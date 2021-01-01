« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 720 721 722 723 724 [725]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2834660 times)

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28960 on: Today at 10:45:09 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:14:07 am
Wind your fucking head in, him fasting has nothing to do with the performances.

Yeah, this.

I am not a Muslim, my best mate who supports Liverpool is by coincidence. Anyway, it is Mo's belief and we must respect it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28961 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:14:07 am
Wind your fucking head in, him fasting has nothing to do with the performances.

There's scientific research showing it does affect performance. Here's one specific to football:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2465333/

Quote
Performance declined significantly (p<0.05) for speed, agility, dribbling speed and endurance, and most stayed low after the conclusion of Ramadan. Nearly 70% of the players thought that their training and performance were adversely affected during the fast.

It's hardly ludicrous to suggest that Athletes who aren't getting optimum hydration or nutrition could very easily see their performance dip. And it's not just food and drink, sleep patterns are affected during Ramedan.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:50 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,365
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28962 on: Today at 11:10:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:45:09 am
Yeah, this.

I am not a Muslim, my best mate who supports Liverpool is by coincidence. Anyway, it is Mo's belief and we must respect it.

Sure, but respecting his beliefs doesn't mean that fasting therefore has no effect on his performances.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28963 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:08:30 am
There's scientific research showing it does affect performance. Here's one specific to football:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2465333/

It's hardly ludicrous to suggest that Athletes who aren't getting optimum hydration or nutrition could very easily see their performance dip.

Perhaps you'd like to explain how it hasn't affected his performance in other years then?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28964 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:02 am
Sure, but respecting his beliefs doesn't mean that fasting therefore has no effect on his performances.

It hasn't affected his performances before and perhaps people should remember he's coming back from an injury and maybe that's the reason he's not quite on it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28965 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:10:24 am
Perhaps you'd like to explain how it hasn't affected his performance in other years then?

He was younger and wasn't coming back from injury. Nutrition, hydration and rest are especially important as you age and as you recover from injury.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:01 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28966 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
He defo looked gassed at around 60mins.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • @tharris113
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28967 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:12:24 am
It hasn't affected his performances before and perhaps people should remember he's coming back from an injury and maybe that's the reason he's not quite on it.
It's likely to impact him more as he ages but it's obviously impossible to prove. I think he just had a shit game yesterday and that's it.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,792
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28968 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:13:23 am
He was younger and wasn't coming back from injury. Nutrition, hydration and rest are especially important as you age and as you recover from injury.

apart from that though...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,365
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28969 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:12:24 am
It hasn't affected his performances before and perhaps people should remember he's coming back from an injury and maybe that's the reason he's not quite on it.

That may well be the explanation.

But, presuming he has fasted before (are you sure that he has?), and presuming that Mo never dipped before during Ramadan, it may also be the effect of fasting on an athlete who is getting older.

It seems to me obvious that in a sport that goes to fairly extreme lengths to control diet and nutrition that a fasting player going without food and water for 7 to 11 hours before a football match will underperform.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,296
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28970 on: Today at 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:02 am
Sure, but respecting his beliefs doesn't mean that fasting therefore has no effect on his performances.

It's not affected him before.

Does fasting make you go cross eyed in front of goal?

If anything, coming back from injury, not being as on it as he was, is probably affecting him. Either way, he's missing sitters at the moment, but can anyone honestly say he hasn't been like that during his ENTIRE Liverpool career? Most reds I know would say that yes, legend, but as well as the massive amount of goals he scored, he's also missed sitters every season he's been here, in fact, he can be on his day one of the most frustrating players in the world for it. Scores shed loads, misses as many too. Always has.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:14 am
But, presuming he has fasted before (are you sure that he has?)

What?? He's 31 mate, you think this is the first year he's done it?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:50 am by Paul JH »
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • @tharris113
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28971 on: Today at 11:18:50 am »
I can't imagine running around that much and not being able to drink. Fuck that.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,365
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28972 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:18:06 am
Does fasting make you go cross eyed in front of goal?

I doubt it. But I've never heard that theory before, and certainly would never advance it.

