Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2734157 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 73,793
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28400 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Don't know who some people are, I'm not one of them. Having your best players available is always better than not, that doesnt mean I believe that we can't win without him, we've proven that we can.

In anycase, hope he recovers well

Of course, I agree with that, but we wouldn't have him anyway at the moment. It's pretty much the same timeframe had Egypt made the final of AFCON.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28401 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm »
We will see what happens.

I suspect he will come back, receive treatment, but still not be right to play for Egypt again this AFCON. They will probably get knocked out before Mo is ready, but at the moment, it looks like a bit of PR, and keeping hopes up.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,000
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28402 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm »
A title wont be won or lost without Salah for another month IMO.

A blow but one we can cope with.

Any time Salah gets a knock during a game or looks sluggish I always have a voice in my head wondering if this is it, if this is the start of a decline or a descent into regular injury. But it never transpires. We have been so lucky with Mo, to have him available so regularly.
JFT96.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28403 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm


No idea what you think you're proving, but there is absolutely zero chance that Salah will play for Liverpool before travelling back and playing with Egypt.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28404 on: Yesterday at 10:37:48 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28405 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

But at the start you said his leadership as captain is shit, so do you want his leadership in the camp or not?  ???

Also, when did he pick and choose which matches to play as I can't recall him not going away for internationals except for one that the Egypt manager said was pre-arranged fairly recently. I think it was a friendly or they'd already qualified or something.

I've literally only ever seen Mo being absolutely revered and adored by Egypt fans until now...apart from when he puts up a Christmas tree of course...
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Danny Singh

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28406 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28407 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..

He has been injured for about 4/5 days already.

How many of  them would her miss if Egypt got to the final?
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28408 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..
Which ones would he miss if Egypt make the final or semi final
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28409 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

Bullshit.

Salah is professional and humble and this is clear especially by everyone who worked with him at LFC or the national team. Let's be honest , a certian group hates him, you know who and I am shocked you are repeating what they are saying. All because he isn't a hypocrite like Aboutrika.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,475
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28410 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
Attacking your biggest star is very British in so many ways.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28411 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Thankfully he's coming back with us.  Good luck Egypt but Ghana messed up badly.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28412 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Thankfully he's coming back with us.  Good luck Egypt but Ghana messed up badly.

Yep, absolute nobheds shat the bed. Egypt look terrible though, hope they get knocked out in the next round and Mo retires  ;D
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,279
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28413 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Sure looks like they all hate him within the squad.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68064020
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28414 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Sure looks like they all hate him within the squad.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68064020
Bah humbug it's all fake news.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,135
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28415 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Unlikely he makes the Arsenal game.

Injured four days ago and thats 13 days away.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm
Brentford away so misses Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley.

People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,821
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28416 on: Today at 01:41:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...
you're really gonna hammer this point, that he's going to play against Arsenal?

want to bet?
Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28417 on: Today at 01:50:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...

Indeed 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28418 on: Today at 02:23:20 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

Even though you kind of try to hide it, it is quite evident you're one of his haters. As Yorky put it, definitely part of the "mob".

Others have responded to multiple moot points in your post, so I will just focus on the bolded part.

Firstly, where the hell has he said he will only return if they reach the final? I mean even in your post, just a few lines above you acknowledge that it was said he could return for the semif-inal as well, so why conveniently leave out that part just so you can paint him as a glory-hunter?

Secondly, maybe because, as outlandish as this might seem to you and other dickheads calling for his head, science has improved and they can actually predict when is the soonest he can get back to playing considering the injury he has?! It is not like he stayed in Liverpool from the start and was like "I am really not bothered guys. But if you reach the final give me a call and I just might be arsed enough to come and play that game". He fuckin got injured playing for your NT. He was actually struggling before he went off, maybe if your coaches were not selfish thugs and did the sensible thing to take him off, he would have not get injured at all?


Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:15:33 pm
Well you had Egyptian FA members being asked about Salah going back to Liverpool and them saying they had no idea of such agreement happening and only heard it after Klopp mentioned it in the press conference, members like the VP of the FA. The FA's statement was merely a statement of controlling the narrative in the face of public criticism but all the correspondents of the NT said that until Sunday mid day no such agreement was in place for Salah to go to Liverpool.

God forbid, but any slim chance they are lying through their teeth?! Or do you take everything they say as gospel?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:16 am by Jetmir M. »
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28419 on: Today at 08:10:51 am »
Navigating past Arsenal and Chelsea without Salah will be tough but the forwards and midfielders will hopefully look at this as an opportunity rather than a disadvantage.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,714
  • Indefatigability
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28420 on: Today at 08:20:22 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:58:14 pm
The general public wants him to retire, I bet you he will return like nothing happened if there is a chance to play at the World cup.
What has happened? He got injured. He's returning for rehab. What else has happened that could lead to Liverpool fans 'pretending' hasn't happened? Stumped on this.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28421 on: Today at 10:05:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...

If you're so sure he's going to play against Arsenal, why don't you put your money where your mouth is and stick a grand on it at the bookies?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28422 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
It's not the fact that Peter think he might play against Arsenal which is laughable, it's the idea that he thinks he can play in that game and then go back to AFCON and play for Egypt.

In a miracle world in which he is fit, the only way Salah plays against Arsenal is if Egypt are out of AFCON by that point.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,032
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28423 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
Regardless, the best news is that his recovery is being handled at Liverpool, and not with the NT.
Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28424 on: Today at 10:25:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm
Attacking your biggest star is very British in so many ways.

Its not a very British thing, its a very every nation thing. Messi got shit from Argentina fans for years.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28425 on: Today at 10:30:03 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:25:32 am
Its not a very British thing, its a very every nation thing. Messi got shit from Argentina fans for years.


Kenny used to get constant grief from Scotland fans.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28426 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:30:03 am

Kenny used to get constant grief from Scotland fans.

They all do. Mbappe gets shit from PSG fans despite being their best player ever.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28427 on: Today at 10:42:07 am »
28 days from his injury would be about the 15th? So we probably don't see him again until Brentford on the 17th.
Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28428 on: Today at 10:47:08 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:42:07 am
28 days from his injury would be about the 15th? So we probably don't see him again until Brentford on the 17th.

It was his agent giving the injury update right? Not that I'm doubting his medical credentials but I'd maybe just wait for a bit more from the club before we start pencilling his return in.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,036
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28429 on: Today at 10:56:53 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:47:08 am
It was his agent giving the injury update right? Not that I'm doubting his medical credentials but I'd maybe just wait for a bit more from the club before we start pencilling his return in.

Maybe the guy spoke to a doctor and relayed the information? Maybe someone in the Egypt camp set up gave a general diagnosis? I imagine the medical people at Kirkby will be able to offer a far more accurate assessment given time.

Better to overestimate an injury rather than underestimate it. Of course, sometimes you think you're overestimating it, but it turns out you underestimated it anyway...
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28430 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:14:28 am
It's not the fact that Peter think he might play against Arsenal which is laughable, it's the idea that he thinks he can play in that game and then go back to AFCON and play for Egypt.

In a miracle world in which he is fit, the only way Salah plays against Arsenal is if Egypt are out of AFCON by that point.

Exactly. He isn't playing for Liverpool until Egypt are out, regardless of whether he's available.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,238
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28431 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
What a palaver...

Mohamed Salahs AFCON departure sparks confusion and blame

As the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) released the press statement on Sunday night that confirmed Mohamed Salah would return to Liverpool to undergo his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, Mohamed Abou El-Wafa was telling a television programme in Cairo that there was nothing to worry about concerning the players condition and he was unaware of any plan to spirit him out of Ivory Coast, stressing his responsibility to remain in the country because he is the teams captain.

