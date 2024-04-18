I know you want rid of Salah you say it every game, while it's true he's not been great people tend to forget he's had an injury as well. I do think people hide in his shadow if we get rid of him, as so many want; others will have to take responsibility.
I actually haven't. I've said repeatedly that my preference is for him to renew for another year to see how he gets on, but I've acknowledged that there's a very real conversation to be had around the cost/benefit of that, his current level, and the level he's likely to be in the future given his age. Let's not just make stuff up.
You talk about others needing to take responsibility, but I'm not seeing any of that from Salah right now (or any of the senior players to be honest, in the interest of not singling Mo out). Our season has completely unravelled in the space of a month, and most of the senior lads appear to be, at best, going through the motions.
It's fair enough to disagree with the idea of selling Salah, fine, I just don't get this "well be careful what you wish for!!" mentality around it - Salah is
going to leave LFC. Whether it's this season or next season, LFC is going to have to try and continue to exist and compete once he's gone. Shoving heads in the sand and pretending he's not about to turn 32 and enter the last year of his contract whilst shouting "yeah but still our top-scorer!!" isn't going to change that. The people who don't want us to sell him do still realise we'll need to replace him next summer right?