be off.
We wont get a huge amount, Id guess 50 max, but his 350k wages come off the club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30049 on: Today at 08:45:37 am »
Something I didnt give much credence to at the time - but apparently the Monday after the manc cup game, it was the players day off, but Mo went into Kirkby as did Jurgen. Something or nothing I dont know, but weve seriously gone tits up after that game.

Anyway, thought Id add to the carnage and gossip. 🤪
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30050 on: Today at 08:48:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:33:17 am
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.

It's a problem for elite athletes, especially those that were amongst the very beat. The hardest thing to accept is that you just aren't quite what you were.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30051 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:37:29 am
Agree, think he will be off.
We wont get a huge amount, Id guess 50 max, but his 350k wages come off the club.

I agree, I don't think he'd be a rotation player and I don't see him as an Arne Slot speedy winger, or 10.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30052 on: Today at 08:56:42 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:45:44 am
Why do people keep drawing false comparisons and equivalence between what Salah did yesterday and other examples of players being subbed OFF? They're different situations.

Players subbed off have their blood pumping and feel they could and should do better and stay on the field. No one kicks off in the same way about them because those reactions are understandable and common. Milner did it, Henderson did it, Mane did it, Trent did it, Salah has done it numerous times. No problem. It also usually happens with players who have been in form so find it hard to accept they could be pulled out of a game.

What Salah did yesterday though is act like a disrespectful gobshite when he's being called upon to come in. He's been deservedly dropped and should be sitting on the bench thinking about how he's going to show the manager with his performance. But instead he's just sulking and not even shaking his hand. It's not acceptable, it's not the same as other examples you're drawing upon and please stop making the comparison over and over.

I swear to God it's only on RAWK where I think this is even a debate. Salah was so out of line but there'll always be people on here who'll attempt to justify anything.

In time I'll probably only remember the good moments with Salah, but right now I'm fuming with the guy. A joke on the pitch for 6 weeks and now he reacts like this? So out of order and I'd be happy enough if he went.

Hes been one of the best players the club has ever had, hes been here for 7 years and in that time barely put a foot wrong.

He obviously shouldnt have done it and hell eventually realise that and apologise him sure.

No need to overreact and make that its bigger than it is.

Fuck me youd think that someone whose done as much as he has for the club would have a bit of credit in the bank, just as Klopp did when he told us to fuck off for signing his song.

Young men when passionate about things sometimes react in that way; I just dont think theres much more to it than that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30053 on: Today at 08:58:39 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:48:01 am
It's a problem for elite athletes, especially those that were amongst the very beat. The hardest thing to accept is that you just aren't quite what you were.
Absolutely. Its hard for anyone to age and not being able to do the same things anymore. It must be super difficult to deal with for athletes that build their whole identity and income on their physical performance.

Some players manage to accept a smaller role, but I think Salah might fit better being the biggest fish in a smaller pond
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30054 on: Today at 09:00:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:56:42 am
Hes been one of the best players the club has ever had, hes been here for 7 years and in that time barely put a foot wrong.

He obviously shouldnt have done it and hell eventually realise that and apologise him sure.

No need to overreact and make that its bigger than it is.

I take the point about him being brilliant and exemplary for the best part of 7 years. I still don't think I'm overreacting though.

Maybe it's partly because this is coming off the back of 6 weeks of seriously disappointing form where he's disappeared when we needed him most. That part is forgiveable, after everything he's given us. But to have had that terrible run and then react like this to it is hard for me to accept. I think it's beneath him.

I've said before, eventually it'll probably only be the good times that are remembered with Mo and not this period, but I'm still extremely disappointed in him right now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30055 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Who cares about any of this? An angry exchange between a player and manager at a critical moment is nothing to get het up about. Happens all the time, it's jusrt the media that want a big song and dance about it, because this is how they make a living, as gossip mongerers.

Ignore it all I say.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30056 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:26:45 am
Hasn't Salah always this side to him? He's been subbed in games in his so called peak with his lip on.

He has, but we'd usually win the game and Klopp would laugh it off so it was never a big deal. In his 7 years here Salah has rarely been taken off when we need a goal until recently (he'd come off to save his legs with the game won). He's also rarely ever been benched unless he was rested.

Salah's strops will be a sideshow Slot can do without.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30057 on: Today at 09:25:25 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:04:35 am
Who cares about any of this? An angry exchange between a player and manager at a critical moment is nothing to get het up about. Happens all the time, it's jusrt the media that want a big song and dance about it, because this is how they make a living, as gossip mongerers.

