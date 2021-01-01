This is not about being a selling club or not. Mo has by far the biggest contract at LFC. He is rewarded handsomely for his contribution to the club.

He is an absolute legend of this club, but we have made decisions to sell legends in the past.

The eye test suggests he has lost pace and is adapting his game. What is he worth to Liverpool as someone that creates assists and scores goals.

How much of our setup is about getting the most out of Mo? Could we benefit from a change of approach?

During his absence earlier this year we started scoring goals for fun. Why did both Nunez and Jota score more goals during this period. Is there enough data to determine if this could be sustained.



Salah will have 12 months left on his contract this summer. We as a club have an enormous decision to make as does Mo Salah. It will be a fascinating insight into how the club will be run by Edwards and Hughes.