Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2851733 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29160 on: April 16, 2024, 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 16, 2024, 08:42:26 pm
Jamie vardy was 33 when he produced  23 pl gls for leicester, then got an more than admirable 15 pl gls aged 35,  2 yrs later, when they finished 8th

I'd question whether he would have got into a City/Liverpool team, but hard to argue with that number of goals, so I'm willing to put that in the column - we have one example.

Vardy is a bit of weird one though, as he didn't come to professional football until he was like 25 iirc? By the end of that season in which he won the golden boot, he'd played 40% less minutes of football than Salah has accumulated over the years, and even now at 37 he's played a lot less than a 31 year-old Salah, by about 20%. But it's true, he held his pace pretty well into his 30s. Problem is, Salah's has already visibly declined - you can debate the extent, but I'm not sure anyone can argue he's still amongst the fastest players in the league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29161 on: April 16, 2024, 09:11:20 pm »
Vardy was fuelled by crystal meth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29162 on: April 16, 2024, 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on April 16, 2024, 09:09:13 pm
I'd question whether he would have got into a City/Liverpool team, but hard to argue with that number of goals, so I'm willing to put that in the column - we have one example.

Vardy is a bit of weird one though, as he didn't come to professional football until he was like 25 iirc? By the end of that season in which he won the golden boot, he'd played 40% less minutes of football than Salah has accumulated over the years, and even now at 37 he's played a lot less than a 31 year-old Salah, by about 20%. But it's true, he held his pace pretty well into his 30s. Problem is, Salah's has already visibly declined - you can debate the extent, but I'm not sure anyone can argue he's still amongst the fastest players in the league.

Whilst he has lost pace, it hasn't seemingly affected his output this season.

In fact his creative numbers are not only higher than ever, but I've never seen a player who doesn't take set pieces register a expected assist figure per game, as high as Salah's currently is.

  His form has dropped in the last few games, as typically happens in the last 10 games of a season for Salah, this has been the case for him for over 5 yrs, it stings now as we don't have the likes of mane and co to make up for Salah's usual late season slowdown.  But this is due to game volume rather than age, as the only season in the last 5/6 that he finished strong was last yr, when he had a month off, due to Egypt not being at the WC.  We need to manage his minutes somewhat going forwards, he should be starting perhaps 3 games in 4 going into next season.

I would recommend seeing how he performs at the start of next yr and then offering a 1/2 extension, if he is performing like he has this season
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29163 on: April 16, 2024, 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 16, 2024, 10:41:21 pm
Whilst he has lost pace, it hasn't seemingly affected his output this season.

In fact his creative numbers are not only higher than ever, but I've never seen a player who doesn't take set pieces register a expected assist figure per game, as high as Salah's currently is.

  His form has dropped in the last few games, as typically happens in the last 10 games of a season for Salah, this has been the case for him for over 5 yrs, it stings now as we don't have the likes of mane and co to make up for Salah's usual late season slowdown.  But this is due to game volume rather than age, as the only season in the last 5/6 that he finished strong was last yr, when he had a month off, due to Egypt not being at the WC.  We need to manage his minutes somewhat going forwards, he should be starting perhaps 3 games in 4 going into next season.

I would recommend seeing how he performs at the start of next yr and then offering a 1/2 extension, if he is performing like he has this season

Right whats funny is people acting like the bad stretch of form at the end of the season is a new thing, its perplexing, its happened nearly every season. Also it was just a few weeks ago against Brentford he was looking his best with a goal and assist before getting injured again, he came on against City and produced one of the passes of the season for Diaz.

Do people not know how to deduce bad form and a steady decline in ability? For whatever hes lost in dribbling and lightening pace he has gained in play making and passing so from my perspective any decline is minimal overall.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29164 on: April 16, 2024, 11:50:00 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 16, 2024, 10:41:21 pm
Whilst he has lost pace, it hasn't seemingly affected his output this season.

In fact his creative numbers are not only higher than ever, but I've never seen a player who doesn't take set pieces register a expected assist figure per game, as high as Salah's currently is.

  His form has dropped in the last few games, as typically happens in the last 10 games of a season for Salah, this has been the case for him for over 5 yrs, it stings now as we don't have the likes of mane and co to make up for Salah's usual late season slowdown.  But this is due to game volume rather than age, as the only season in the last 5/6 that he finished strong was last yr, when he had a month off, due to Egypt not being at the WC.  We need to manage his minutes somewhat going forwards, he should be starting perhaps 3 games in 4 going into next season.

