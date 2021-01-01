People are still not able to answer who definitively replaces Salah and his numbers in this squad. Salah is still the star and quite frankly any combination of the four remaining has their own issues and is quite frankly a rung down in talent levels compared to what City put out.
We are making a sport of losing our top players and frankly not replacing them.
His replacement is a stronger team unit. It won't be any individual. IMO, we played better as a team when he was out.
Better workrate across the front line
More unpredictability in our attack because there's less pressure to give it to the superstar.
Also, the data guys would have enough money to play with. His wages alone can fund two 200k-aweek contracts or a £100m transfer fee.
My opinion is that like Thiago last summer, I don't see the value in keeping him.
General question for those who'll try to make it what it isn't (not directed at you specifically)
Is he currently worth 400k a week or 20M a year?
Would you extend his contract or risk losing him on a free? (Personally I wouldn't extend his contract because I don't see the value)
If he leaves for free, wouldn't that make it harder to "replace" him? (We'd be forgoing a fee that can be reinvested)
Should the new manager be burdened with the pressure of shoehorning a declining superstar into the team? (His natural position is certainly not his best position anymore).
The above considerations is why I feel we should sell him next summer and this has nothing to do with other 30 years. That's just a point made to derail the thread IMO. The situations of Virg, Alisson and Robbo are not similar to this.