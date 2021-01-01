Happened with Ronaldo and Ferguson.



Nothing to see. Its just an elite talent who is one of the best players in the world being angry because he isn't started during a title run-in but then being asked to come on and make a difference with <15 minutes to go.



Messi, Ronaldo, Salah - players of this ilk, especially in their senior years, are always going to react poorly and aggressively when they aren't given the best opportunity to put the club (and their) success in their own hands. In Salah's mind, there is no one better in the squad during a title run-in to have on the pitch than him. Its that belief which makes him stand out.



Of course we want him to be Mr. Professional and say nothing wrong or do anything disrespectful to the manager - but its human nature and part of the DNA of every single world class player.



I heard a quote from Roy Keane a few years ago 'squad rotation is key and vital to the squad but don't rotate me' - or something to that effect.



He's a phenomenal player and a legend of the club. He has had a few poor weeks of form but we're not in the situation we are due to him. The goal scoring chart doesn't lie and he's dragged us during parts of this season. Lets not drag his name or Klopp's through the mud. There is a chance they're both leaving and both deserve to leave with their heads held high. Absolute legends for the club.



