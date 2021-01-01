« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28680 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 10:02:40 am
Which one of those do you think we sold too soon regarding what they could have given for the team in sporting sense?


Both. We didn't have a proper No.6 ready.
Cout? Mane?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Garlic Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28681 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 am
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 07:37:49 am
Name the most recent moneyball transfer at LFC.

Probably Endo really but Im not sure anybody knows what moneyball means anymore.
JP!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28682 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Both. We didn't have a proper No.6 ready.
Cout? Mane?

We could've kept them and not had a proper 6, they were finished.  That's not Moneyball, that's just getting a shit-ton of money for crap players.  Mane was in the last year of his deal and wanted to leave. So yeah, it's probably Coutinho.

If we were going to 'moneyball' Salah, he'd have gone 2 years ago or when the Saudis were bidding in the last window.

There's this weird fear of "FSG" (as though it's just them, but let's play along for now) selling someone too soon when actually history shows we've probably held on to some players too long.  Mo is probably the exception to the rule because he's a freak and still incredibly good.
Kloppage Time

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28683 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:12:58 am
We could've kept them and not had a proper 6, they were finished.  That's not Moneyball, that's just getting a shit-ton of money for crap players.  Mane was in the last year of his deal and wanted to leave. So yeah, it's probably Coutinho.

If we were going to 'moneyball' Salah, he'd have gone 2 years ago or when the Saudis were bidding in the last window.

There's this weird fear of "FSG" (as though it's just them, but let's play along for now) selling someone too soon when actually history shows we've probably held on to some players too long.  Mo is probably the exception to the rule because he's a freak and still incredibly good.

Coutinho forced the move, didn't Klopp say stay and they'll build you a statue go and you'll be a bit part player in Barca
JP!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28684 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 11:31:46 am
Coutinho forced the move, didn't Klopp say stay and they'll build you a statue go and you'll be a bit part player in Barca

A fair point actually yeah. So not him either then...
Lynndenberries

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28685 on: Yesterday at 12:02:44 pm
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 07:37:49 am
Name the most recent moneyball transfer at LFC.
Mac Allister and Gravenberch.
Hestoic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28686 on: Yesterday at 12:06:41 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 11:31:46 am
Coutinho forced the move, didn't Klopp say stay and they'll build you a statue go and you'll be a bit part player in Barca

Where did this originate from, out of curiosity? Was it in a press conference or something?
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28687 on: Yesterday at 12:16:32 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:11:42 am
Probably Endo really but I’m not sure anybody knows what moneyball means anymore.
Endo definitely not a moneyball signing. Multi year contract for a rotation player where he won't be worth much (a la Henderson) in his last few years.

If we're saying paying reasonable market money - for a player who's not unknown and has no hidden 'value' thing, like a release fee or being out of favour - and who isn't a regular starter, counts as moneyball  it's probably Tsimikas/Minamino. Before that Elliot and Ings.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28688 on: Yesterday at 12:23:22 pm
He getting a new contract?
Garlic Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28689 on: Yesterday at 12:25:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:16:32 pm
Endo definitely not a moneyball signing. Multi year contract for a rotation player where he won't be worth much (a la Henderson) in his last few years.

Thats what I meant when I said Im not sure anybody knows what it means anymore. Theres this assumption that moneyball is signing low/young and selling high. Id argue signing a player capable of starting for £16m, in a market where that exact position had become massively overvalued in terms of £ commitment, and getting him from a much unfancied club/league where his prospects as a player for an elite club were probably written off, is very much the definition of moneyball. Moneyball was about assembling a team on a smaller budget capable of beating/matching teams with greater resources. That for me is what Endo is, his lack of resale value matters little when hes cost so little to begin with.
Kloppage Time

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28690 on: Yesterday at 12:30:25 pm
Moneyballs was/is based on looking at players from a purely statistical point of view, rather than buying the best players from the best teams you buy the lesser known players with the best stats from the lesser teams, Robbo would be a prime example as is Salah (trying to stay on topic)
Nowadays there are stats available readily on pretty much every player and all clubs are pricing players accordingly
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28691 on: Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:25:35 pm
Thats what I meant when I said Im not sure anybody knows what it means anymore.
yeah meant to agree with you saying that part

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:25:35 pm
Theres this assumption that moneyball is signing low/young and selling high. Id argue signing a player capable of starting for £16m, in a market where that exact position had become massively overvalued in terms of £ commitment, and getting him from a much unfancied club/league where his prospects as a player for an elite club were probably written off, is very much the definition of moneyball. Moneyball was about assembling a team on a smaller budget capable of beating/matching teams with greater resources. That for me is what Endo is, his lack of resale value matters little when hes cost so little to begin with.
I don't really get how/when £16 million (was it?) became a really small transfer fee - feels like if that's costing so little, then Thiago counts as a moneyball signing under that definition as a £27 mil man
Garlic Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28692 on: Yesterday at 12:51:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm
I don't really get how/when £16 million (was it?) became a really small transfer fee - feels like if that's costing so little, then Thiago counts as a moneyball signing under that definition as a £27 mil man

I mean, United spent £70m on Casemiro, Arsenal £100m+ on Rice, Chelsea £111m on Caicedo, Madrid £85m on Tchouameni, theres four clubs around our level financial who all spent at least 4x as much as us on a DM. £16m for a capable starter when your rivals are shelling out that is a small fee. Endo is obviously nowhere near some of them in terms of talent but the gap in performance level probably isnt equal to the gap in fee.