I would recommend seeing how he performs at the start of next yr and then offering a 1/2 extension, if he is performing like he has this season

Ronaldo's declining physicality didn't enormously impact his output either, but it did affect how useful he was to his teams, and whilst he was Utd's top scorer in the one full season he was there, they were having to massively compromise for him to their overall detriment. Now I'm not trying to say that's the case for Salah at all, but just pointing out individual stats don't necessarily tell the whole story of how well a player is benefitting their team. As you say though, Salah has adapted his game superbly to become a bit more of a playmaker, which it feels like we've not been able to rountinely make use of since he returned from injury (I think this is a set-up issue as much as his own bad form) - hopefully whatever set-up we have next season gives him the platform to do more of that, and gets him between the width of the posts, rather than asking him to beat defenders 1vs1 from deep/out wide, which he doesn't excel at anymore.

I don't actually disagree with your suggestion, seeing how he gets on over the course of next season and offering a short extension I think would probably be in our best interests. However he's going to be allowed to sign a pre-contact in January and you can bet that teams will be in his ear now, and whilst the above approach is most prudent for us, it's probably not going to make him feel overly loved or valued and the stats boyz in charge are going to approach it with less sentimentality than Klopp would - if PSG start flashing their knickers and saying we'll give you Mbappe's wages whilst we're sitting around saying "well let's see how you perform over the season, and then we'll maybe offer you an extension on massively reduced terms" then I can only see that going one way. There's zero chance we offer him a new two year extension in the next 6 months on his current wage, nor should we (especially if as you suggest, and as I think is correct, he's going to start playing less football for us - it would distort the wage structure). We're not the only party who gets to make decisions here, and arguably at this stage Salah holds most of the cards - if he fancies plying his trade or getting more money elsewhere then he will. He might not even want to stick around for a rebuild, he might not get on with the new manager, he might want to try a new league where silverware is more assured. Seems to be a lot of assumption of, we offer him extension = he stays more years, and that might not even be the case - he could have already made his mind up to run his contract down.

Quote from: Coolie High on April 16, 2024, 11:09:39 pm
Do people not know how to deduce bad form and a steady decline in ability? For whatever hes lost in dribbling and lightening pace he has gained in play making and passing so from my perspective any decline is minimal overall.

It's been the subject of debate by others on here sure, but again, that's not what you and I are debating. You're talking about offering him a multi-year extension, and if we do that the decision probably has to be made in the next 6 months or he'll sign a pre-agreement elsewhere. These (multi-million pound) contract decisions are not based on just his form/ability now, they're based on what it will be in 2 years time - which is a guess. Maybe you're right, and he's the best player in the league until 35 - I'd love it. Maybe we commit nearly £40m to a 2 year extension, on top of the £20m he already has left on his contract, and he comes back for pre-season in 2025 and falls off the proverbial cliff like so many players of that age do. Either of those things could happen, or it could be somewhere in the middle, and we have no idea which it will be - I totally accept that. But probability matters to the people making these incredibly significant business decisions, and the probability is that even if he hasn't declined much yet, he will over the next year or two. You can't cheat Father Time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29165 on: Yesterday at 12:06:49 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on April 16, 2024, 07:49:27 pm
Right, but the debate you seem to want to have is should we spend £350k a week to extend Salah until he is 34-35. Or let's say £200k a week, assuming he's willing to drop his salary by over a third. His level last year, or his level this year, has no real bearing on his level in 1/2/3 years time - pretty much the only thing that has a bearing is his age, and that's not subjective nor can you argue it - 99% of players are well past their best by 33/34. You can't find me single example of someone who was still elite in this league at 33/34 and only a handful in slower, weaker leagues - certainly as far as recent history goes.

The point around Fimino and Fabinho, is that yes there were signs of declining physicality (which is 100% true of Salah, btw) but they dropped off a cliff very suddenly. I mean we went from saying Fabinho was one of the best #6s in the world to saying he was absolutely finished in the space of less 6 months - the point is those are the kind of drop offs that can happen at this age. How Salah was playing before Christmas is irrelevant to how he'll be playing in 2026.

