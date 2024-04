He's an absolute legend and I'm very grateful for what he's done for us. No matter what happens from here, those things will always be there.



It's very possible that Ramadan has had an effect too.



But I don't think you can overstate how costly his form has been to us in a period where we were going for everything. You will rarely, if ever, see a worse example of a talismanic star player going totally missing for an extended period where his team need him the most. It's been incredibly disappointing to see him contribute so little as our season derails.



I know there was his injury and possibly other mitigating factors, but christ we could've done with him just being par-level Mo Salah lately. Even that level of performance would've bagged the goals we needed these last two league games.