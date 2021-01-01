« previous next »
In the last couple weeks weve seen Haaland, Bellingham, all look out of form, Saka didnt look great yesterday either and has been subject to heavy critique.

Last week a lot  on here were calling Mbappe overrated based on his CL performance also, maybe posters on here are right and hes come to the point where there will be a sharp decline due to age.. I would say though people should express caution in making snap judgments because 1. its not the first time or season he has had a dip in form after AFCON and 2. Every player in the world goes through a dip in form at some point, including all the aforementioned names which many posters on here would call overrated.

Given he is having one of his most productive seasons here and started the first part well I would say he deserves some more time before making such judgements, afterall its not like he isnt on route to having another 20 goal + 10 assist season in the league alone.
In the last couple weeks weve seen Haaland, Bellingham, all look out of form, Saka didnt look great yesterday either and has been subject to heavy critique.

Last week a lot  on here were calling Mbappe overrated based on his CL performance also, maybe posters on here are right and hes come to the point where there will be a sharp decline due to age.. I would say though people should express caution in making snap judgments because 1. its not the first time or season he has had a dip in form after AFCON and 2. Every player in the world goes through a dip in form at some point, including all the aforementioned names which many posters on here would call overrated.

Given he is having one of his most productive seasons here and started the first part well I would say he deserves some more time before making such judgements, afterall its not like he isnt on route to having another 20 goal + 10 assist season in the league alone.

You consistently make this point very well. I really hope youre right.
He is done as a wide forward/winger. His pace is all but gone. I think he will leave in the summer but if he stay's he should become a centre forward.
His stats this season are unbelievable. If he were 28 we would just be saying he's in poor form while coming back from injury. He has definitely lost a yard of pace, but I don't think what we're seeing the last few weeks is a result of that. Of course at some stage he will be past it, but I don't think we're at that stage yet. When that will be, it's hard to know. Maybe next season we'll see a big decline, or maybe it's a few more seasons away.

P.S. I don't think him missing that chance today was down to a poor attitude. "Fuck it, I'll just kick it wide. I couldn't be bothered trying to hit the target. I'm half thinking of not even throwing my foot at it."
I think hes playing through the pain barrier and deliberately not fully extending himself. Hes morphed into a deep lying Messi role the last few games which hasnt worked.

Kneejerk reaction from some to simply sell him if we get a decent offer in the summer. Hes still irreplaceable for the amount of goals / assists he would still get next season. Look how bad Saka has been the last two games and hes the Salah lite version.
I take the point you're making, but I think this past month goes beyond a normal, explicable/excusable dip. He's gone off a cliff and pretty much contributed nothing in 2024.

I'm not saying he has to be sold, but simultaneously I don't think we can just pretend like this is a normal couple of game of bad form. Salah has contributed very little since December. I know he's been injured for a lot of that time, but it's not normal for your talisman and (by far) highest earner to totally fall off a cliff for an extended period at the business end of a season.

I love the guy, but I'm amazed how poor he's been. It's baffling and hard to watch, but it's OK to admit it.
I dont agree with this at all, I think he has had some good games that are probably just lost in the memory. He came back from Afcon and got shortly injured soon after, then got injured again if my memory recalls, I wouldnt be so quick to write him off because Im pretty sure people were saying similar last season and maybe even a couple seasons before after he came back from the AFCON.
Step too far for some in here.
What good performances? Fine saying that, but tell me when? I would say he looked great vs Bournemouth when he made his first comeback from injury - very lively, very creative. But ever since that game, where his injury reoccurred, he's done so little. Came on vs City and played a great pass soon after for Diaz, bud otherwise didn't look good.

Was subbed in both games at Old Trafford because he was so poor. Scored vs Brighton but missed chance after chance. A previous version of Salah would've had at least two or three from that game. Since then, he's either been sub or gotten subbed off, playing awful in each of the last four.

But despite how pissed off I am at his disappearance when we needed him the most, I still haven't "written him off" or definitely decided he needs to be sold.
Looks lost out there.
Great player for years for us and still our most reliable source of goals. But obviously he is past peak. How fast is the decline? Hard to say. His recent injury layoff complicates it a bit, as some of what we are witnessing right now is a player coming back from injury, and looking to find a step as he trusts his body again, while also shaking off a bit of rustiness. Still, the overall backdrop is a declining player.

Edwards gets paid the big bucks to know when to make the decisions on this sort of thing. He, along with Hughes, will have all the data and info at their fingertips, and will have an informed view on what to do. And of course the player has agency in all this, as he has another year on his contract.

Personally I would sell, to the highest bidder, likely to be the Saudis, but it remains to be seen if Mo wants to do that.

The new manager can reinvest the funds as he shapes his team.
Hes playing like he has already been told he is leaving this summer and not getting a new contract. He looks a shadow of his normal self, the drop off is incredible.