We're clearly not gonna agree and it's probably the last post I'm gonna make in this particular debate because honestly, it's almost certainly a moot point - we won't be renewing his contract regardless of what you or I think. He'll either stay for one more year and then leave on a free (most likely), or we'll look to sell him this summer.
Especially if he wants to go himself, we are definitely not a club that hangs on to players who wish to leave, and especially if that costs us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29166 on: Yesterday at 12:12:36 am »
I think his days as a winger in a set up like ours is numbered - he seems pretty one-dimensional now that his pace has dwindled. You have to respect how he's gradually adapted his game to account for it, but he seems like someone who should be moving more centrally. I'd love to see what he can do as a CF.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29167 on: Yesterday at 02:08:15 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 16, 2024, 01:40:47 pm
Ronaldo wasnt as creative as Salah, at United he wasnt one of the better final third  playmakers in the league. Salah is a duel threat even if he lacks a bit of pace like before, you can only compare him to a Ronaldo at Madrid not at United.

For me with Salah the duel threat has reduced somewhat in recent years. Like all elite wingers and like Ronaldo even at United he retains the skill to beat players on the dribble, but that bit of explosiveness in the follow through is just a little bit muted due to age.

Ronaldo retained his aerial duel prowess until late in his career. Not sure if Salah is the same? I dont have easy access to header won stats so will have to rely on Jack for that 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29168 on: Yesterday at 07:50:02 am »
Ronaldo transformed himself into a different player in the later years, just like Gerrard did, and I think Salah will also have to do that.

I'm not sure how this version of Salah fits into how we play, but that doesnt matter much because we will get a new manager and probably change the way we play anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29169 on: Yesterday at 07:56:19 am »
Dont see why he needs a bit of a transformation, he probably will drift further infield as an attacking midfielder/forward who plays off a striker. Could work in that Amorim system which appears to employ two attacking midfielders rather than wingers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29170 on: Yesterday at 08:17:48 am »
I think Salah had successfully started to transform into someone who was as much of a creator as scorer - his first half of the season was superb and he was more of an all-rounder than he used to be. I don't doubt that Salah has the football brain to adapt to his reduced explosiveness.

What's worrying though, is the period since his injury re-occurrence. He doesn't just look slow - he looks weak, physically-bullied, indecisive and his finishing is abysmal. Of course there's mitigation, but the drop-off is alarming.

His true level over the next year or two probably lies somewhere in between the first half of the season and what we've seen lately. So probably not a £400k a week player, but still someone who can contribute a lot.

I'd be happy if he stayed, but I'd argue there's still a decision for Edwards and co to make in the summer if we receive a huge offer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29171 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 02:08:15 am
For me with Salah the duel threat has reduced somewhat in recent years. Like all elite wingers and like Ronaldo even at United he retains the skill to beat players on the dribble, but that bit of explosiveness in the follow through is just a little bit muted due to age.

Ronaldo retained his aerial duel prowess until late in his career. Not sure if Salah is the same? I dont have easy access to header won stats so will have to rely on Jack for that 

Duel threat as in hes a creator and finisher.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29172 on: Yesterday at 10:35:19 am »
Hes going to hit form again and many people will once again have to backtrack on their comments, its happened for a couple seasons now but some of you never learn.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29173 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:35:19 am
Hes going to hit form again and many people will once again have to backtrack on their comments, its happened for a couple seasons now but some of you never learn.

Like "sick and tired of this team"? Glass houses? ;)

There will be a point he doesn't, let's hope thats a few years away, form is temporary, class is permanent... until you're legs go..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29174 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 am »
People are just being ridiculous now in terms of his pace and stuff. He was up against Mitchell and also on that side Lerma. Both are really quick and physical players.

We have seen players like Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have good games against Salah even at his peak. Sometimes other players are allowed to have good games without proclaiming our players legs have gone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29175 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 12:12:36 am
I think his days as a winger in a set up like ours is numbered - he seems pretty one-dimensional now that his pace has dwindled. You have to respect how he's gradually adapted his game to account for it, but he seems like someone who should be moving more centrally. I'd love to see what he can do as a CF.

