Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2842942 times)

Offline Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29080 on: Today at 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 07:22:09 pm
He was flying before AFCON. If he is here next season he will score another 20 goals. In this day and age that is hard to find.

Depends on his injury, he looks so slow these days, he's getting bullied by bang average defenders.
Offline Fruity

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29081 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
Just not really involved enough today. Don't know how many touches he had compared to others but all our best attacks seemed to be coming from the left first half.

Nowhere near the player he was but at his peak he was one of the best in the world. Not saying he is shite now but we rarely see the salah of old.
Online Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29082 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:23 pm
It also screwed him in 2022. He was the best player in the world autumn 2021, that is no exaggeration he was on another planet. But he came back from afcon a shadow of that player.

He came back injured this time. It seems to take our players months to regain their level after injury, not to mention he then redid the same injury on his return back when he did actually look sharp at Brentford.

Online Caps4444

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29083 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:26:42 pm
Thankfully Edwards will look at the data over a much longer period of time before deciding what to do with one of our greatest ever players.

Exactly, but recent data is more relevant as he is older and less quick etc.i think he will be off for decent money.
Online decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29084 on: Today at 07:36:17 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 04:44:53 pm
He's still an elite finisher. That part of the game will not desert him. How about trying him through the middle rather than out wide?

Generally, you're right and in theory, his finishing should stay good. However, all these games the past month (starting at Old Trafford in the cup), his finishing is atrocious. Even the one goal he's scored from open play since then (vs Brighton) came in the midst of a game where he was utterly wasteful and could've scored four.
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29085 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm »
Hes been bad since the crazy hairs gone.
Online Wool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29086 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
5 non penalty goals in the league since November apparently.
Online Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29087 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:59:15 pm
5 non penalty goals in the league since November apparently.

January was a write off with AFCON and then he was out injured when he came back for one game and then got injured again.

His performance levels since the international break (which he actually sat out) have been the worst since he's been here though. Did score the winner against Brighton, after having a mare, but had to be taken off in games since and should have been hooked today. As has been said though the shape of the side has changed without Trent and Dom on that side. Add Ramadan into the mix as well in terms of energy levels.
