Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why hes choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when hes probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnt affected his performance on the pitch.

One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnt be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who dont share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.

No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we dont tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if were physically or mentally tired. Its a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arent as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We dont just simply not fast or make it up later because its inconvenient to us right now.



I only know one person who observes Ramadan and they find it tough but spiritually enlightening, and like yourself he never complains about it. Hes not even the most devout Muslim either, and is really socially liberal, but he likes the Ramadan tradition.I think Mo is absolutely right to do it if thats what he chooses to do. Even if it badly affected his game. Rather than criticise his choice to observe, I only suggested it may be a factor now as hes returning from injury (and older). Diet and sleep are so important when youre repairing your body. The study I posted earlier is absolutely fascinating. Other studies Ive read have shown Muslim athletes to show a drop in performance but a belief that they had no drop - that probably points to the spiritual awareness you allude to.I do intermittently fast (as in 20-24 hours) 2-3 times every week and have done for about a decade (for fitness, as you say), so Im aware of how it feels to an extent. I definitely find exercise tougher on those days even with hydration, but obviously Im not an elite athlete so thats not comparable to Mo. I feel mentally sharper even if physically less so. I guess thats a secular version of the benefits people find in Ramadan.