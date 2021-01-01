« previous next »
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29320 on: Today at 08:07:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:04:11 am
Sure, obviously the rest of the attack isn't on solid legs as it was before. But it's not impossible really.

For me the whole thing is weighting up the value of keeping him (in a different role, because we're still playing like it's 2018 Salah) versus replacing him with something different. And there are many aspects to that decision, lot of them yet unknown, like the new manager, or who else might we buy or sell. It's not even close to being straightforward in any direction - even if we got a juicy offer for him. Even then, there is a scenario in which keeping him is the better option for Liverpool.

In the end it will be his call. Because I'm pretty sure we will offer him a contract more in line with his projected future capabilities - he might not accept that anyway, being a global star and all.

That is ultimately what is going to happen. We will offer him a wage (likely reduced to what he is currently on) and if he rejects we'll consider offers as he will be a free agent next summer.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 08:08:50 am »
Quote from: _00_deathscar on Today at 02:35:22 am
5 of his 17 in the league alone are penalties

Thats still good, plus 9 assists and the most chances created in our team.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 08:19:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:37:48 am
Out of interest those who want shot of Salah would you get rid of f all the 30+ players? Or does this just apply to Mo? It's appeared to me for a while, that we lack a certain amount of leadership at the moment. So, how far would everyone go here?

Good point because anyone who saying VVD looks at his best is deluded. Just like Salah he had a period where he looked great during parts of this season, but for the last few weeks has looked below his best, no mention or word on selling him and Im sure a team would offer a similar fee to what they would Salah if he came on the market.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 08:26:51 am »
Doubt we would get more than £40M for Salah now. I dont think that £200m Saudi bid was real anyway. I know there was publicity about that and Mbappe bid etc, but did they actually pay anything like that kind of money for anyone?
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 08:28:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:18 am
My point is, we have a number of players approaching their 30's now so it goes without saying planning is needed. But it's got to be done with foresight. The likes of Van Dijk has had his issues as well, yet there doesn't seem the same enthusiasm to break with him, in the way there is for Salah. Get shot of the majority of 30+ players we will just end up like Arsenal.

To be fair, I slightly misread your post.

But still I don't think it's fair to act as though people discussing selling Salah is purely an age thing. People will want Salah to stay as long as he looks like a very good player. At the moment he doesn't. The drop off is alarming and not comparable to anyone else in the squad.

Looking at other players over 30, there's basically only Alisson, Robertson and Van Dijk - not counting Matip or Thiago who are both almost certainly leaving for free in the summer. Robertson is playing OK, possibly not up to his 2018-20 level, but still decent. Alisson is still the best in the world and goalkeepers are different when it comes to age. Van Dijk has had an incredible season, and I wouldn't blame him for the recent slump either.

And as I said previously, we wouldn't get anything like the same money for any of them as we might for Salah.

Discussing selling Salah as a legitimate option isn't the same as wanting to ship out all the experience in our squad. It's disingenuous to act like that's what people are doing.
Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 08:30:28 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:02:30 am
If you are more defensively sound the need for a huge output is lessoned because one goal will be enough to win games. Currently, we need at least two goals to win games. Last night was our first clean sheet in an age.

Just over a month, not an age 
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 08:31:49 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:19:58 am
Good point because anyone who saying VVD looks at his best is deluded. Just like Salah he had a period where he looked great during parts of this season, but for the last few weeks has looked below his best, no mention or word on selling him and Im sure a team would offer a similar fee to what they would Salah if he came on the market.

To compare VVD's and Salah's drop off is mad.

Virg has gone from being possible PFA Player of the Year to merely a good defender in recent weeks - are people really acting like Virgil is the problem lately? He wasn't at fault for either goal vs United. Wasn't at fault for the Palace goal. Wasn't at fault for anything last night.

Salah on the other hand has gone off a cliff. It's not a valid comparison at all.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,696
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29327 on: Today at 08:31:55 am »
Isn't the point Salah currently has the biggest privileges in the team, he is the one who has far less defensive responsibility (not that he doesn't help out) and is given that freedom so he can be the focal point of our break aways. We're at this tipping point where his output and general play is starting to not offset same said privileges.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,412
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29328 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:28:23 am
To be fair, I slightly misread your post.

But still I don't think it's fair to act as though people discussing selling Salah is purely an age thing. People will want Salah to stay as long as he looks like a very good player. At the moment he doesn't. The drop off is alarming and not comparable to anyone else in the squad.

Looking at other players over 30, there's basically only Alisson, Robertson and Van Dijk - not counting Matip or Thiago who are both almost certainly leaving for free in the summer. Robertson is playing OK, possibly not up to his 2018-20 level, but still decent. Alisson is still the best in the world and goalkeepers are different when it comes to age. Van Dijk has had an incredible season, and I wouldn't blame him for the recent slump either.

And as I said previously, we wouldn't get anything like the same money for any of them as we might for Salah.

