Having looked at Salah's historical data there really is no way draw any definitive conclusions about Salah's form at different periods of the season. Perhaps only that March tends to be his worst month historically.



The only thing you can say with certainty, is like any striker he has dips in form.



Claims that he always finishes seasons badly - which I've seen many repeat - isn't accurate and changes from one season to the next.



No doubt his 2021/22 end of season stats were very bad and perhaps as it was a crucial moment in our history that sticks in people's minds, but he has had other seasons where he has been above his averages at the end of seasons. Even last season in his final 8 games he was 4 goals in 8 games, but while he didn't score in his last 3 games he had an incredible 5 assists over those 3 games.



Here's a shocking statement...perhaps Salah's own form has a direct relationship to that of the team's. We can all see the team is struggling for their best form at the moment and naturally that won't help Salah find his best form - a non-mutually exclusive relationship.