Could be a good shout, he could drop as a false 9 but he'll always have that scoring instinct as well. He could also go the John Barnes route as well and drop back to midfield.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29176 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:04:51 am
Could be a good shout, he could drop as a false 9 but he'll always have that scoring instinct as well. He could also go the John Barnes route as well and drop back to midfield.

As his pace keeps going he can transition to 6 as he doesn't like tracking back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29177 on: Yesterday at 11:23:34 am »
I dont doubt Salah will find form again and I dont doubt he has at least a couple of seasons at the top left in him. For me, though, its a question of windows and planning. Our squad is relatively young, well have a new manager coming in and thats essentially a new window for a new team to be built and to peak again. Theres definitely a feeling that elements of this squad are past their peak and we need to freshen up certain areas. I find it hard to believe Hughes and co wont be looking at the age of Salah, the potential for immediate decline/heightened dependency on teammates/play style to elevate his levels and think its probably best all round if we move on and get younger.

I dont think theres any need to pitch the idea Salahs finished, hell still perform at a top level for a few years but hes at an age where decline can start rapidly, especially as a forward, and maybe theres simply no need to take the risk when good moneys available and we back our guys to reinvest it well. If were going to continue with intensity being our identity, Im not sure if a 32 year old with serious mileage is the spearhead for a new cycle.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29178 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:23:34 am
I dont doubt Salah will find form again and I dont doubt he has at least a couple of seasons at the top left in him. For me, though, its a question of windows and planning. Our squad is relatively young, well have a new manager coming in and thats essentially a new window for a new team to be built and to peak again. Theres definitely a feeling that elements of this squad are past their peak and we need to freshen up certain areas. I find it hard to believe Hughes and co wont be looking at the age of Salah, the potential for immediate decline/heightened dependency on teammates/play style to elevate his levels and think its probably best all round if we move on and get younger.

I dont think theres any need to pitch the idea Salahs finished, hell still perform at a top level for a few years but hes at an age where decline can start rapidly, especially as a forward, and maybe theres simply no need to take the risk when good moneys available and we back our guys to reinvest it well. If were going to continue with intensity being our identity, Im not sure if a 32 year old with serious mileage is the spearhead for a new cycle.

Best summary that I'd agree with. He's still good. Will probably still be good for a little longer. But it's not a risk we have to take and could be better of, financially and tactically...freshening things up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29179 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 am »
I'm not sure there are many successful teams that haven't had at least a few over 30 players. Its about striking a balance, and we've done well over the last few years to shred quite a lot of age from the team (Henderson, Sadio, Bobby, Gini, Ox, Naby, Fab, Millie and Origi) and will be doing the same this summer coming (Thiago, Adrian and Joel). But we probably do need to be careful not to go too far in the other direction. Come the summer we'll have five players in their early 30s and then no-one in the squad is older than 27. I think thats a pretty good place to be, we dont need to start bombing players out because they're 31/32 even though they're still performing at the top level.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29180 on: Yesterday at 01:13:09 pm »
If Amorim really is coming in and that means playing with wing backs, I wonder if the medium term solution will be to play two of Salah, Nunez and Jota up front with a trequartista - perhaps Szoboszlai or Elliott - behind. If the width is coming from the wing backs that would probably make Salah's pace less of an issue.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29181 on: Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:42:29 am
I'm not sure there are many successful teams that haven't had at least a few over 30 players. Its about striking a balance, and we've done well over the last few years to shred quite a lot of age from the team (Henderson, Sadio, Bobby, Gini, Ox, Naby, Fab, Millie and Origi) and will be doing the same this summer coming (Thiago, Adrian and Joel). But we probably do need to be careful not to go too far in the other direction. Come the summer we'll have five players in their early 30s and then no-one in the squad is older than 27. I think thats a pretty good place to be, we dont need to start bombing players out because they're 31/32 even though they're still performing at the top level.

I think you're right, a lot of the work to change the age profile of the squad started over last summer. It was clear watching us last season that we just had a few too many players throughout the starting 11 on the wrong side of the age curve, and though if you singled out any one of them you could argue "ok he's a bit slower but it's not too bad", the cumulative effect of that across the pitch was crippling at times and we had games where we couldn't get anywhere near the ball.

The problem isn't having a handful of players 30 and over, but the contract situation. Alisson is a non-issue, long contract, GKs play well for much longer. Endo isn't much of an issue, with another 3 years to go on low wages (although I think he might be vulnerable this summer for other reasons). Even Robbo, his current contract probably sits quite nicely - 2 years left on fairly modest wages compared to his profile.

