In my opinion, there are three main flaws in the discussion of replacing Salah:

1. We don't have to replace Salah with an equivalent player, such one doesn't exist. We can change the team shape, formation, we can redistribute responsibilities, etc. There are so many ways to go about that. We already have a replacement for his penalties goals in Macca. Playmaking and assists can come from different players. Non-penalty goals can come from strikers that can hit a cow's ass with a banjo.

2. The discussion seems to be revolving around next season. Salah's replacement (given the caveats above) may come through in the season afterwards. It doesn't have to be immediate, but it MUST be a long-term vision. If we identify a player who is a tad too young but is expected to hit high numbers in two seasons, that's fine as far as I'm concerned. With the new manager coming in, perhaps a new system coming in, this is the right time to think of a long-term replacement.

3. Replacing Salah might have a similar impact like Coutinho's on strengthening the TEAM, not the position. If we can strengthen two-three positions (DM, LCB/LB, CF, etc.), Salah's contribution may not be missed as much as some anticipate.



Salah is replaceable like everyone else. I was on the fence with that, but the last few months have convinced me that this summer is the time.