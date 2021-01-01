We maybe could have kept Hendo on as head of PR or something... but retaining them as the bedrock of our midfield, and not taking the cash and bringing in Mac and Endo, or 4/5ths of a Dom is one of the maddest shouts I've read on here. Especially considering we're top of the league.



Back to Salah. I think I'm enjoying him more as he gets older. His pace is slightly less outrageous, but I honestly think his close control is improving, and the fact that he can't always do it on his own now means he's turning into an assist maestro. For me he's still the best player in the league and showing no signs of dropping off.