5 non penalty goals in the league since November apparently.



January was a write off with AFCON and then he was out injured when he came back for one game and then got injured again.His performance levels since the international break (which he actually sat out) have been the worst since he's been here though. Did score the winner against Brighton, after having a mare, but had to be taken off in games since and should have been hooked today. As has been said though the shape of the side has changed without Trent and Dom on that side. Add Ramadan into the mix as well in terms of energy levels.