Thiago was a good value buy if you weigh up the talent, the caveat was always the wages and availability. If hed missed his usual cluster of games due to muscle pulls etc it wouldnt have been an issue, the things we couldnt have planned for, though, were the Richarlison leg breaker and hip surgery essentially finishing his career here.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28693 on: Yesterday at 12:54:41 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm
yeah meant to agree with you saying that part
I don't really get how/when £16 million (was it?) became a really small transfer fee - feels like if that's costing so little, then Thiago counts as a moneyball signing under that definition as a £27 mil man
Thiago is on massive wages unlike Endo. £16m is nothing for a club like Liverpool.
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28694 on: Yesterday at 01:01:35 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:51:02 pm
I mean, United spent £70m on Casemiro, Arsenal £100m+ on Rice, Chelsea £111m on Caicedo, Madrid £85m on Tchouameni, theres four clubs around our level financial who all spent at least 4x as much as us on a DM. £16m for a capable starter when your rivals are shelling out that is a small fee. Endo is obviously nowhere near some of them in terms of talent but the gap in performance level probably isnt equal to the gap in fee.

Thiago was a good value buy if you weigh up the talent, the caveat was always the wages and availability. If hed missed his usual cluster of games due to muscle pulls etc it wouldnt have been an issue, the things we couldnt have planned for, though, were the Richarlison leg breaker and hip surgery essentially finishing his career here.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:54:41 pm
Thiago is on massive wages unlike Endo. £16m is nothing for a club like Liverpool.
i get that we didn't pay mad money like other players (although those were all fees for starters), i just don't think 16 million plus a 4 year contract is nothing.

as the poster above said, it's the combo of stats and value that makes something moneyball - and endo wasn't a stats driven target, it was klopp identifying someone late into a window who'd be able to contribute. villa picking up luiz and kamara to start in their midfield for around £16mil would be more the kinds of transfers i'd consider moneyball.

as someone else said though, we're going off track here sorry - i'll leave it there
The Test

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28695 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
We maybe could have kept Hendo on as head of PR or something... but retaining them as the bedrock of our midfield, and not taking the cash and bringing in Mac and Endo, or 4/5ths of a Dom is one of the maddest shouts I've read on here. Especially considering we're top of the league.

Back to Salah. I think I'm enjoying him more as he gets older. His pace is slightly less outrageous, but I honestly think his close control is improving, and the fact that he can't always do it on his own now means he's turning into an assist maestro. For me he's still the best player in the league and showing no signs of dropping off.
dimwit

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28696 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Both. We didn't have a proper No.6 ready.
Cout? Mane?

Neither of those we sold too soon, IMO

They were both done at the level we aspire to be.

I do admit we did not have the replacement sorted at the time, but the answer would not have been half arsed Fabinho or Hendo with their legs gone.

Moneyball would have been selling either of them at their pomp, not when they were visibly on the decline.

We did well to get a fee for either of them, let alone for both.
Redley

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28697 on: Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
Blimey. If theres one thing I wasnt expecting to read today, its that we sold Fabinho and Henderson too early. £50 million odd for them two was better than Ajax getting nearly £200 million for Antony and Martinez
Simplexity

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28698 on: Yesterday at 08:21:33 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Both. We didn't have a proper No.6 ready.
Cout? Mane?

One of the main reasons we are first now is due to us getting a massive wind fall by selling them as they were well past it.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28699 on: Yesterday at 08:27:49 pm
Hendo and Fab were really poor last season.  It's a miracle that we got £50m for them. I was particularly worried about Fab who still had 4 years to run on his £200k-a- week contract.

I remember suggesting that we should sell Fab, Thiago and Hendo during the summer transfer window and you can imagine the responses. I honestly didn't see the value of keeping them and no we aren't missing Hendo's "leadership"

Quote from: MonsLibpool on July  4, 2023, 09:07:48 am
Getting a fee(with a decent chunk upfront) and their wages off the books is a lot of money that can be reinvested in an experienced midfielder in his mid 20's. How did their leadership help our midfield last season? If we combine any offer with the annual cost of their wages, then that's the opportunity cost of keeping. Thiago is great but IMO, he's not worth £20m to us because he'll miss many games anyway.

Also, we're a team of winners. We already have leaders like Alisson, Virg, Mo...
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28700 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
So...Mo's pretty good eh?
GreatEx

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #28701 on: Today at 06:18:04 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on February 17, 2024, 02:47:23 pm
No pace goals. Finally.

Yeah but now he's scoring strength goals. They don't count either.
