This is not about being a selling club or not. Mo has by far the biggest contract at LFC. He is rewarded handsomely for his contribution to the club.

He is an absolute legend of this club, but we have made decisions to sell legends in the past.

The eye test suggests he has lost pace and is adapting his game. What is he worth to Liverpool as someone that creates assists and scores goals.

How much of our setup is about getting the most out of Mo? Could we benefit from a change of approach?

During his absence earlier this year we started scoring goals for fun. Why did both Nunez and Jota score more goals during this period. Is there enough data to determine if this could be sustained.



Salah will have 12 months left on his contract this summer. We as a club have an enormous decision to make as does Mo Salah. It will be a fascinating insight into how the club will be run by Edwards and Hughes.



Yep it's so much more complicated than "we shouldn't be a selling club" or "but his numbers are still good". Whether people like it or not, wegoing to have to replace Salah, the only point of debate is when.He's 32 in the summer, 33 when his current contract expires. The sample size of players who remain genuinely elite when they hit 33/34/35 inleague is vanishingly small, and usually limited to players who play deeper in teams who compromise to facilitate them (Thiago Silva would get destroyed in a Liverpool side, for instance). Honestly I'm struggling to think of really any examples at all. You can chuck names like Kroos and Modric at me, but La Liga is not the same, and there are always outliers. Salah might be an outlier (certainly he is starting from a very high level of fitness) but generally, the majority of players enter a pretty steep decline at this age. Nobody thought Fabinho and Henderson would drop off quite so abruptly - there were signs of them slowing down physically (like there is with Salah), but they almost looked to lose their legs overnight. You also have the issue of older players getting injured more frequently - we saw it with Firmino who was basically perma-fit most of his career with us and then he hit 30 and started picking up loads of muscle injuries. Is Salah's hamstring injury a one-off or a sign of things to come? Because conventional wisdom would suggest it's probably the latter.I'd like him to stay, partly because I think he still has loads to offer, and partly because I think the chances of a team offering a fee this summer to make it worthwhile is basically zero bar Saudi (and that he'd rather run down his contract and consider his options than go to Saudi now). But we do clearly need to adjust his role - he's providing nothing off the ball these days, and I don't think he's able to regularly outpace defenders these days, so playing him out on the wing feels a waste of time. Maybe a new manager and tactical set-up will be a better fit for him. But then you get into the territory of - does it make sense to be making tactical allowances for a player who's probably only going to be here for one more year? I really, really doubt there will be any appetite to renew Salah at £350k a week at the age of 33, and I don't think it would be fair to complain about that - I don't think even Man City would do that (be interesting to see what they do with De Bruyne, whose contract expires at the same time and who is only 1 year older - I suspect they'll let him leave, even though he's been their best player the past 5 years). It's possible we offer him a 1/2 year extension on dramatically reduced wages, which I doubt he'd accept.Either way, I think the debate around selling him in the summer needs to be framed around the acceptance that next season is almost certainly his last season with us and it feels like there's a lot of people who still aren't quite there yet. Whether you agree or whether you think the club is behaving cheap/small time is not really relevant - it's by far the most likely outcome. So it's not a simplistic buy/sell argument, it's an argument as to the value (monetary or otherwise) of keeping him for one more season.