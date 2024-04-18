He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.



I'm completely with you in that Salah has been great (this season) and deserves all of the respect. This thread is not nice at the moment.However I do agree that him leaving might be what we need.While his goals have continued in the last 2-3 years (and I am not underplaying the importance of goals) the other attributes of his game that terrorised defenders, have been waning for some time.Currently his form is awful. We looked great in the last game when he (and others) was not on the pitch and then when he came on (again with others) we suddenly looked disjointed and vulnerable. I'm happy to say he's probably just form because he's earned that patience from me. The problem though is that while he probably needed benching for a few games, it is pretty impossible to do with him viewed as the star man.I think there comes a time when the inability to drop someone becomes such a negative, you sort of have to lose them entirely. Sort of what happened with Gerrard towards the end.Clearly there's a few more issues than just Mo. Just personally I'd like to know why we never press a quick attack any more and just wait for teams to reorganise into a low block that we struggle to penetrate, but that's for another day and another thread.