Its literally nothing.

What about when KDB mouthed off at Pep? Was that even news ? I doubt it but then we are massive.

Why do people keep drawing false comparisons and equivalence between what Salah did yesterday and other examples of players being subbed OFF? They're different situations.

Players subbed off have their blood pumping and feel they could and should do better and stay on the field. No one kicks off in the same way about them because those reactions are understandable and common. Milner did it, Henderson did it, Mane did it, Trent did it, Salah has done it numerous times. No problem. It also usually happens with players who have been in form so find it hard to accept they could be pulled out of a game.

What Salah did yesterday though is act like a disrespectful gobshite when he's being called upon to come in. He's been deservedly dropped and should be sitting on the bench thinking about how he's going to show the manager with his performance. But instead he's just sulking and not even shaking his hand. It's not acceptable, it's not the same as other examples you're drawing upon and please stop making the comparison over and over.

I swear to God it's only on RAWK where I think this is even a debate. Salah was so out of line but there'll always be people on here who'll attempt to justify anything.

In time I'll probably only remember the good moments with Salah, but right now I'm fuming with the guy. A joke on the pitch for 6 weeks and now he reacts like this? So out of order and I'd be happy enough if he went.
Is there a worse one than McManaman? My God the bitterness when he speaks about us. Also uses Rob Jones as a stick to beat us with Jones not getting a contact due to his injuries, basically the club look after number one. He was our player of the decade imo (others may say Fowler, but it was McManaman who ran the show for us, "stop him, stop us" was basically the tactic by the opposition), and yet it's as though he is a stranger to us. You never really see him spoken fondly off or feature in any lists of great players. The split clearly was acrimonious and I'm convinced some have forgot just how incredible he was for us. His R.Madrid years being great are a myth, as he was a pale shadow of what he was for us. Remember watching him alot and he would pass the ball off quickly rather than do one of those mazy dribbles he so frequently did here. He played within himself at Madrid (being a foreigner and being surrounded by Raul, Redondo, Figo etc. of course meant he was no longer the main man,  but he looked inhibited whenever I watched). Great goal in the first final he played in mind.

Yeah, he was incredible in the 90s in what were inadequate teams. Him and Fowler carried us. Fowler himself is an ex-player who isn't bitter but he did come back second time around and got his send off that way. He was very bitter to Houllier for years.

Even Carragher is bitter and he stayed in the team at least 5 years too long and conned us out of that contract. Players always think they should go on forever and aren't prepared for a reduced role - as soon as he was no longer a guaranteed starter he saw his arse. To be fair to Gary Neville, he at least held his hands up when his time was up and called it a day himself.
Hasn't Salah always this side to him? He's been subbed in games in his so called peak with his lip on.

Hasn't Salah always this side to him? He's been subbed in games in his so called peak with his lip on.

I keep saying it, but they're different situations.

Getting subbed OFF with a cob on is normal and common and understandable. Getting subbed ON with one - especially when your own form has been abysmal and you're supposed to be a leader and example in the team - isn't normal or justifiable behaviour.
Just a tiff that was played out in public, which it shouldnt have been.
No, its not a good look and Mo shouldnt have flapped and made a scene and hes in the wrong.

Playing devils advocate, if the issue was not waiting a bit further back to do the handshake etc..perhaps Jurgen should have just done the fist bump and not said anything knowing Mo was annoyed? I agree Mo to blame, but could have all,been handled better
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.

I don't think it'll be an issue beyond this season. If he isn't off in the summer I'll eat my hat.
Agree, think he will be off.
We wont get a huge amount, Id guess 50 max, but his 350k wages come off the club.
Something I didnt give much credence to at the time - but apparently the Monday after the manc cup game, it was the players day off, but Mo went into Kirkby as did Jurgen. Something or nothing I dont know, but weve seriously gone tits up after that game.

Anyway, thought Id add to the carnage and gossip. 🤪
I dont think its a huge deal as a single incident.

What worries me is that going forward, Salah will inevitably play less minutes and he will have more competition.

This behaviour suggests that he wont do well with that situation.

It's a problem for elite athletes, especially those that were amongst the very beat. The hardest thing to accept is that you just aren't quite what you were.
Agree, think he will be off.
We wont get a huge amount, Id guess 50 max, but his 350k wages come off the club.

I agree, I don't think he'd be a rotation player and I don't see him as an Arne Slot speedy winger, or 10.
