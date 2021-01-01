Salah will have to be replaced at some point in the near future, no?



Offering him a new contract or letting him leave for free would not be the best decision. What if he declines further next season? And where will he play anyway (not quick enough for the wing anymore and his hold up play isn't good enough to be a number 9). If he plays as a number 10, then we'll leave huge gaps in the middle because he can't track back anymore.



That's football.



Of course he has to be replaced. But you replace him when you already have a functioning and proven attack. We sold Coutinho when we had Mane,Firmino and Salah. We sold Mane, we still had Salah. The fact is any time we have sold a player and especially attackers, the club has had a player there or a group of players there ready and proven.I would be far more sanguine about the situation if we knew we had a proven attacker. If Nunez would have banged in 20 league goals or something close then I would be ok with what the club did. Now, if we sell Salah we have players all with some level of question over their heads. We literally would have to scour the market to sign a player that would be our best attacker. Thats not a great place to be.Id rather we keep Salah for one more season at least and sign a top attacker now and look to see if next season we can have someone come to prominence.