The issue is really only VVD and Salah, and it's not a question of bombing them out but of the fact that they're down to the final year of their contracts which prompts uncomfortable questions. We only have 3 options:- i) sell now and realise some money to re-invest in the team, ii) let them go for free next year (as we've tended to do in recent years), or iii) commit to expensive new contracts taking them well in to their mid 30s, for players whose decline could start at any moment. We have to pick one, and we probably have to do it quite soon.

They're pretty comfortably the 2 highest paid players in the squad. I think that's probably just about justifiable based on their form this season. But will it be in 2 years time? Harder to say, and we'd be locking that in now not knowing the answer. I think if one or both are prepared to drop their wages, it becomes a more straightforward discussion to have, but I don't think either would do that (nor am I saying they should). Equally, I'm sure both players would want a longer deal than we'll likely be comfortable in offering.

It's a difficult position for us to be in, and there's a lot we're not privy to. Maybe Salah has already told us he's decided to leave on a free next summer, but then a £60m offer comes in from Saudi - is it worth forgoing £80m in fees and saved wages to keep him for one year if we're losing him next year anyway? If we're already accepting we're in a bit of a rebuild phase and we'll spend a chunk of next season adapting to a new manager/set-up? People get bogged down in the "we can't replace him" mindset but we are going to have to, whether it's this summer, next summer or the summer after. It'd be easier to do it with some actual money.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29182 on: Today at 09:09:21 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:38:31 am
Best summary that I'd agree with. He's still good. Will probably still be good for a little longer. But it's not a risk we have to take and could be better of, financially and tactically...freshening things up.

How exactly would you replace Salah, out of interest. There is no way there is a make for make replacement out there, you have a player who scores loads of goals whose been our top goal scorer and creator for a number of seasons. I am not sure replacing him is a smart move especially while we don't know who the next manager is. We could offer him a short term contract if he is up for that. But leaving a young team short of players with the mentality that Salah has, I'm not sure that would be a good move for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29183 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 12:12:36 am
I think his days as a winger in a set up like ours is numbered - he seems pretty one-dimensional now that his pace has dwindled. You have to respect how he's gradually adapted his game to account for it, but he seems like someone who should be moving more centrally. I'd love to see what he can do as a CF.
Sure, and the days of our setup itself are numbered, since we get a new manager.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29184 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:09:21 am
How exactly would you replace Salah, out of interest. There is no way there is a make for make replacement out there, you have a player who scores loads of goals whose been our top goal scorer and creator for a number of seasons. I am not sure replacing him is a smart move especially while we don't know who the next manager is. We could offer him a short term contract if he is up for that. But leaving a young team short of players with the mentality that Salah has, I'm not sure that would be a good move for us.

Lets be honest, its not really up to us decide how we replace Salah and who we replace him with, itll be up to the club. Hes going to have to be replaced at some point in the coming years and every season players emerge from obscurity to stardom, thats where the decision makers earn their money. We may look to sign a different type of player or change the roles within the system, maybe our main scorer will come from the left or from a false 9 position, maybe we sign another striker and look to play a 2 up top. A player like Mo is borderline irreplaceable, just as Mane was, but that doesnt mean we hold onto him forever or we dont try and replace him proactively.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29185 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:38:38 am
Lets be honest, its not really up to us decide how we replace Salah and who we replace him with, itll be up to the club. Hes going to have to be replaced at some point in the coming years and every season players emerge from obscurity to stardom, thats where the decision makers earn their money. We may look to sign a different type of player or change the roles within the system, maybe our main scorer will come from the left or from a false 9 position, maybe we sign another striker and look to play a 2 up top. A player like Mo is borderline irreplaceable, just as Mane was, but that doesnt mean we hold onto him forever or we dont try and replace him proactively.

Where have I said we hold onto him "forever?" I know we will have to replace him eventually, my point is a number of people seem to think it will be a straight forward thing to do, I don't agree. I also think it's unwise to get rid of players like him, especially with a young team. You still need experience there and that winning mentality that he possesses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29186 on: Today at 11:38:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:45:51 am
Where have I said we hold onto him "forever?" I know we will have to replace him eventually, my point is a number of people seem to think it will be a straight forward thing to do, I don't agree. I also think it's unwise to get rid of players like him, especially with a young team. You still need experience there and that winning mentality that he possesses.

