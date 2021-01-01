« previous next »
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29440 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:18:57 pm
Improving defensively and not going a goal down 20 times? is not a marginal gain mate :D

But it's just one example.

We can do that without selling Salah.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29441 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:19:56 pm
We can do that without selling Salah.
Everybody defends so if you have a player or two that can't track back or press then you concede more chances.  Of course, we'll concede more chances because teams can overload our right flank.
Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29442 on: Today at 09:24:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:33 pm
We didnt need to replace Coutinho because Coutinho wasnt our best player or our best attacker.

Same with Mane. Its a different story now with Salah and no amount of supposed teamwork with our remaining attackers makes up for it.
Coutinho actually WAS our best player when he left, it's just that allowing him to leave enabled the Mane-Firmino-Salah front three to really shine. And of course we spent the money on two of the best players in the world in their positions.

Salah currently leads the entire division for big chances created even considering the AFCON trip, so there's no doubt he's still contributing. But maybe the question is whether the team as a whole might work better without him. You could argue our attack actually looked better during the weeks he was away.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29443 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:17:26 pm
It's about addressing  our weaknesses. For example,  1 goal will be enough more often than not if we tighten up and start keeping more clean sheets.

Coutinho was our best player at that point but we can agree to disagree.  With respect to "world clas" almost all of them to a man weren't "world class" when we signed them.

Salah had scored 20 goals in 26 appearances by the time we sold Coutinho.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29444 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:17:26 pm
It's about addressing  our weaknesses. For example,  1 goal will be enough more often than not if we tighten up and start keeping more clean sheets.

Coutinho was our best player at that point but we can agree to disagree.  With respect to "world clas" almost all of them to a man weren't "world class" when we signed them.

Tightening up the team is more tactical. How many centrehalves are out there better than what we have? Also why on earth do we need to sell our best attacker in order to fund a transfer to help us tighten up?

Coutinho wasnt our best player and the fact was that we knew Mane was incredible and Salah was halfway through scoring 30 league goals. We knew we had proven quality, right now there are questions over all our attackers.
MosDefKop

  Main Stander
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29445 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:26:53 pm
Theres not a single player we could sign that would replace his goals, it would likely take two signings hitting the ground to replicate his output.

We have to get more out of Diaz also or upgrade to someone else more effective.

Its going to take 2-3 players to replace Salahs 30-40 goals in all comps.

In an ideal world Nunez hits potential aswell and becomes a 20+ PL scorer.

I mention in your used quote of mine that we do not replace him directly.

I feel I have to note a myth of Salah as a stellar historically prolific goal scorer.  He is not at all. In his time with us, his total all comps goal figures per season are; 42, 27, 23, 31, 31, 30, 24 and counting. And that is with license to shoot on sight to a ludicrous degree and penalties, about a quarter of which he misses. He is also rarely injured.

Lets forget Messi and Ronaldo, they are over the horizon in relation to normal players and were getting over 70 in their best seasons.
Kane now getting as many chances as Salah is on 40 and counting in all comps.
Just in league goals Suarez, Henry, Lewandowski and Kane top Salah's all comps season totals with just their league tallies in their peak years. (with the honourable exception of Salah's freak first year).

Salah has been brilliant and world class for us and I for one love the guy but its good to have a fact based perspective on his achievements.
He is a very good goalscorer who needs more chances than the great strikers.
His goals can easily be replaced with decent transfer activity. There are a few strikers out there who would dwarf Salah's figures in a LFC shirt. 
Rush's goals were a far bigger loss and that turned out lovely.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29446 on: Today at 09:27:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Everybody defends so if you have a player or two that can't track back or press then you concede more chances.  Of course, we'll concede more chances because teams can overload our right flank.

So youd replace him with a player who presses more intensely but is less productive going forward?
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29447 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:24:13 pm
Coutinho actually WAS our best player when he left, it's just that allowing him to leave enabled the Mane-Firmino-Salah front three to really shine. And of course we spent the money on two of the best players in the world in their positions.

Salah currently leads the entire division for big chances created even considering the AFCON trip, so there's no doubt he's still contributing. But maybe the question is whether the team as a whole might work better without him. You could argue our attack actually looked better during the weeks he was away.

We can argue about whether Coutinho was our best player, but we knew Mane was incredible as he had already had a great first season under his belt. Also Salah was into double figures for goals in the league by the time Coutinho left. Point is we knew we had a couple of top attackers on our books.

Thats not the case now.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29448 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Everybody defends so if you have a player or two that can't track back or press then you concede more chances.  Of course, we'll concede more chances because teams can overload our right flank.

Sorry but that confirms you never really watch us.

