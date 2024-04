Feel like itís more the way the whole side are playing as a unit. Mo seems isolated to me, not receiving the ball often enough, early enough and in the right sort of areas. Also seems to have gone back to playing really wide again, which has been an issue before. Definitely his touch and finishing are off at the moment, probably not helped by the injury and AFCON but itís coincided with a complete downturn in form of the entire side. Itís worrying when you think of how Fabinho seemed to fall off a cliff in terms of fitness and ability at this level, but Salah is just too good and Iím certain heíll be back at his best, just think the whole team needs a bit of a re-set because nothingís really working currently.