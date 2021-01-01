Feel like its more the way the whole side are playing as a unit. Mo seems isolated to me, not receiving the ball often enough, early enough and in the right sort of areas. Also seems to have gone back to playing really wide again, which has been an issue before. Definitely his touch and finishing are off at the moment, probably not helped by the injury and AFCON but its coincided with a complete downturn in form of the entire side. Its worrying when you think of how Fabinho seemed to fall off a cliff in terms of fitness and ability at this level, but Salah is just too good and Im certain hell be back at his best, just think the whole team needs a bit of a re-set because nothings really working currently.