You look at Salah and he was always our most furthest attacker on heat maps because he was our striker. Mane and Firmino spent more time defending and dropping deep. Salah was always left further forward. Henderson covered in that sense.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29449 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: MosDefKop on Today at 09:26:54 pm
I mention in your used quote of mine that we do not replace him directly.

I feel I have to note a myth of Salah as a stellar historically prolific goal scorer.  He is not at all. In his time with us, his total all comps goal figures per season are; 42, 27, 23, 31, 31, 30, 24 and counting. And that is with license to shoot on sight to a ludicrous degree and penalties, about a quarter of which he misses. He is also rarely injured.

Lets forget Messi and Ronaldo, they are over the horizon in relation to normal players and were getting over 70 in their best seasons.
Kane now getting as many chances as Salah is on 40 and counting in all comps.
Just in league goals Suarez, Henry, Lewandowski and Kane top Salah's all comps season totals with just their league tallies in their peak years. (with the honourable exception of Salah's freak first year).

Salah has been brilliant and world class for us and I for one love the guy but its good to have a fact based perspective on his achievements.
He is a very good goalscorer who needs more chances than the great strikers.
His goals can easily be replaced with decent transfer activity. There are a few strikers out there who would dwarf Salah's figures in a LFC shirt. 
Rush's goals were a far bigger loss and that turned out lovely.

 ;D
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29450 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:33:04 pm
Im sure he scored a similar amount of penalties in the 21/22 season and 20/21 season.
The point is not how many penalties he scored, but how many non-penalty goals.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29451 on: Today at 09:31:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:29:56 pm
The point is not how many penalties he scored, but how many non-penalty goals.

Think its pretty similar to other seasons but lets see what it ends up being.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29452 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:31:25 pm
Think its pretty similar to other seasons but lets see what it ends up being.
It isn't though. But in fairness, he has increased the amounts of assists, which sort of compensate in a different way. If our other strikers, bar Jota, were more clinical, Salah could be considered more like our main playmaker than our main goal threat.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29453 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:27:31 pm
So youd replace him with a player who presses more intensely but is less productive going forward?
Whoever we get is not likely to be as productive as Salah.

We played without him for two months but we were fine because the unit was more compact.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29454 on: Today at 09:55:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Whoever we get is not likely to be as productive as Salah.

We played without him for two months but we were fine because the unit was more compact.

How was our form before that?
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29455 on: Today at 09:56:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:10 pm
Tightening up the team is more tactical. How many centrehalves are out there better than what we have? Also why on earth do we need to sell our best attacker in order to fund a transfer to help us tighten up?

Coutinho wasnt our best player and the fact was that we knew Mane was incredible and Salah was halfway through scoring 30 league goals. We knew we had proven quality, right now there are questions over all our attackers.
I asked you the other day if you'd extend his contract or let him walk for free? Ultimately,  we will need to replace him in the near future. That's certain.

Coutinho was incredible in the first half of that season and his form probably convinced them to stump up the £140m. We actually struggled when he wasn't playing at the start. Remember us losing 5-0 at City. When he came back, he was central to our resurgence.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29456 on: Today at 09:58:02 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:55:44 pm
How was our form before that?
Not bad but I was responding to your point about how a less productive attacker can still improve the team unit.

What do you think about our performances when he was out for 2 months?
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29457 on: Today at 10:01:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:58:02 pm
Not bad but I was responding to your point about how a less productive attacker can still improve the team unit.

What do you think about our performances when he was out for 2 months?

I was genuinely asking that question because my memory is bad, I think our form without it hun was good  although I dont remember us playing to many games against top 6 sides, and mostly teams we should be beaten.

I think the one time we did , was against Arsenal and I think that was a real bad performance, of course Salah scored against Arsenal at Anfield.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29458 on: Today at 10:06:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:01:26 pm
I was generally asking that question because my memory is bad, I think our form without it hun was good  although I dont remember us playing to many games against top 6 sides, and mostly teams we should be beaten.

I think the one time we did , was against Arsenal and I think that was a real bad performance, of course Salah scored against Arsenal at Anfield.
We were very solid and very hard to beat. Generally,  the team was greater than the sum of its parts.

We played Arsenal away twice with so many players missing and they struggled to beat us. We won the first one and we committed an error to hand them the win in the second one. In the second one, we were missing Darwin who's key to stretching defences.

We also played Bournemouth away and we battered them 4-0 despite missing 10? players. We also restricted them to few opportunities.  Bournemouth are hard to beat at their place.

Fulham away in the semi of the Carabao and again we were very solid there.

Chelsea at home. We beat them comfortably.

Now that we have all the "big" players back, if we had to play Arsenal away or Bournemouth away, it would be looking like a difficult game. Even Fulham tomorrow looks tricky but we navigated the same fixtur easily with a weakened team.

