« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 724 725 726 727 728 [729]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2846067 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29120 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:43:36 am
What were our results and stats during his afcon and injury absence? Not advocating for his sale but also perhaps this shows there is life after Salah.

Is it a big enough sample? f i remember right City had a better record without De Bruyne than with him a couple seasons ago when, everyone was saying he was the best in the league.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29121 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:43:13 am
We're not a selling club, Madrid wasn't thinking about what they would get for Modric Benzema or Ronaldo, when they turnt 30 +. they were thinking about how they could add better young players to that core and win more CLs, which they did. Thats how a big club operates, we need to get out of the thinking that we're bleeding Dortmund, FSG and their media stooges has done a number on some peoples psyche.

Real is a poor example, their league is a farmers one, they can regularly rest their older players during easy games and keep them fresh for the big ones and Europe.

We have to play at 1000 miles an hour every single game against game raising c*nts.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,744
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29122 on: Today at 10:59:16 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:43:13 am
We're not a selling club, Madrid wasn't thinking about what they would get for Modric Benzema or Ronaldo, when they turnt 30 +. they were thinking about how they could add better young players to that core and win more CLs, which they did. Thats how a big club operates, we need to get out of the thinking that we're bleeding Dortmund, FSG and their media stooges has done a number on some peoples psyche.
I think we have sold many of our top scorers in recent time, like Suarez and Torres. Salah is the outlier.

For me it comes down to what he wants. Is he ok with not being a guaranteed starter, playing less and not being the main guy? And being paid accordingly?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29123 on: Today at 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:59:16 am
I think we have sold many of our top scorers in recent time, like Suarez and Torres. Salah is the outlier.

For me it comes down to what he wants. Is he ok with not being a guaranteed starter, playing less and not being the main guy? And being paid accordingly?

Why would he not be a guaranteed starter hes our best attacker, most goals, most assists, most chances created.... Bizarre, we're having the same arguments as last season even though that fact still remains.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,315
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29124 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:59:16 am
I think we have sold many of our top scorers in recent time, like Suarez and Torres. Salah is the outlier.

For me it comes down to what he wants. Is he ok with not being a guaranteed starter, playing less and not being the main guy? And being paid accordingly?

To be fair we were shit for ages after selling those players.

Under Klopps time, we have sold players but never our best attacker. I want us to keep Salah and bring in another top attacker but realistically with the way we have been signing players its very likely that come the start of pre season, Salah is still our best attacker.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29125 on: Today at 11:02:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:50 am
Real is a poor example, their league is a farmers one, they can regularly rest their older players during easy games and keep them fresh for the big ones and Europe.

We have to play at 1000 miles an hour every single game against game raising c*nts.

La Liga is not a farmers league.

You think they don't have to play against game raising c*nts either?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,744
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29126 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:00:50 am
Why would he not be a guaranteed starter hes our best attacker, most goals, most assists, most chances created.... Bizarre, we're having the same arguments as last season even though that fact still remains.
Im thinking a bit into the future here, because he would need a new contract to stay.

He needs to rest more, and wont be able to start every game. Maybe he will still start all the top games, but his days of 2x90 min a week are over. That will make it harder for him to score 20 goals a season.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29127 on: Today at 11:13:03 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:02:56 am
La Liga is not a farmers league.

You think they don't have to play against game raising c*nts either?

Farmers league is becoming a really tedious thing to say its Twitter bantz what isnt and never was funny.

Without Klopp this is a "farmers league" isnt it and too many people buy into the marketing bullshit from Sky/TNT.

Yes PL has most money tv wise but look at the financial state of clubs in England its a mess.

Anyway onto Salah I want him to stay and cant help thinking like 2 years ago the AFCON has fcuked him....ppl always say he is only missing 3/4 games etc yes true but its the state he comes back in.

If someone drops £80-100m down then the club have a big call to make.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29128 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:13:03 am
Farmers league is becoming a really tedious thing to say its Twitter bantz what isnt and never was funny.

Without Klopp this is a "farmers league" isnt it and too many people buy into the marketing bullshit from Sky/TNT.

Yes PL has most money tv wise but look at the financial state of clubs in England its a mess.

