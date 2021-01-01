Its literally nothing.



What about when KDB mouthed off at Pep? Was that even news ? I doubt it but then we are massive.



Why do people keep drawing false comparisons and equivalence between what Salah did yesterday and other examples of players being subbed OFF? They're different situations.Players subbed off have their blood pumping and feel they could and should do better and stay on the field. No one kicks off in the same way about them because those reactions are understandable and common. Milner did it, Henderson did it, Mane did it, Trent did it, Salah has done it numerous times. No problem. It also usually happens with players who have been in form so find it hard to accept they could be pulled out of a game.What Salah did yesterday though is act like a disrespectful gobshite when he's being called upon to come in. He's been deservedly dropped and should be sitting on the bench thinking about how he's going to show the manager with his performance. But instead he's just sulking and not even shaking his hand. It's not acceptable, it's not the same as other examples you're drawing upon and please stop making the comparison over and over.I swear to God it's only on RAWK where I think this is even a debate. Salah was so out of line but there'll always be people on here who'll attempt to justify anything.In time I'll probably only remember the good moments with Salah, but right now I'm fuming with the guy. A joke on the pitch for 6 weeks and now he reacts like this? So out of order and I'd be happy enough if he went.