He's clearly done, exactly the same way Robbo is. We need to offload the pair of them in the summer.



He's not "done". But he'll be 32 at the start of next season, and it will be harder and harder to keep the same level up.I think subbing him was the right call as both his performances vs Brighton and today were sub-par. I did like one or two of his balls today but overall the team would have been better with him coming off.Klopp made the right call and it paid off. Having said that Mo will be crucial to our run in and score some big goals thats for sure.