Discussing selling Salah as a legitimate option isn't the same as wanting to ship out all the experience in our squad. It's disingenuous to act like that's what people are doing.

You are misunderstanding my post that's why. I am curious why it's such an issue with Salah when we've also had inconsistent form from Virgil and Robbo as well. I understand the argument about money as we will get more, but there just appears to be a different attitude with different players for some reason.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29329 on: Today at 08:38:54 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:31:49 am
To compare VVD's and Salah's drop off is mad.

Virg has gone from being possible PFA Player of the Year to merely a good defender in recent weeks - are people really acting like Virgil is the problem lately? He wasn't at fault for either goal vs United. Wasn't at fault for the Palace goal. Wasn't at fault for anything last night.

Salah on the other hand has gone off a cliff. It's not a valid comparison at all.

Bizarre to bring that up because Salah was one of the favourites to win PFA player of the year himself until a couple weeks, its almost as people cant get into their heads that Salah has been one of the premier leagues most creative players this season while also being one of its top goal scorers, he had as good of a chance as winning the PFA player of the year as anyone in our squad or league.

VVD doesnt need to be at fault for any goal, to not be his best, he hasnt looked as proactive, even yesterday theres times he was looking as if he was jogging when his running towaards the opposition player should have been more intense.

Also he has definitely lost some pace and mobility after his big injury, so that whole lackadaisical style he has gets exposed a bit more.

Arguably our defence should be taking more slack than an attack who has scored the most in Europe this seasons up until a couple weeks ago.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29330 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:31:55 am
Isn't the point Salah currently has the biggest privileges in the team, he is the one who has far less defensive responsibility (not that he doesn't help out) and is given that freedom so he can be the focal point of our break aways. We're at this tipping point where his output and general play is starting to not offset same said privileges.

His output?
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29331 on: Today at 08:40:36 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:37:25 am
You are misunderstanding my post that's why. I am curious why it's such an issue with Salah when we've also had inconsistent form from Virgil and Robbo as well. I understand the argument about money as we will get more, but there just appears to be a different attitude with different players for some reason.

I don't see what I misunderstood? And as I said to another poster above, comparing Virgil and Robertson with the drop off we've seen from Salah in 2024 doesn't hold up as anything close to valid. Those two players have still been playing at an OK level.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 08:41:05 am »
No offence but I would rather lose Salah than VVD. Especially as in a back three VVD will be protected more which will extend his shelf life.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:38:54 am
Bizarre to bring that up because Salah was one of the favourites to win PFA player of the year himself until a couple weeks, its almost as people cant get into their heads that Salah has been one of the premier leagues most creative players this season while also being one of its top goal scorers, he had as good of a chance as winning the PFA player of the year as anyone in our squad or league.

VVD doesnt need to be at fault for any goal, to not be his best, he hasnt looked as proactive, even yesterday theres times he was looking as if he was jogging when his running towaards the opposition player should have been more intense.

Also he has definitely lost some pace and mobility after his big injury, so that whole lackadaisical style he has gets exposed a bit more.

Arguably our defence should be taking more slack than an attack who has scored the most in Europe this seasons up until a couple weeks ago.

No one was saying Salah was in the running for PFA player of the year at any point in 2024. He had a very good first half of the season, definitely, but you're still saying stuff that isn't true to make a comparison I think is invalid.

I'd allow that Virgil looks more sluggish the last few weeks - it was notable at times last night. But firstly, he's still not costing us in the same way, and also with him it simply comes down to mental and physical fatigue I think. He's played every minute of every big game. It's not the same for Salah, who barely played a minute of football in January or February, and isn't even playing all the minutes at the moment.

I still think you comparing the two things doesn't stack up at all.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,696
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 09:04:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:39:19 am
His output?

Since AFCON it's been pretty average no?
Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29335 on: Today at 09:12:23 am »
His stats dont really look like they've dropped off. He's just in one of those runs that we've seen him have before, where he's not really scoring as often. He's still getting in the position to score, he's still running in behind, still creating opportunities. At a guess the main reason attackers output drop off as they get older is because physically they're not as sharp in getting in the positions, rather than actually being able to finish. But he is, so not really too concerned.

I think there probably is a decision to be made in the summer if we get a load of Saudi dollars chucked at us again, but I don't think we'd accept because his 'legs have gone'.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29336 on: Today at 09:23:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:03 am
People are still not able to answer who definitively replaces Salah and his numbers in this squad. Salah is still the star and quite frankly any combination of the four remaining has their own issues and is quite frankly a rung down in talent levels compared to what City put out.

We are making a sport of losing our top players and frankly not replacing them.
His replacement is a stronger team unit. It won't be any individual. IMO, we played better as a team when he was out.

Better workrate across the front line
More unpredictability in our attack because there's less pressure to give it to the superstar.

Also, the data guys would have enough money to play with. His wages alone can fund two 200k-aweek contracts or a £100m transfer fee.