 I'm surprised you even asked the question. And it's a pretty disrespectful way of describing Mo's performance yesterday.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28973 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:14 am
That may well be the explanation.

But, presuming he has fasted before (are you sure that he has?), and presuming that Mo never dipped before during Ramadan, it may also be the effect of fasting on an athlete who is getting older.

It seems to me obvious that in a sport that goes to fairly extreme lengths to control diet and nutrition that a fasting player going without food and water for 7 to 11 hours before a football match will underperform.

I am sure I read before that he had fasted. The medical team would put him on a special course where he would get extra vitamins.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,365
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28974 on: Today at 11:22:22 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:18:06 am
What?? He's 31 mate, you think this is the first year he's done it?

Some Muslims defer, some are given dispensation. It's possible that Mo has never been as strict about fasting as this year. I'm just exploring possibilities to account for any variance over the seasons he's been here. Calm down.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,296
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28975 on: Today at 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:22:22 am
Some Muslims defer, some are given dispensation. It's possible that Mo has never been as strict about fasting as this year. I'm just exploring possibilities to account for any variance over the seasons he's been here. Calm down.

I am calm?
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,173
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28976 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:18:50 am
I can't imagine running around that much and not being able to drink. Fuck that.

Surely there are exceptions for that? Is he really not drinking a water during the fast?
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,808
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28977 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:08:30 am
There's scientific research showing it does affect performance. Here's one specific to football:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2465333/

It's hardly ludicrous to suggest that Athletes who aren't getting optimum hydration or nutrition could very easily see their performance dip. And it's not just food and drink, sleep patterns are affected during Ramedan.


Holy fuck - if you click into that study the effects of it are massive in elite sport terms (where 5% is a difference in division you play in) ...look at the effect on heart rate after 12 minutes exercise!! That's just a drop off the performance cliff!
You probably don't need science to tell you it'll have an effect but that is pretty stark
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,296
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28978 on: Today at 11:25:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:26 am
I doubt it. But I've never heard that theory before, and certainly would never advance it.

I'm surprised you even asked the question. And it's a pretty disrespectful way of describing Mo's performance yesterday.

Behave, it was a joke. I'm trying to equate why you'd think fasting would affect his performance and in what way, because Im interested to know as to what he showed yesterday physically and football wise that you can put down to fasting.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28979 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:02 am
Sure, but respecting his beliefs doesn't mean that fasting therefore has no effect on his performances.

It doesn't matter though, does it? It is his choice and he is doing it, so none of our business. We don't inspect his diet and his gym routine normally so this is the same.

I'm sure he will be wanting to do his best in the remaining games, like the rest of them.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,365
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28980 on: Today at 11:33:49 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:26:31 am
It doesn't matter though, does it?

If his performance level goes down because of fasting then I think it does matter. The same would be true of a player who started smoking or drinking too much. In one sense it's also "his choice" and "his own business". But if his stamina decreased as a result, it would surely become a concern for the club too. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28981 on: Today at 11:35:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:22:22 am
Some Muslims defer, some are given dispensation. It's possible that Mo has never been as strict about fasting as this year. I'm just exploring possibilities to account for any variance over the seasons he's been here. Calm down.

Ive no idea how Rawkites are privy to Mo's dietary habits but he there were definitely discussions around him fasting in Kiev and in 2021 when we finished 2nd on 94 pts
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28982 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:25:04 am
Surely there are exceptions for that? Is he really not drinking a water during the fast?

No food or water from dawn til dusk.

There are exceptions, usually for those who are ill or pregnant.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28983 on: Today at 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:49 am
If his performance level goes down because of fasting then I think it does matter. The same would be true of a player who started smoking or drinking too much. In one sense it's also "his choice" and "his own business". But if his stamina decreased as a result, it would surely become a concern for the club too. 

It doesn't matter in the sense that: you can't influence it, anything to do with it will be a private club matter you are not privvy to and discussing it on here will only make you look like a bad actor.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 720 721 722 723 724 [725]   Go Up
« previous next »
 