Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2871725 times)

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29600 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
It doesn't mean you go on using it. Also, he may not want to go there.

I'd rather if Juventus came in with a 100m euro bid obviously. answer me this if Saudi offer 100m and Juve offered 50m what would you do?
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,792
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29601 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm »
Maybe a summer where he releases another video saying "Salah stays" will reinvigorate him?
Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29602 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
An absolute legend for the club and he has got me off my seat so many times, what a player, but  its time to move on. Hes dropped off a cliff and not getting any younger.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,108
  • Dutch Class
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29603 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
He is trying but he is just shit at the moment. The numbers have started to catch up to his performances. The consistancy that he had isn't there anymore. I thought that he was adapting his game to be more of an assist machine than a goal scorer but nothing he does is working.

I think with someone like Salah once his electric acceleration and pace began to fade, this type of drop-off at his age was always possible
Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • * * * * *
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29604 on: Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
The Nunez thread locked straight away,  a player who has done very little here whilst everyone is allowed to pile in on Salah who has credit in the bank. Salah stunk the place out today but if he is to leave every attacker not named Jota should also follow him out the door.

Jota can join them, hes another Sturridge in the making, get rid before hes unsellable.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,233
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29605 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
He was bad after the last AFCON mid-season bullshit but we got the lift from Diaz signing and Mane was still here, plus Bobby and Jota.

He's not been right since the injury at Brentford. Maybe a summer break will do him good, given everyone else is off to Euros/Copa.

But, business wise the club may look to cash in if there's an offer there. Edwards less inclined to give him a bumper new deal and would be mad to right now.
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29606 on: Yesterday at 10:26:32 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
There's a big difference between being reliant on him and expecting him not to have a net negative effect on the team. He's done more harm than good in the last few matches. There's clearly something up with him beyond just age.

I'm not going to slate him. Nothing's going to take away what he's done for us. I don't even wish we'd sold him in the summer, since we likely wouldn't have made a CL spot without him. But his time with us definitely does seem over, and I hope we can squeeze the Saudis enough to erase a bit of this awful feeling I've got.

If he is harming the team as you say then it's on the manager. I mean what can he do go back to being 27 years old again or erase half of the amount of games he played. Klopp should have adjusted his position or played with two up front and rested him. I said in the title race thread we need to risk it and try something new and adjust or we have no chance.
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29607 on: Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
We've looked a more cohesive unit when he hasn't played. All of our best performances were while he was out.

Certainly true of this calendar year but he was very good before Christmas. That said, that's twice in the last 3 seasons that he's basically fallen off a cliff form-wise half way through a season when we've needed him most. Can't really accept that from your so-called star player / biggest earner / one of your leaders. Whether it's physical or something else is largely irrelevant.

If the new man is Slot, who by all accounts demands extreme, aggressive pressing all over the park, then I don't see how Salah fits. Sure, you could compromise to get him in there, but why would you compromise a) for this version of Salah, or b) when he's off in a year anyway. It'd just be a cloud over the new manager that he probably doesn't need.

I do think Edwards will be looking to work with him to explore a move away, and it seems clear now that from a fan perspective, that's not going to go down as the shitstorm it would have been last summer.
Offline kingmonkey007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29608 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
Almost as if hes been told hes not getting a new contract and the toys are being chucked out the pram. He looks half arsed, gets bullied and skied every shot he takes.

The disrespect and the state of bullshit accusations against one of the most professional players and not to mention someone who will no actually someone who is one of our greatest ever players is embarrassing, our fans can be the biggest c*nts in football. Hope youll be saying all this same shite when he does leave and not pretending to be a fan with praise for him.
Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29609 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 18, 2024, 11:03:40 pm
Funny post amongst many others in this thread.

Still laughing?
Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29610 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm »
i thought it was interesting that everton second goal game from mo giving the ball away that led to the shot and the corner

dont get me wrong klopp is one of the greatest liverpool managers

but sadly his loyalty to certain players has been a weakness

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29611 on: Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm
Certainly true of this calendar year but he was very good before Christmas. That said, that's twice in the last 3 seasons that he's basically fallen off a cliff form-wise half way through a season when we've needed him most. Can't really accept that from your so-called star player / biggest earner / one of your leaders. Whether it's physical or something else is largely irrelevant.

If the new man is Slot, who by all accounts demands extreme, aggressive pressing all over the park, then I don't see how Salah fits. Sure, you could compromise to get him in there, but why would you compromise a) for this version of Salah, or b) when he's off in a year anyway. It'd just be a cloud over the new manager that he probably doesn't need.

I do think Edwards will be looking to work with him to explore a move away, and it seems clear now that from a fan perspective, that's not going to go down as the shitstorm it would have been last summer.