My opinion is that like Thiago last summer,  I don't see the value in keeping him.

General question for those who'll try to make it what it isn't (not directed at you specifically)
Is he currently worth 400k a week or 20M a year?
Would you extend his contract or risk losing him on a free? (Personally I wouldn't extend his contract because I don't see the value)
If he leaves for free, wouldn't that make it harder to "replace" him? (We'd be forgoing a fee that can be reinvested)
Should the new manager be burdened with the pressure of shoehorning a declining superstar into the team? (His natural position is certainly not his best position anymore).

The above considerations is why I feel we should sell him next summer and this has nothing to do with other 30 years. That's just a point made to derail the thread IMO. The situations of Virg, Alisson and Robbo are not similar to this.
Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29337 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:23:06 am
Is he currently worth 400k a week or 20M a year?

Apparently the top ten best paid players in the PL are:

De Bruyne, Haaland, Salah, Casemiro, Varane, Sterling, Grealish, Silva, Rashford and Havertz.

Wages clearly don't always relate to quality. I'd rather pay him £400k a week over any of those other players, aside from maybe Haaland.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,368
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29338 on: Today at 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:23:06 am
His replacement is a stronger team unit. It won't be any individual. IMO, we played better as a team when he was out.

Better workrate across the front line
More unpredictability in our attack because there's less pressure to give it to the superstar.

Also, the data guys would have enough money to play with. His wages alone can fund two 200k-aweek contracts or a £100m transfer fee.

My opinion is that like Thiago last summer,  I don't see the value in keeping him.

General question for those who'll try to make it what it isn't (not directed at you specifically)
Is he currently worth 400k a week or 20M a year?
Would you extend his contract or risk losing him on a free? (Personally I wouldn't extend his contract because I don't see the value)
If he leaves for free, wouldn't that make it harder to "replace" him? (We'd be forgoing a fee that can be reinvested)
Should the new manager be burdened with the pressure of shoehorning a declining superstar into the team? (His natural position is certainly not his best position anymore).

The above considerations is why I feel we should sell him next summer and this has nothing to do with other 30 years. That's just a point made to derail the thread IMO. The situations of Virg, Alisson and Robbo are not similar to this.

Don't agree. The whole team unit thing is fine but doesn't lead to many major honours. You do need those stand out players in order to compete and win the big pots. As a group Mane, Firmino and Salah were great but individually Mane and Salah were two of the top five wingers in the world.

The attack loses Salah and we lose our best player. We would need to recruit some really top players to even consider selling him.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,412
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29339 on: Today at 09:37:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:10 am
Don't agree. The whole team unit thing is fine but doesn't lead to many major honours. You do need those stand out players in order to compete and win the big pots. As a group Mane, Firmino and Salah were great but individually Mane and Salah were two of the top five wingers in the world.

The attack loses Salah and we lose our best player. We would need to recruit some really top players to even consider selling him.

Exactly.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29340 on: Today at 09:44:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:10 am
Don't agree. The whole team unit thing is fine but doesn't lead to many major honours. You do need those stand out players in order to compete and win the big pots. As a group Mane, Firmino and Salah were great but individually Mane and Salah were two of the top five wingers in the world.

The attack loses Salah and we lose our best player. We would need to recruit some really top players to even consider selling him.
Salah will have to be replaced at some point in the near future, no?

Offering him a new contract or letting him leave for free would not be the best decision.  What if he declines further next season? And where will he play anyway (not quick enough for the wing anymore and his hold up play isn't good enough to be a number 9). If he plays as a number 10, then we'll leave huge gaps in the middle because he can't track back anymore.

That's football.
Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29341 on: Today at 09:46:40 am »
In an ideal world we give him a one year extension but he and his agent would have every right to tell us to go fuck ourselves. He will want to squeeze as much money out of the remainder of his career as possible and fair enough.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,368
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 09:50:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:44:17 am
Salah will have to be replaced at some point in the near future, no?

Offering him a new contract or letting him leave for free would not be the best decision.  What if he declines further next season? And where will he play anyway (not quick enough for the wing anymore and his hold up play isn't good enough to be a number 9). If he plays as a number 10, then we'll leave huge gaps in the middle because he can't track back anymore.

That's football.

Of course he has to be replaced. But you replace him when you already have a functioning and proven attack. We sold Coutinho when we had Mane,Firmino and Salah. We sold Mane, we still had Salah. The fact is any time we have sold a player and especially attackers, the club has had a player there or a group of players there ready and proven.

I would be far more sanguine about the situation if we knew we had a proven attacker. If Nunez would have banged in 20 league goals or something close then I would be ok with what the club did. Now, if we sell Salah we have players all with some level of question over their heads. We literally would have to scour the market to sign a player that would be our best attacker. Thats not a great place to be.

Id rather we keep Salah for one more season at least and sign a top attacker now and look to see if next season we can have someone come to prominence.
