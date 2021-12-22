Salah was out of order today. After Klopp drew a line under it and said he had spoken to the player, Salah kept it going with his subsequent comment. Poor form Mo. Because now the story rumbles on, and Jurgen will certainly be asked about it again.



As for Mos future here on the pitch, he has another year of his contract to go. If he sees it out, I expect him to do quite well and score goals as he hopes to try for the Prem and CL again. He might be used a bit more sparingly, and not be a 90 minute man every game, but that will help him to give his best. As a player he is past his peak, but I would imagine he is better than he has shown lately, as some of that is coming back from injury, and losing form, rather than him being totally over the hill. If he stays he will still do well for us next season.



If we have a choice in the matter (Mo has the final say) then I would sell him, to give Slot the dough to reinvest as he shapes his own side. Even if the Saudis arent as flash with the cash, Salah will be a jewel in the crown type for them, so they will still splurge for him. Whether Mo wants to go to a footballing backwater, with plenty left to offer on the pitch, remains to be seen.



If he goes to another club in summer besides the Saudis, we will not be receiving anything like the same sort of fee. And the takers will be a very small group indeed, as not many can afford the wages AND give us a fee that would tempt us to part company, instead of keeping him for the remainder of his contract. Maybe PSG would give 50M? They have their own issues to keep a rein on their finances. I suspect the Saudis would give double that.



It will be an interesting summer.