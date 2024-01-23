« previous next »
why is everybody stuck in this thread and not the Endo thread? He's not the only key player we're losing to a mid year tournament, yet everyone seems to be piling onto the AFCON.
Two reasons probably.

1. Mo Salah is widely reckoned to be more important to us than Endo. The statistics seem to back that up

2. The Asian Cup is quadrennial, which seems more defensible than a continental cup that takes place every other season.
Sums it up really. It's been made into a lose-lose situation for Salah.
If they went out, it was because he was missing. If they go through, it's because he was missing!


And no idea what this is supposed to mean:
What exactly did they want? To force Salah to stay at the camp, to reduce his recovery chances, just for the optics of things?
Either he's holding the team back and they should be happy he is gone.
Or the team is better with him, in which case they should be wanting him to recover as quickly as possible.

thats defo what some of the fans want (including the cryarse on this thread!).    Its just a way of finding blame in everything he does.  If he stayed, they would find a way to be annoyed with him cheerleading the team - despite that being what they wanted him to do apparently.
thats defo what some of the fans want (including the cryarse on this thread!).    Its just a way of finding blame in everything he does.  If he stayed, they would find a way to be annoyed with him cheerleading the team - despite that being what they wanted him to do apparently.

The man is the biggest thing about Egyptian football right now. If he had stayed with the team, some lunatic would be blaming him for overshadowing the coach or the management. Every move he makes is under scrutiny, body language, a smile or a frown, the extant of his injury.
It's pretty well known that people who live their lives under dictatorships suffer from various neuroses. It's unavoidable when humiliation is built into the system - the humiliation of being constantly lied to, the humiliation of not being able to answer back, the humiliation of being openly robbed and cheated, the humiliation of being poor and despised for being poor etc. Sport, and particularly football, is especially loved in these circumstances because it seems to stand outside the system and represent a little oasis of purity. And of hope. The one arena where 'fair play' might actually happen. Consequently the emotional, psychological and political burdens loaded on to football are gigantic.

In Egypt, where most things are rotten, Mo Salah is clearly a receptacle for so much hope. But it's a deeply wounded and neurotic people who reside their hopes in him. It's bound to be. So when things go wrong - as they just have done with the hamstring tear - those neuroses rise to the surface and all the humiliations are felt again. The 'humiliation' of Mo Salah not really trying, the 'humiliation' of the venerated Demi-god not returning his love to his worshippers, the 'humiliation' of a colonial power (as they see it) demanding that he returns to England, the 'humiliation' of the Egyptian FA (as they see it) meekly submitting to that demand.

Today Mo is apparently hated. Tomorrow he will score an important goal and he will be loved again. The day after he will stand in front of a Xmas tree and be hated again. The following day.....etc

People should give Netflix' Pele documentary a watch. It touches on how at the time, the Brazilian dictatorship exploited his popularity with the public. There are similarities.
People should give Netflix' Pele documentary a watch. It touches on how at the time, the Brazilian dictatorship exploited his popularity with the public. There are similarities.

Good call. It does describe exactly this. The same with the Argentinian Junta in 1978.

The wild emotions that are released by sport in severely repressive societies tend to be really volatile. I guess because they assume the burdens normally carried by politics. When things go well there's ecstasy. When things don't quite so well heroes can turn into villains at the snap of the fingers. I always think of those Indian and Pakistani cricketers - heroes all - who would lose a tournament or a Test series and return home to find their houses torched and looted.

Mo's suffering a bit of this now. We got a taste of it a few pages ago when an Egyptian poster - I assume he was Egyptian - essentially announced he was part of 'the mob'.
why is everybody stuck in this thread and not the Endo thread? He's not the only key player we're losing to a mid year tournament, yet everyone seems to be piling onto the AFCON.
hahahaha, what an insane question!
hahahaha, what an insane question!

How?
How?
one's one of the world's best player, the other isn't.
one's one of the world's highest profile and newsworthy players, the other isn't.
one makes everyone's first 11 every game when everyone's fit, the other doesn't.
one's famously just been injured, the other hasn't.
one's national FA and some of their fans have taken leave of their senses and shit the bed - again, quite famously in a very high profile, contemporary and topical way - the other hasn't.
one's just had their injury (and recovery) news announced on our team's site, the other has just played his second game (overshadowed by our game today)

when you add it all up, i think the scales weigh more towards Salah being discussed than Endo (but the Endo thread's open if you wanted to!)
Jürgen Klopp:
If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah he should ask himself...if his loyalty is right..because Mo Salah is the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life."

More about Mo from Kloppo:
https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1750291742622994657?s=20
Jürgen Klopp:
If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah he should ask himself...if his loyalty is right..because Mo Salah is the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life."

More about Mo from Kloppo:
https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1750291742622994657?s=20

Genuine anger there for a moment.

There's no correct answer to this problem however. Whatever Klopp or Liverpool say there will be millions of Egyptians who will be offended. "The best medical facilities at Liverpool? What is wrong with Egyptian medical facilities?" etc
Jürgen Klopp:
If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah he should ask himself...if his loyalty is right..because Mo Salah is the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life."

More about Mo from Kloppo:
https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1750291742622994657?s=20

How many Egyptians has he met?
How many Egyptians has he met?
I was wondering that.

Egypt may have better medical facilities than us, but if he's staying with the squad, then he's not in Egypt.
Also , I suspect going home to your own bed and family is the best rest you can get.
How?

You also got a really sensible reply from Yorky, which you seem to have missed.
