Great player for years for us and still our most reliable source of goals. But obviously he is past peak. How fast is the decline? Hard to say. His recent injury layoff complicates it a bit, as some of what we are witnessing right now is a player coming back from injury, and looking to find a step as he trusts his body again, while also shaking off a bit of rustiness. Still, the overall backdrop is a declining player.



Edwards gets paid the big bucks to know when to make the decisions on this sort of thing. He, along with Hughes, will have all the data and info at their fingertips, and will have an informed view on what to do. And of course the player has agency in all this, as he has another year on his contract.



Personally I would sell, to the highest bidder, likely to be the Saudis, but it remains to be seen if Mo wants to do that.



The new manager can reinvest the funds as he shapes his team.