I don't really get how/when £16 million (was it?) became a really small transfer fee - feels like if that's costing so little, then Thiago counts as a moneyball signing under that definition as a £27 mil man
I mean, United spent £70m on Casemiro, Arsenal £100m+ on Rice, Chelsea £111m on Caicedo, Madrid £85m on Tchouameni, theres four clubs around our level financial who all spent at least 4x as much as us on a DM. £16m for a capable starter when your rivals are shelling out that is a small fee. Endo is obviously nowhere near some of them in terms of talent but the gap in performance level probably isnt equal to the gap in fee.
Thiago was a good value buy if you weigh up the talent, the caveat was always the wages and availability. If hed missed his usual cluster of games due to muscle pulls etc it wouldnt have been an issue, the things we couldnt have planned for, though, were the Richarlison leg breaker and hip surgery essentially finishing his career here.