And I think many would agree but not at the Expected Cost. If he took a pay cut in recognition of a bit-part role, like the pay-as-you-play deals, Im sure very few would be clamouring to replace him 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29187 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:38:41 am
And I think many would agree but not at the Expected Cost. If he took a pay cut in recognition of a bit-part role, like the pay-as-you-play deals, Im sure very few would be clamouring to replace him 

Are you having me on? Why would our most productive attacker take a pay cut in recognition of a bit part role? :lmao :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29188 on: Today at 11:46:56 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:40:33 am
Are you having me on? Why would our most productive attacker take a pay cut in recognition of a bit part role? :lmao :lmao

Thats the point. He wouldnt nor should he. But his contract will expire soon, and will the Club renew at the same rate and on the same terms?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29189 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:46:56 am
Thats the point. He wouldnt nor should he. But his contract will expire soon, and will the Club renew at the same rate and on the same terms?

I get you, I think we should offer him a two year extension, saying that a Saudi Arabian team will probably still bid high for a washed up Salah like they did a washed up Fabinho so I dont understand everyones panic about getting a big fee for him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29190 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:45:51 am
Where have I said we hold onto him "forever?" I know we will have to replace him eventually, my point is a number of people seem to think it will be a straight forward thing to do, I don't agree. I also think it's unwise to get rid of players like him, especially with a young team. You still need experience there and that winning mentality that he possesses.

I dont disagree his attitude will be a big loss, but you have to make the decision at some point and I think we should be nearing that decision rather than kicking the can down the road. We have a young side but I wouldnt say the forwards are that young. Diaz and Jota are peaking and Darwin and Gakpo are approaching theirs. I think its important that we start to shape our attack around one of those players rather than around Mo, I think its only natural that one of those players will become the guy and that Mo will never suit another role other than being the main man here. Its normal at any club that as a side goes from one era to the next, the baton gets passed over. Theres no way Mo takes a pay cut, theres no way we pay those wages for a reduced role so we either keep him for a year or sell him for tremendous value. Mo knows his value here extends beyond the pitch, players in Mos stratosphere dont take pay cuts.

 We all know the situation with FSG, a huge sum for a player coming towards the end of his peak (still good) could solve a lot of issues for the next 5 years. The Coutinho money transformed this side, another big sale like that could have a similar effect for the side we want to become.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29191 on: Today at 12:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:27 pm
I get you, I think we should offer him a two year extension, saying that a Saudi Arabian team will probably still bid high for a washed up Salah like they did a washed up Fabinho so I dont understand everyones panic about getting a big fee for him.

Because its risk. You cant say for certain in 2-3 years time the Saudi Pro League will still be a thing or propped up by silly money. Look at the Chinese league experiment - a couple of years of huge lavish spending, then suddenly zilch. Appreciate its not apples to apples but as a cautionary tale for developing leagues, its a warning at least 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29192 on: Today at 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:42:29 am
I'm not sure there are many successful teams that haven't had at least a few over 30 players. Its about striking a balance, and we've done well over the last few years to shred quite a lot of age from the team (Henderson, Sadio, Bobby, Gini, Ox, Naby, Fab, Millie and Origi) and will be doing the same this summer coming (Thiago, Adrian and Joel). But we probably do need to be careful not to go too far in the other direction. Come the summer we'll have five players in their early 30s and then no-one in the squad is older than 27. I think thats a pretty good place to be, we dont need to start bombing players out because they're 31/32 even though they're still performing at the top level.

Yeah and we lack players aged 26-29, have a look, it's almost shocking, we have so few of them!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29193 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:27 pm
I get you, I think we should offer him a two year extension, saying that a Saudi Arabian team will probably still bid high for a washed up Salah like they did a washed up Fabinho so I dont understand everyones panic about getting a big fee for him.

I think it has to do with the fact while we has at AFCON he looked alot better pressing wise and still scored 4 goals per game.

Still small sample size and would back Mo to have a say tonight if we are able to pull something off he'll no doubt be one of the reasons why.

Bit hard to justify paying him 350-450k going forward tho isn't it?
