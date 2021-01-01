Theres not a single player we could sign that would replace his goals, it would likely take two signings hitting the ground to replicate his output.
We have to get more out of Diaz also or upgrade to someone else more effective.
Its going to take 2-3 players to replace Salahs 30-40 goals in all comps.
In an ideal world Nunez hits potential aswell and becomes a 20+ PL scorer.
I mention in your used quote of mine that we do not replace him directly.
I feel I have to note a myth of Salah as a stellar historically prolific goal scorer. He is not at all. In his time with us, his total all comps goal figures per season are; 42, 27, 23, 31, 31, 30, 24 and counting. And that is with license to shoot on sight to a ludicrous degree and penalties, about a quarter of which he misses. He is also rarely injured.
Lets forget Messi and Ronaldo, they are over the horizon in relation to normal players and were getting over 70 in their best seasons.
Kane now getting as many chances as Salah is on 40 and counting in all comps.
Just in league goals Suarez, Henry, Lewandowski and Kane top Salah's all comps season totals with just their league tallies in their peak years. (with the honourable exception of Salah's freak first year).
Salah has been brilliant and world class for us and I for one love the guy but its good to have a fact based perspective on his achievements.
He is a very good goalscorer who needs more chances than the great strikers.
His goals can easily be replaced with decent transfer activity. There are a few strikers out there who would dwarf Salah's figures in a LFC shirt.
Rush's goals were a far bigger loss and that turned out lovely.