Anyway onto Salah I want him to stay and cant help thinking like 2 years ago the AFCON has fcuked him....ppl always say he is only missing 3/4 games etc yes true but its the state he comes back in.

If someone drops £80-100m down then the club have a big call to make.

What a crock of shit, it's a reference to leagues where the money pumped in is disproportionately funnelled to one or two teams - La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1.

There is a reason why Leverkusen win this season is such an epic achievement, similar when Atletico did.

The point being raised is even the bottom three teams in the Premiership give you an incredibly hard game, you don't get that in the three leagues mentioned above, look at how much money is spent by the Premiership every window v's the other leagues.

Anyone saying a game v's a La Liga relegation club compared to a Premiership one is comparable is frankly talking shit.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,744
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29129 on: Today at 11:18:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:35 am
To be fair we were shit for ages after selling those players.

Under Klopps time, we have sold players but never our best attacker. I want us to keep Salah and bring in another top attacker but realistically with the way we have been signing players its very likely that come the start of pre season, Salah is still our best attacker.
Sure, but saying that we are not a selling club is just wrong.

IMO we and Salah have to make a choice, because his contract is running out. Letting him leave free is too expensive.
If he stays on a new contract, we have to try to project his performance a few years into the future. He will probably still be very good, but play less and score less.

But of course, maybe it will end with a one year extension.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29130 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:17:34 am
What a crock of shit, it's a reference to leagues where the money pumped in is disproportionately funnelled to one or two teams - La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1.

There is a reason why Leverkusen win this season is such an epic achievement, similar when Atletico did.

The point being raised is even the bottom three teams in the Premiership give you an incredibly hard game, you don't get that in the three leagues mentioned above, look at how much money is spent by the Premiership every window v's the other leagues.

Anyone saying a game v's a La Liga relegation club compared to a Premiership one is comparable is frankly talking shit.

No it isnt its an opinion.

Talking of money the gap between City and all the others at bottom is bigger lets not forget the figures we see for them arent the real ones.

Lets not over rate our league too much Sheff Utd / Burnley arent much better than La Liga sides lets be right.

Its a completely arrogant view of people in this country if all these leagues are farmers leagues then why is the PL stocked full of players from them ???

I hope it all crashes in the PL I really do.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29131 on: Today at 11:39:30 am »
This is not about being a selling club or not. Mo has by far the biggest contract at LFC. He is rewarded handsomely for his contribution to the club.
He is an absolute legend of this club, but we have made decisions to sell legends in the past.
The eye test suggests he has lost pace and is adapting his game. What is he worth to Liverpool as someone that creates assists and scores goals.
How much of our setup is about getting the most out of Mo? Could we benefit from a change of approach?
During his absence earlier this year we started scoring goals for fun. Why did both Nunez and Jota score more goals during this period. Is there enough data to determine if this could be sustained.

Salah will have 12 months left on his contract this summer. We as a club have an enormous decision to make as does Mo Salah. It will be a fascinating insight into how the club will be run by Edwards and Hughes.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29132 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:39:30 am
This is not about being a selling club or not. Mo has by far the biggest contract at LFC. He is rewarded handsomely for his contribution to the club.
He is an absolute legend of this club, but we have made decisions to sell legends in the past.
The eye test suggests he has lost pace and is adapting his game. What is he worth to Liverpool as someone that creates assists and scores goals.
How much of our setup is about getting the most out of Mo? Could we benefit from a change of approach?
During his absence earlier this year we started scoring goals for fun. Why did both Nunez and Jota score more goals during this period. Is there enough data to determine if this could be sustained.

Salah will have 12 months left on his contract this summer. We as a club have an enormous decision to make as does Mo Salah. It will be a fascinating insight into how the club will be run by Edwards and Hughes.

It is about being a selling club, because the big clubs generally do not sell their best players, when they're on course to have one of the best seasons of their career.... All the talk has been about raising money, and investing in younger worse players, thats exactly the modus operandi of the likes of Dortmund Atletico and Arsenal of yesteryear, if we were being rational we shouldn't have to sell Salah to improve on the team and squad, and as one of our best players he should be one of the last players we're looking to sell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 724 725 726 727 728 [729]   Go Up
« previous next »
 