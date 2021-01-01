« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2735878 times)

Offline spen71

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28440 on: Yesterday at 04:12:26 pm »
Hopefully he will now retire from international football
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28441 on: Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm


Sums it up really. It's been made into a lose-lose situation for Salah.
If they went out, it was because he was missing. If they go through, it's because he was missing!


And no idea what this is supposed to mean:
What exactly did they want? To force Salah to stay at the camp, to reduce his recovery chances, just for the optics of things?
Either he's holding the team back and they should be happy he is gone.
Or the team is better with him, in which case they should be wanting him to recover as quickly as possible.

I would guess they would have preferred Liverpool not to say anything until it was all confirmed. Perhaps we decided to push it as we weren't convinced they wouldn't play him anyway. Who knows?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28442 on: Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm »
So are they blaming Jurgen for answering a question in a press conference? Presumably if he'd been vague, that would have caused more suspicion and not gone down well with them either.
Offline darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28443 on: Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm »
Unbelievable that we have to deal with this shite again over this farce of a tournament.
Offline DangerScouse

« Reply #28444 on: Yesterday at 04:18:17 pm »
Is there a link for that article, VFP?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28445 on: Yesterday at 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm
So are they blaming Jurgen for answering a question in a press conference? Presumably if he'd been vague, that would have caused more suspicion and not gone down well with them either.

Who knows? There seems to be so many issues between various factions that I think it would be impossible to find out clearly. It sounds as though they weren't expecting us to say anything at that moment, but perhaps we decided we couldn't trust them, so decided to mention it to get it out in the open. The next Egyptian international break could be interesting now.  :D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28446 on: Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm
Unbelievable that we have to deal with this shite again over this farce of a tournament.

It's not a farce of a tournament.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28447 on: Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:19:53 pm
Who knows? There seems to be so many issues between various factions that I think it would be impossible to find out clearly. It sounds as though they weren't expecting us to say anything at that moment, but perhaps we decided we couldn't trust them, so decided to mention it to get it out in the open. The next Egyptian international break could be interesting now.  :D


Hopefully they just don't call him up ;D

Yeah they don't sound the most reliable bunch, and clearly Ramy thinks the same, hence his clarifying tweet.
Offline No666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28448 on: Yesterday at 04:37:09 pm »
So the Egyptian FA is angry about the news being made public because the team might have been distracted before a vital match. As if his team mates wouldn't have been well aware of the extent of the injury and the recovery plan.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28449 on: Today at 09:16:40 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:37:09 pm
So the Egyptian FA is angry about the news being made public because the team might have been distracted before a vital match. As if his team mates wouldn't have been well aware of the extent of the injury and the recovery plan.

Sounds like the Egyptian
FA need to focus on getting on with their fit players and not focussing too much on one player. England always
had this failing, usually on Beckham or Rooney; and it always blew up and failed in poor fashion.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28450 on: Today at 09:18:12 am »
Man tears hamstring everyone gets mad
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28451 on: Today at 11:57:43 am »
It's pretty well known that people who live their lives under dictatorships suffer from various neuroses. It's unavoidable when humiliation is built into the system - the humiliation of being constantly lied to, the humiliation of not being able to answer back, the humiliation of being openly robbed and cheated, the humiliation of being poor and despised for being poor etc. Sport, and particularly football, is especially loved in these circumstances because it seems to stand outside the system and represent a little oasis of purity. And of hope. The one arena where 'fair play' might actually happen. Consequently the emotional, psychological and political burdens loaded on to football are gigantic.

In Egypt, where most things are rotten, Mo Salah is clearly a receptacle for so much hope. But it's a deeply wounded and neurotic people who reside their hopes in him. It's bound to be. So when things go wrong - as they just have done with the hamstring tear - those neuroses rise to the surface and all the humiliations are felt again. The 'humiliation' of Mo Salah not really trying, the 'humiliation' of the venerated Demi-god not returning his love to his worshippers, the 'humiliation' of a colonial power (as they see it) demanding that he returns to England, the 'humiliation' of the Egyptian FA (as they see it) meekly submitting to that demand.

Today Mo is apparently hated. Tomorrow he will score an important goal and he will be loved again. The day after he will stand in front of a Xmas tree and be hated again. The following day.....etc
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28452 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:57:43 am
It's pretty well known that people who live their lives under dictatorships suffer from various neuroses. It's unavoidable when humiliation is built into the system - the humiliation of being constantly lied to, the humiliation of not being able to answer back, the humiliation of being openly robbed and cheated, the humiliation of being poor and despised for being poor etc. Sport, and particularly football, is especially loved in these circumstances because it seems to stand outside the system and represent a little oasis of purity. And of hope. The one arena where 'fair play' might actually happen. Consequently the emotional, psychological and political burdens loaded on to football are gigantic.

In Egypt, where most things are rotten, Mo Salah is clearly a receptacle for so much hope. But it's a deeply wounded and neurotic people who reside their hopes in him. It's bound to be. So when things go wrong - as they just have done with the hamstring tear - those neuroses rise to the surface and all the humiliations are felt again. The 'humiliation' of Mo Salah not really trying, the 'humiliation' of the venerated Demi-god not returning his love to his worshippers, the 'humiliation' of a colonial power (as they see it) demanding that he returns to England, the 'humiliation' of the Egyptian FA (as they see it) meekly submitting to that demand.

Today Mo is apparently hated. Tomorrow he will score an important goal and he will be loved again. The day after he will stand in front of a Xmas tree and be hated again. The following day.....etc

I think the Xmas tree thing is a great example, other stuff can arguably be attributed to supporting a smaller nation, but the tree, yeah.

Im off to stare lovingly at my Gareth Bale poster now.



Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28453 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:14:28 am
It's not the fact that Peter think he might play against Arsenal which is laughable, it's the idea that he thinks he can play in that game and then go back to AFCON and play for Egypt.

In a miracle world in which he is fit, the only way Salah plays against Arsenal is if Egypt are out of AFCON by that point.
That'd be disrespectful to his country.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28454 on: Today at 12:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:09:23 pm
I think the Xmas tree thing is a great example, other stuff can arguably be attributed to supporting a smaller nation...
One hundred and fourteen million people!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28455 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:19:55 pm
One hundred and fourteen million people!

I was referring to size in a football sense where population is not that relevant.
The Dutch population is 17m but they are a major football nation.
