Farmers league is becoming a really tedious thing to say its Twitter bantz what isnt and never was funny.
Without Klopp this is a "farmers league" isnt it and too many people buy into the marketing bullshit from Sky/TNT.
Yes PL has most money tv wise but look at the financial state of clubs in England its a mess.
Anyway onto Salah I want him to stay and cant help thinking like 2 years ago the AFCON has fcuked him....ppl always say he is only missing 3/4 games etc yes true but its the state he comes back in.
If someone drops £80-100m down then the club have a big call to make.
What a crock of shit, it's a reference to leagues where the money pumped in is disproportionately funnelled to one or two teams - La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1.
There is a reason why Leverkusen win this season is such an epic achievement, similar when Atletico did.
The point being raised is even the bottom three teams in the Premiership give you an incredibly hard game, you don't get that in the three leagues mentioned above, look at how much money is spent by the Premiership every window v's the other leagues.
Anyone saying a game v's a La Liga relegation club compared to a Premiership one is comparable is frankly talking shit.