The team definitely did not play based on the individuals on the team sheet. "Weaker" teams and "lesser" players can play very well as a team.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29459 on: Today at 10:09:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:55 pm
I asked you the other day if you'd extend his contract or let him walk for free? Ultimately,  we will need to replace him in the near future. That's certain.

Coutinho was incredible in the first half of that season and his form probably convinced them to stump up the £140m. We actually struggled when he wasn't playing at the start. Remember us losing 5-0 at City. When he came back, he was central to our resurgence.

Id look for an extension of some sort but if he doesnt extend then id let him go for free the following season. Also I want us to be in a position where we have an attacker scoring loads, whether that be Nunez or someone we hopefully bring in during the summer.

Coutinho wasnt central to our resurgence. After we lost to Spurs, we tightened up massively and our next two games including that game against West Ham, we won well without him, when we saw Mane and Salah score amazing goals. We then were pretty inconsistent in terms of wins and draws until Christmas with him,

Where we really pushed on was after the Swansea defeat after Virgil arrived.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29460 on: Today at 10:11:23 pm
In my opinion, there are three main flaws in the discussion of replacing Salah:
1. We don't have to replace Salah with an equivalent player, such one doesn't exist. We can change the team shape, formation, we can redistribute responsibilities, etc. There are so many ways to go about that. We already have a replacement for his penalties goals in Macca. Playmaking and assists can come from different players. Non-penalty goals can come from strikers that can hit a cow's ass with a banjo.
2. The discussion seems to be revolving around next season. Salah's replacement (given the caveats above) may come through in the season afterwards. It doesn't have to be immediate, but it MUST be a long-term vision. If we identify a player who is a tad too young but is expected to hit high numbers in two seasons, that's fine as far as I'm concerned. With the new manager coming in, perhaps a new system coming in, this is the right time to think of a long-term replacement.
3. Replacing Salah might have a similar impact like Coutinho's on strengthening the TEAM, not the position. If we can strengthen two-three positions (DM, LCB/LB, CF, etc.), Salah's contribution may not be missed as much as some anticipate.

Salah is replaceable like everyone else. I was on the fence with that, but the last few months have convinced me that this summer is the time.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29461 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:16 pm

The team definitely did not play based on the individuals on the team sheet. "Weaker" teams and "lesser" players can play very well as a team.

But can they win a league and European cup? Who are our world class players if Salah goes? There is a reason we say this isnt Klopps best team and thats because the players are not as good.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29462 on: Today at 10:13:20 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:11:23 pm
In my opinion, there are three main flaws in the discussion of replacing Salah:
1. We don't have to replace Salah with an equivalent player, such one doesn't exist. We can change the team shape, formation, we can redistribute responsibilities, etc. There are so many ways to go about that. We already have a replacement for his penalties goals in Macca. Playmaking and assists can come from different players. Non-penalty goals can come from strikers that can hit a cow's ass with a banjo.
2. The discussion seems to be revolving around next season. Salah's replacement (given the caveats above) may come through in the season afterwards. It doesn't have to be immediate, but it MUST be a long-term vision. If we identify a player who is a tad too young but is expected to hit high numbers in two seasons, that's fine as far as I'm concerned. With the new manager coming in, perhaps a new system coming in, this is the right time to think of a long-term replacement.
3. Replacing Salah might have a similar impact like Coutinho's on strengthening the TEAM, not the position. If we can strengthen two-three positions (DM, LCB/LB, CF, etc.), Salah's contribution may not be missed as much as some anticipate.

Salah is replaceable like everyone else. I was on the fence with that, but the last few months have convinced me that this summer is the time.

We shouldnt need to sell Salah in order to strengthen two or three positions.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29463 on: Today at 10:13:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:07 pm
But can they win a league and European cup? Who are our world class players if Salah goes? There is a reason we say this isnt Klopps best team and thats because the players are not as good.
That's where the funds come in :D Edwards will spend it well, don't worry.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29464 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:20 pm
We shouldnt need to sell Salah in order to strengthen two or three positions.
Agree, but it's an opportunity. Next year we'd be losing the fee that could be offered this summer. Which is not peanuts.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29465 on: Today at 10:20:14 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Agree, but it's an opportunity. Next year we'd be losing the fee that could be offered this summer. Which is not peanuts.

Its only an opportunity if we sign top players. I know Edwards is back but Hughes will be calling the shots in terms of transfers and quite frankly I want to see who we are linked with before I as a fan feel comfortable with us selling Salah.

I know this backroom team wasnt in place but our transfers since summer 2022 still have questions over all of them bar Endo and Mac Allister.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #29466 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm
Damn that Mane was good.
