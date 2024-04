I was really surprised with some of the stuff I was reading about him on social media - I’m sure it was just the frustration of a difficult game getting to people, but I thought he was on it from the first minute. Sure, he missed some chances, but he misses chances every game. The numbers speak for themselves. The amount of matches that he has won for us with winning goals is only surpassed by a handful of people in the history of our club. Just a wonderful player who we are so lucky to have.