Ignore it all I say.
will be forgotten about in a week or so
has no impact on salah leaving his performances will
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30058 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Not sure if theres been any theories today on what happened but this was mine, klopp was trying to make 3 subs including Salah and Gomez, did Klopp try and get the 3 subs on at a break of play at 2-1 only for salah not to be ready and then west ham go on to equalise at 2-2 in a situation that Klopp thought Gomez would have defended better than the man he was subbing in Trent? Did Klopp go up to Salah then after the delay, pissed off and say something like "are you sure you're ready now?"

Just a theory, may be completely wrong.

Did you watch the game?

The equalising goal didn't go in until after they had the argument?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30059 on: Today at 10:03:30 am »
We always piss about for ages when making subs. You'll have players stood around for several minutes waiting to come on. Even just lacking the game management to stop the game so we can make the changes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30060 on: Today at 10:08:39 am »
Salah arrived pissed off. In the build up as the team entered the stadium he had a face like thunder. He wasn't selected on form and you could argue that was fair.

He's probably been fuming all day for being left out of the team. As he and the others were about to come on Klopp went for a handshake and hug with the three of them but Salah walked around the back of the official and bent down to play with his socks. Klopp was left hanging. It could have been on purpose as he was still in a strop or it could have been by accident as the official was in the way.

Either way Klopp seemed to have took it as him still being in a strop and they exchanged words.

Salah left the building still in a strop.

He expects to play every single minute as he has so much belief in himself. As he gets older he has to respect that the club might see him as needing a rest. He probably doesn't see it as he doesn't feel it and sees that there's only 4 games to go.

The issue this clearly shows us for future seasons is that he'll not blend quietly on and off the bench as he gets older to get the best out of him. He will believe he can and should always play.

The fact that he wasn't voted into the leadership group on a number of occasions until the last round of votes shows you that his colleagues don't see him as a leader, despite him single handedly leading us to many many wins over the years on the pitch. I'm speculating but I'm guessing that is because he is so single minded and driven that he shows at times that he's not always thinking about the group.

Arne Slot will need to establish himself and gain respect and trust within this group. He needs players to run for him and that requires the team to believe in it and the direction of the teams future.

How much respect with Slot get from Salah if he rests him one game or subs him. I suspect it will be less than Klopp. You don't want Slot being undermined and losing the dressing room.

They need a good chat about it and to make sure he's committed to the cause of helping him be successful by dealing with these types of situations better or, he might need to part ways.

It'll be a nightmare to lose such a goal machine and goal creater and he's been outstanding all these years for us. Players always have to leave at some point and if it's this year then wow what an unbelievable record he has achieved here. He's to be celebrated and thanked and he needs to walk out the front door with love rather than the back door in some sort of transfer fall out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30061 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:26:38 am
been taken down, what is said?

It's not real mate it's dubbed with that video of the two Indian fellas calling each other bloody fuck bastards.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30062 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Also, what's probably pissed him off even further after being dropped was sitting watching Elliott's first half performance. He gave the ball away a few times and one was a dangerous counter. He wasn't very brave in an attacking sense and kept giving the ball back. He might have felt the pressure of Salahs strop you never know.

I'm guessing he would have expected to come on sooner rather than later and getting on after 80 minutes would again be another little thing that's wound him up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30063 on: Today at 10:23:23 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:30:53 am
I keep saying it, but they're different situations.

Getting subbed OFF with a cob on is normal and common and understandable. Getting subbed ON with one - especially when your own form has been abysmal and you're supposed to be a leader and example in the team - isn't normal or justifiable behaviour.

Fine its not normal or justifiable behavior . What do you want to happen next?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30064 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:45:44 am
Why do people keep drawing false comparisons and equivalence between what Salah did yesterday and other examples of players being subbed OFF? They're different situations.

Players subbed off have their blood pumping and feel they could and should do better and stay on the field. No one kicks off in the same way about them because those reactions are understandable and common. Milner did it, Henderson did it, Mane did it, Trent did it, Salah has done it numerous times. No problem. It also usually happens with players who have been in form so find it hard to accept they could be pulled out of a game.

What Salah did yesterday though is act like a disrespectful gobshite when he's being called upon to come in. He's been deservedly dropped and should be sitting on the bench thinking about how he's going to show the manager with his performance. But instead he's just sulking and not even shaking his hand. It's not acceptable, it's not the same as other examples you're drawing upon and please stop making the comparison over and over.

I swear to God it's only on RAWK where I think this is even a debate. Salah was so out of line but there'll always be people on here who'll attempt to justify anything.

In time I'll probably only remember the good moments with Salah, but right now I'm fuming with the guy. A joke on the pitch for 6 weeks and now he reacts like this? So out of order and I'd be happy enough if he went.

Well said. I couldnt have said it better myself.

It has been months now. AFCON and its injury should be behind him so that fatigue excuse just dont cut it. Accept that you are not playing well, listen to the manager and coaches, and dont think you know better. LFC and Klopp do not owe him anything.

