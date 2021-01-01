« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29720 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm »
Feel like its more the way the whole side are playing as a unit. Mo seems isolated to me, not receiving the ball often enough, early enough and in the right sort of areas. Also seems to have gone back to playing really wide again, which has been an issue before. Definitely his touch and finishing are off at the moment, probably not helped by the injury and AFCON but its coincided with a complete downturn in form of the entire side. Its worrying when you think of how Fabinho seemed to fall off a cliff in terms of fitness and ability at this level, but Salah is just too good and Im certain hell be back at his best, just think the whole team needs a bit of a re-set because nothings really working currently.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29721 on: Today at 06:58:56 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:17:39 pm
He's come back unfit, has returned to "fitness" during his fasting period. He's not fallen off a cliff, he's having a rare out of form out of fitness patch. Whether he's the long term answer moving forward is unsure though.

Yeah that's fine but we need to start pricing that into our player valuations and considering it in our recruitment balance. Playing in AFCON is a huge negative mark on a player. They are taken away in the middle of the busiest period of a season and we don't get any benefit. The margins we've lost titles by are so thin, it's absurd that we have had this tournament taking away our best players and returning them crocked to derail our season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29722 on: Today at 11:46:42 am »
Always be a legend, but no one can beat ageing. If we can get anything like the 100m+ from Saudi we should go for Musiala.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29723 on: Today at 12:22:14 pm »
He just isnt fit is he
Theres no other reason for him being subbed and benched so often
Hes had a fantastic season until the injury  not so much after .. whats the obvious cause ?
You dont not start him in league games behind massively inferior players because hes had a couple of less good showings, hes clearly having his minutes managed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29724 on: Today at 12:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Today at 11:46:42 am
Always be a legend, but no one can beat ageing. If we can get anything like the 100m+ from Saudi we should go for Musiala.

Agree.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29725 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
Feel like its more the way the whole side are playing as a unit. Mo seems isolated to me, not receiving the ball often enough, early enough and in the right sort of areas. Also seems to have gone back to playing really wide again, which has been an issue before. Definitely his touch and finishing are off at the moment, probably not helped by the injury and AFCON but its coincided with a complete downturn in form of the entire side. Its worrying when you think of how Fabinho seemed to fall off a cliff in terms of fitness and ability at this level, but Salah is just too good and Im certain hell be back at his best, just think the whole team needs a bit of a re-set because nothings really working currently.

Hes going to be 32, I dont think he will get to the same level, simply because his pace wont be the same. Seems hes playing more in the middle and deeper, and its just not working. Hes a legend, but age has caught up with him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29726 on: Today at 02:28:44 pm »
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29727 on: Today at 02:29:13 pm »
"Interesting" interaction with Jurgen. Not good to see and quite disrespectful on the face of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29728 on: Today at 02:29:21 pm »
Before people jump to conclusions about Mo. We dont know what Klopp told him and we dont know either what Salah told him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29729 on: Today at 02:29:22 pm »
What happened there?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29730 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
Lets not do this eh? Both club legends. No idea what was said between them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29731 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm »
Imagine Slot "resting" him for some games.

It's time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29732 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:28:44 pm
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.

Bit of an over reaction here lol
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:28:44 pm
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.
Tempted to agree but it would be interesting to know what Klopp said to him. He looked livid. At least he cares anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 02:29:21 pm
Before people jump to conclusions about Mo. We dont know what Klopp told him and we dont know either what Salah told him.

Doesn't matter what Klopp told him. Who the fuck does he think he is?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Doesn't matter what Klopp told him. Who the fuck does he think he is?
An elite player. Some of you are insane if you think this shit doesnt happen at the highest level on the regular.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29736 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm »

Seems everyone forgot when Mane refused to shake Klopp hand. It happens.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Meh, these things always get blown way out of proportion, though I'd be amazed if he's here next season, Jurgen or not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 02:30:19 pm
Bit of an over reaction here lol

I don't think it is at all and if it wasn't Salah you'd be saying the same. Throwing a strop at the manager in public is a fucking disgrace.  We're not United.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29739 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm »
It was a show of frustration from both. Understandably so. No doubt people will make a massive deal of it though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29740 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Get him fucking gone. Stinking the gaff out in every way possible now. Been a fucking ghost for months on end and has the audacity to act like that on the sideline.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29741 on: Today at 02:34:15 pm »
Elite player upset he was on the bench. Nothing to see here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29742 on: Today at 02:34:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:28:44 pm
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.

Yeah we'll be taking the Saudi cash this summer for sure. Doubt we'll get as much as last year though
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29743 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:28:44 pm
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.

Oh what fucking disrespectful nonsense is this.

He was actually fucking good when he came on. Just the spark he maybe needed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29744 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 02:32:46 pm
An elite player. Some of you are insane if you think this shit doesnt happen at the highest level on the regular.

Then get on the pitch and show that eliteness
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29745 on: Today at 02:34:44 pm »
Had no interest in helping us win the league this season. Egypt was more important.  I dont know why we turned down that Saudi offer .

that burst he made up the middle of the pitch. where did that come from? where was it these past few weeks. You'd be hard pushed to find another instance of the main man not bothering to show up in a title race. extremely disappointing

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29746 on: Today at 02:35:01 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:28:44 pm
That's it for him here now.  Been shit since January and with that little tantrum on the sideline I couldn't give a fuck if he ever plays for us again.

You dont even know if he was in the wrong.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29747 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm »
Just do something else with your weekend folks, Klopp won't be here next season, it's increasingly likely Salah won't either. Both are legends, born winners who no doubt are fuming with how we've capitulated. Doesn't really matter if they both told each other to fuck off, all has been said and done.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 02:35:15 pm »
Was Mo slow getting ready to come on or something? Seemed to take an age before they came on. Bizarre.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
I think hes done here, his ego is writing cheques his body cant cash. His levels have dropped massively and his attitude is unacceptable. Throwing another tantrum at full time was too much.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29750 on: Today at 02:35:36 pm »
Weird take, emotions are running high, clearly he wanted to play, you can't want a winning mentality and then hate it when it finally boils over into an angry lash out.

He looked full of fire when he was on, pitty that pass went behind Nunez.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29751 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:34:25 pm
Oh what fucking disrespectful nonsense is this.

He was actually fucking good when he came on. Just the spark he maybe needed.

What's disrespectful is gobbing off at your manager on the sideline in full view of TV cameras.

By the way he had one run after he came on and fucked up a pretty straightforward pass. Not sure that was 'fucking good' but maybe the standards are lower at the moment.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29752 on: Today at 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Doesn't matter what Klopp told him. Who the fuck does he think he is?

Hes Mo Salah one of the best footballers of his generation, hes also a human with emotions who might react if offended while also going through a very bad spell of form. In football and in life sometimes things get heated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29753 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
Showed a great turn of pace for that great run. Pity he played the pass a yard behind Nunez.
Couldn't give a shite about the spat. Klopp is gone soon and possibly Mo too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29754 on: Today at 02:36:05 pm »
I love Mo but he can fuck off with that shit on the touchline with Jurgen. Keep that in the dressing room.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29755 on: Today at 02:36:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:35:01 pm
You dont even know if he was in the wrong.

I don't give a fuck if he was, handle it better than that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29756 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:34:10 pm
Get him fucking gone. Stinking the gaff out in every way possible now. Been a fucking ghost for months on end and has the audacity to act like that on the sideline.
Grow up. Seriously some of you are embarrassing yourselves here.