This.
Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29612 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm
You what? Without Salah's goal's we wouldn't be in the top four right now.  :butt

I'm not joining in with the kneejerking this evening when we're all raw and pissed off, but I've read this comment a few times, and it's a flawed premise. He's scored the goals he's scored, but you can't just subtract them and then say that's where we would be as if nobody else would have been playing instead. We scored the best part of 50 goals in 15 games or so in all comps between New Years Day and him coming back into the side properly in mid March for example.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,571
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29613 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm »
In before the lock

Hi mum :wave
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29614 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
i thought it was interesting that everton second goal game from mo giving the ball away that led to the shot and the corner

dont get me wrong klopp is one of the greatest liverpool managers

but sadly his loyalty to certain players has been a weakness

You are such a a troll.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,911
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29615 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
He had 90 year old eats bird shit for his breakfast Ashley marking him second half and didnt once try and take him on.. when youre the star earning the big bucks youve got to be better.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29616 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
I'm not joining in with the kneejerking this evening when we're all raw and pissed off, but I've read this comment a few times, and it's a flawed premise. He's scored the goals he's scored, but you can't just subtract them and then say that's where we would be as if nobody else would have been playing instead. We scored the best part of 50 goals in 15 games or so in all comps between New Years Day and him coming back into the side properly in mid March for example.

He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.
Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29617 on: Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.

That's the thing. I think it will be laid at all their doors. The jury is out on the entire attack this summer. There isn't one attacker I look at and think 'he's nailed on to be here next season'.

The season isn't on Mo's poor 2024. But he still had a poor 2024 and we're fine to ask questions - respectfully.
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,300
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29618 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.

Not been good recently, how many have? No way should we turn on this legend.. Fuck that.. Its amazing how football does this. Will finish as top goalscorer and possibly creator, if you talk about fixing the attack you dont start here.
Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29619 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 pm »
Hopefully he is afforded the respect that so many members of our fanbase didnt give Mane when he left.

If you take his penalties away that keep the pressure off him, his finishing has been really poor since the African Nations, the biggest drop off all for me seems his ability to be able to press the ball effectively when out of possession.

Big decisions for a new manager but whatever happens he deserves huge amounts of our respect, hes an all time great at our club
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29620 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.

I'm completely with you in that Salah has been great (this season) and deserves all of the respect. This thread is not nice at the moment.

However I do agree that him leaving might be what we need.
While his goals have continued in the last 2-3 years (and I am not underplaying the importance of goals) the other attributes of his game that terrorised defenders, have been waning for some time.

Currently his form is awful. We looked great in the last game when he (and others) was not on the pitch and then when he came on (again with others) we suddenly looked disjointed and vulnerable. I'm happy to say he's probably just form because he's earned that patience from me. The problem though is that while he probably needed benching for a few games, it is pretty impossible to do with him viewed as the star man.

I think there comes a time when the inability to drop someone becomes such a negative, you sort of have to lose them entirely. Sort of what happened with Gerrard towards the end.

Clearly there's a few more issues than just Mo. Just personally I'd like to know why we never press a quick attack any more and just wait for teams to reorganise into a low block that we struggle to penetrate, but that's for another day and another thread.
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29621 on: Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.

I know everyone's decided Nunez is shit, but if you take out Salah's pens they've basically had exactly the same season in terms of output - 17 goals and 13 assists each. In the league specifically Salah has one more goal and one more assist, having played a good few minutes more.

It's one of the reasons I don't really understand why everyone has decided it's impossible to replace Salah (but that we should bin off Nunez if we can get half our money back). Peak Salah? Sure, impossible. This version? Not so sure. The all round play has deteriorated massively, and the #numbers aren't really making up for that anymore.
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29622 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
That's the thing. I think it will be laid at all their doors. The jury is out on the entire attack this summer. There isn't one attacker I look at and think 'he's nailed on to be here next season'.

Not to turn this into a Diaz thread, but I think Diaz is just fine. He normally looks on it and seasons coming back from a major injury often look like this. Not to mention what happened with his family.
Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29623 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm
You what? Without Salah's goal's we wouldn't be in the top four right now.  :butt

Record without Salah: 13W 1D 1L
With Salah: 2W 3D 4L
Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29624 on: Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
He will finish the season as top scorer and. creator once again. Perhaps one day they will question the other forwards who have not risen to the challenge, instead of laying it at Salah's door. If we do get shot others are going to have to do more.

