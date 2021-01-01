« previous next »
Offline rocco

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29880 on: Today at 04:47:19 pm »
Love Salah but 
Offline ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29881 on: Today at 04:49:29 pm »
He can leave now for all I care.
Online plura

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29882 on: Today at 04:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:26:35 pm
I heard Klopp told him his hair looked shit.

Its been a quick change hasnt it for Salahs hair? So thick, and glorious a year or two back, but yeah its not the same now. Maybe because my hair is starting to do the same that I can sympathise with him, and see how its been affecting his form lately.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29883 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:49:29 pm
He can leave now for all I care.

 ;D
Online decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29884 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:42:43 pm
There was everything to play for in dozen previous games when he was a passenger. Now he has found his spark? Enough of it to vent at Klopp? Yeah.

I agree.

All this, "I want to see the players angry" stuff is fine in certain situations. I don't mind players being annoyed at getting subbed off - they back themselves to still do something in the game, or are perhaps venting disappointment in themselves. But what Salah does in that video is almost Ronaldo-esque to me. Or like Tevez and Balotelli at City.

In public at least, Klopp has defended Salah, never criticised him publicly, and mostly kept starting him despite extended abysmal form. And Salah strops and won't shake his hand properly when he then brings him on. That isn't showing passion or fight or spark - it's being a twat.
Online Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29885 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 04:49:47 pm
Its been a quick change hasnt it for Salahs hair? So thick, and glorious a year or two back, but yeah its not the same now. Maybe because my hair is starting to do the same that I can sympathise with him, and see how its been affecting his form lately.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29886 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
He will probably leave in the summer anyway.

Been a brilliant servant.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29887 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
Not like Rawk to overreact is it? 😚
Offline Pistolero

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29888 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:42:43 pm
There was everything to play for in dozen previous games when he was a passenger. Now he has found his spark? Enough of it to vent at Klopp? Yeah.

Precisely.
Online Keith Lard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29889 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
He looked good when he came on. That burst of pace he showed is something Ive not seen in a while. We need a pissed off Salah with a point to prove in the final 3 games of the season.

Damn  only 3 games under Klopp left. 🥹
Online decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29890 on: Today at 05:07:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:55:22 pm
Not like Rawk to overreact is it? 😚

Not like you to be dismissive of other's opinions, is it?
Online CS111

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29891 on: Today at 05:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:54:06 pm
He will probably leave in the summer anyway.

Been a brilliant servant.
Thats basically it in 2 short sentences.
Offline aoaaron

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29892 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm »
Happened with Ronaldo and Ferguson.

Nothing to see. Its just an elite talent who is one of the best players in the world being angry because he isn't started during a title run-in but then being asked to come on and make a difference with <15 minutes to go.

Messi, Ronaldo, Salah - players of this ilk,  especially in their senior years, are always going to react poorly and aggressively when they aren't given the best opportunity to put the club (and their) success in their own hands. In Salah's mind, there is no one better in the squad during a title run-in to have on the pitch than him. Its that belief which makes him stand out.

Of course we want him to be Mr. Professional and say nothing wrong or do anything disrespectful to the manager - but its human nature and part of the DNA of every single world class player.

I heard a quote from Roy Keane a few years ago 'squad rotation is key and vital to the squad but don't rotate me' - or something to that effect.

He's a phenomenal player and a legend of the club. He has had a few poor weeks of form but we're not in the situation we are due to him. The goal scoring chart doesn't lie and he's dragged us during parts of this season. Lets not drag his name or Klopp's through the mud. There is a chance they're both leaving and both deserve to leave with their heads held high.  Absolute legends for the club.

Online rscanderlech

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29893 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:54:06 pm
He will probably leave in the summer anyway.

Been a brilliant servant.
Why are people so sure of this? I know it's all doom and gloom right now, but Liverpool are still one of the best teams in Europe, and really just need a high class DM and one more good finisher. The new coach and reintroduction of Edwards et. al. could lead to lots of success. He is settled here, and so is his family.

There are only a couple of alternative clubs he could go to that are superior options and would take him.

Personally, I would not sell him, and would even wait till his contract runs out. I would use him closer to goal. That is, unless someone offers silly money for a 32-year-old, AND we get not one but two genuine finishers in as replacements.
Offline aoaaron

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29894 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:20:57 pm
Why are people so sure of this? I know it's all doom and gloom right now, but Liverpool are still one of the best teams in Europe, and really just need a high class DM and one more good finisher. The new coach and reintroduction of Edwards et. al. could lead to lots of success. He is settled here, and so is his family.

There are only a couple of alternative clubs he could go to that are superior options and would take him.

Personally, I would not sell him, and would even wait till his contract runs out. I would use him closer to goal. That is, unless someone offers silly money for a 32-year-old, AND we get not one but two genuine finishers in as replacements.

Agreed. It'd need to be 100 million plus for him. Otherwise the transition period in finding his replacement will be painful to say the least.

Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo aren't reliable prolific goal-scorers and finding a replacement is going to be hard. Jota is clinical but he isn't magical.

Salah staying in my opinion guarantees a top 4 finish. That's worth more than 40-50 million and for a new manager to have his best attacker stripped of him but expected to better or emulate Klopp is just near impossible.
Online Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29895 on: Today at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:42:14 pm
Seemed to me a bit like Mo was intimating that the media would build it up into something more than it was if he spoke about it.
That's what it appeared to me like. A bit of a dig at the media.

Online God's Left Peg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29896 on: Today at 05:34:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:41:47 pm
There's not a single manager of this club, particularly the ones who built it, like Shanks, that would agree with what just happened in public during a game.  It was shit and disrespecful.  If you can't see that you're fucking deluded or you value players above the club.

This.
Online Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29897 on: Today at 05:36:24 pm »
Quote from: aoaaron on Today at 05:19:36 pm
Happened with Ronaldo and Ferguson.

Nothing to see. Its just an elite talent who is one of the best players in the world being angry because he isn't started during a title run-in but then being asked to come on and make a difference with <15 minutes to go.

Messi, Ronaldo, Salah - players of this ilk,  especially in their senior years, are always going to react poorly and aggressively when they aren't given the best opportunity to put the club (and their) success in their own hands. In Salah's mind, there is no one better in the squad during a title run-in to have on the pitch than him. Its that belief which makes him stand out.

Of course we want him to be Mr. Professional and say nothing wrong or do anything disrespectful to the manager - but its human nature and part of the DNA of every single world class player.

I heard a quote from Roy Keane a few years ago 'squad rotation is key and vital to the squad but don't rotate me' - or something to that effect.

He's a phenomenal player and a legend of the club. He has had a few poor weeks of form but we're not in the situation we are due to him. The goal scoring chart doesn't lie and he's dragged us during parts of this season. Lets not drag his name or Klopp's through the mud. There is a chance they're both leaving and both deserve to leave with their heads held high.  Absolute legends for the club.
Nicely put.
