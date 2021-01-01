Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why hes choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when hes probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnt affected his performance on the pitch.
One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnt be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who dont share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.
No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we dont tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if were physically or mentally tired. Its a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arent as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We dont just simply not fast or make it up later because its inconvenient to us right now.
I only know one person who observes Ramadan and they find it tough but spiritually enlightening, and like yourself he never complains about it. Hes not even the most devout Muslim either, and is really socially liberal, but he likes the Ramadan tradition.
I think Mo is absolutely right to do it if thats what he chooses to do. Even if it badly affected his game. Rather than criticise his choice to observe, I only suggested it may be a factor now as hes returning from injury (and older). Diet and sleep are so important when youre repairing your body. The study I posted earlier is absolutely fascinating. Other studies Ive read have shown Muslim athletes to show a drop in performance but a belief that they had no drop - that probably points to the spiritual awareness you allude to.
I do intermittently fast (as in 20-24 hours) 2-3 times every week and have done for about a decade (for fitness, as you say), so Im aware of how it feels to an extent. I definitely find exercise tougher on those days even with hydration, but obviously Im not an elite athlete so thats not comparable to Mo. I feel mentally sharper even if physically less so. I guess thats a secular version of the benefits people find in Ramadan.