I'm not having a go at Salah, I'm questioning the theory that someone else or a collection of players wouldn't have got the same numbers, because when he was out we did exactly that for the 10 weeks or so.  He is the focal point of our attack, he gets alot of chances and alot of opportunities to pile up good numbers. He's earned that right over years. I'm old enough to remember us thinking no player would ever re-create Rush's numbers, but we didn't ask anyone to do so, we stopped relying on one player to get us goals and we shared the load and were really successful. Without Salah for those 10 weeks we did the same (from a smaller sample size of course), we didn't have that focal point and others stepped up. I'd argue that collectively we dropped off once he came back (we lost Jota as well). I don't know why that happened, maybe some assumed/hoped the main man being back eased the expectation on them to do it. That's on them as well of course, we've let the season drift away as a team.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29625 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
In before the lock

Hi mum :wave

 :lmao
I needed a good laugh tonight

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29626 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm
I'm completely with you in that Salah has been great (this season)

He was great until Afcon, but he's not been the same since, in fact he's been quite often been poor in his general play, and his finishing has fallen off a cliff.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29627 on: Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm
I know everyone's decided Nunez is shit, but if you take out Salah's pens they've basically had exactly the same season in terms of output - 17 goals and 13 assists each. In the league specifically Salah has one more goal and one more assist, having played a good few minutes more.

It's one of the reasons I don't really understand why everyone has decided it's impossible to replace Salah (but that we should bin off Nunez if we can get half our money back). Peak Salah? Sure, impossible. This version? Not so sure. The all round play has deteriorated massively, and the #numbers aren't really making up for that anymore.

I know you want rid of Salah you say it every game, while it's true he's not been great people tend to forget he's had an injury as well. I do think people hide in his shadow if we get rid of him, as so many want; others will have to take responsibility.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29628 on: Yesterday at 11:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Record without Salah: 13W 1D 1L
With Salah: 2W 3D 4L


Salah post double injury**

With Salah in the team we were top of the league by 3 points after 20 games before he left for Afcon.
Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29629 on: Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm »
Am I the only one who thinks he was a
10/10 balon dor superstar until he lost afcon and world cup to Senegal in a week and hasn't looked the same since.

Ooooh 12 non pen goals in the Prem. Big hoop so does Chris Wood let's get him.

Mo salah is now no longer good enough for lfc.
Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29630 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
In hindsight, maybe we should have let him go and play for Egypt against Croatia & New Zealand during the last international break.. :)
Online collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29631 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm »
Not the same player anymore but what a legend he has been. Probably time to move on now but has served us so well. Can't really criticise him but the same can't be said for certain others
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29632 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
I'd rather if Juventus came in with a 100m euro bid obviously. answer me this if Saudi offer 100m and Juve offered 50m what would you do?

Id like to avoid both. Juventus are completely in bed with KSA.
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29633 on: Yesterday at 11:48:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm
I know you want rid of Salah you say it every game, while it's true he's not been great people tend to forget he's had an injury as well. I do think people hide in his shadow if we get rid of him, as so many want; others will have to take responsibility.
I actually haven't. I've said repeatedly that my preference is for him to renew for another year to see how he gets on, but I've acknowledged that there's a very real conversation to be had around the cost/benefit of that, his current level, and the level he's likely to be in the future given his age. Let's not just make stuff up.

You talk about others needing to take responsibility, but I'm not seeing any of that from Salah right now (or any of the senior players to be honest, in the interest of not singling Mo out). Our season has completely unravelled in the space of a month, and most of the senior lads appear to be, at best, going through the motions.

It's fair enough to disagree with the idea of selling Salah, fine, I just don't get this "well be careful what you wish for!!" mentality around it - Salah is going to leave LFC. Whether it's this season or next season, LFC is going to have to try and continue to exist and compete once he's gone. Shoving heads in the sand and pretending he's not about to turn 32 and enter the last year of his contract whilst shouting "yeah but still our top-scorer!!" isn't going to change that. The people who don't want us to sell him do still realise we'll need to replace him next summer right?
Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29634 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
The disrespect and the state of bullshit accusations against one of the most professional players and not to mention someone who will no actually someone who is one of our greatest ever players is embarrassing, our fans can be the biggest c*nts in football. Hope youll be saying all this same shite when he does leave and not pretending to be a fan with praise for him.

But he does look half arsed, skies loads of shots and does get bullied.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,118
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29635 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm »
I had hoped any decline in his pace would be offset by his brain and ability to come a bit deeper and supply people instead - we have seen it plenty of times this season to know he has it in him. But a) he is bang out of form and b) those around him are too. You could argue c) not enough runners around him but thats a summer problem.

Some of his performances have been really, really woeful but I want to believe that is just form and confidence, like so many around him. When he dipped before he had Mane to pick up the pieces or Firmino or Jota. He has no-one atm so it reflects even more terribly on him.

Everyone selling him off the highest bidder Id be careful what you wish for. Get better lads around him - we will need experience and quality in transition and I think he still has that somewhere.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29636 on: Today at 12:02:57 am »
The thing is, and we've already seen it with Henderson, mane, fabinho and more recently, once "it" starts to go, it doesn't come back. Nows the time.
Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29637 on: Today at 12:04:58 am »
Love Mo an absolute legend for us, but it's time to think about the future. Mane and Firmino are gone, think it's time to learn to live without Mo too. The future is not looking great. Don't think Jota Diaz and Nunez are the same level unfortunately
