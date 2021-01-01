It's pretty well known that people who live their lives under dictatorships suffer from various neuroses. It's unavoidable when humiliation is built into the system - the humiliation of being constantly lied to, the humiliation of not being able to answer back, the humiliation of being openly robbed and cheated, the humiliation of being poor and despised for being poor etc. Sport, and particularly football, is especially loved in these circumstances because it seems to stand outside the system and represent a little oasis of purity. And of hope. The one arena where 'fair play' might actually happen. Consequently the emotional, psychological and political burdens loaded on to football are gigantic.



In Egypt, where most things are rotten, Mo Salah is clearly a receptacle for so much hope. But it's a deeply wounded and neurotic people who reside their hopes in him. It's bound to be. So when things go wrong - as they just have done with the hamstring tear - those neuroses rise to the surface and all the humiliations are felt again. The 'humiliation' of Mo Salah not really trying, the 'humiliation' of the venerated Demi-god not returning his love to his worshippers, the 'humiliation' of a colonial power (as they see it) demanding that he returns to England, the 'humiliation' of the Egyptian FA (as they see it) meekly submitting to that demand.



Today Mo is apparently hated. Tomorrow he will score an important goal and he will be loved again. The day after he will stand in front of a Xmas tree and be hated again. The following day.....etc