El-Wafa was responding to Jurgen Klopps announcement that Salahs treatment was likely to be covered by Liverpools staff rather than Egypts. While on air, the EFA confirmed this development and El-Wafa, a board member of the organisation, somewhat embarrassingly tried to change direction, placing responsibility for the decisions made by officials based on the other side of the continent. Im sure they did the right thing, he suggested.

The following morning, the EFA station in Abidjan admitted to The Athletic that the plan, from their end at least, had been to announce Salahs departure from the competition after the countrys crunch Group B game with Cape Verde.

Yet the organisation did not respond to a question about whether this had been agreed with Liverpool, nor did it answer when asked about claims emanating from Egypt that the EFA was angry with Klopp and therefore Liverpool for making this a public issue before they were ready. Meanwhile, Liverpool rejected the opportunity to answer questions on the matter.

If each institution was attempting to protect Salah as the hours passed, the reverse happened. Within this uncertainty, the pressure on Salah increased, arguably leaving him in a position with his country where it now seems impossible for him to win.

Had Klopp remained quiet and Egypt went out by losing to Cape Verde, then Salah could have returned to Liverpool without anyone knowing what was going to happen.


Egypt conceded a late equaliser against Cape Verde but still finished second in Group B (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)
Instead, Egypt potentially falling to Cape Verde would have led to Salah being blamed for creating a distraction. Now, progression through the rounds will act as proof to his critics, who scarcely need any more fuel, that the team is better off without him, true or otherwise.

His coach, Rui Vitoria, provided some clarification over the sequence of events after Egypt made it through to the round of 16 in dramatic circumstances on Monday evening. After a late Egypt goal was confirmed following a long VAR delay, they conceded an equaliser. Only at the final whistle did the players realise Ghana had conceded two late goals in their game against Mozambique in Ebimpe, moving Egypt into second place in Group B.

Salah watched all of this from the stands before flying back to Liverpool. Vitoria described his injury as very complex and appeared to suggest that Egypt had known about this for some time, but he wanted to wait until after this game to talk with calm about Salah. Nameless intermediaries from Liverpool had, according to Vitoria, stopped that from happening.

Until this point, the most clarity about Salahs condition had arrived via his agent just 90 minutes before kick-off.

In the face of fierce criticism of Salah in Egypt, Ramy Abbas used social media to confirm that the injury was more serious than first thought.


According to Abbas, Salah will miss the next 21 to 28 days. Given the final of AFCON was 21 days away from the moment he entered the conversation, Abbas concluded that going back to Liverpool gave his client the best chance of future participation in the tournament  but that seems optimistic given the timeframes involved.

This would appear to mean Salah has sustained a grade one or two tear, which, as The Athletic reported on Friday, would leave him unable to play for at least three weeks.


What is a hamstring strain?

A few hours before Klopp revealed his forward was probably going to return to Merseyside, Salah had been the focus of a press conference in Abidjans Palais de Culture and it did not seem like he was preparing to leave.

The subsequent press release from Egypt implied that test results, revealed later in the afternoon, had led to a change of strategy. Rather than missing just two games as suggested on Friday, Salah was now racing to be fit for the semi-final if Egypt got there. Klopp, meanwhile, has suggested that Salah could return to Ivory Coast if Egypt progressed but referenced instead a possible appearance in the final.

The English translation of Egypts original statement relating to Salahs welfare had initially caused more confusion, with the diagnosis of damage to the posterior of the thigh established by an X-ray. Usually, X-rays are conducted to assess bone health and for a clearer picture of a muscular injury, Salah would have needed an MRI scan.

While Vitoria commended the vast experience of his doctors, Liverpool have suggested the original message was lost in translation. The Egyptian FA did not reply when The Athletic sought clarification over the treatment the player was receiving.

But late on Monday night, the national team doctor, Mohamed Abou El-Ela, told Egyptian TV channel ON Time Sports that while discussions with Liverpool had been ongoing, the Premier League club had not followed an agreed timetable. We wanted this (the statement) to be out after the game and thats what we agreed with Liverpool.

He also revealed just how much the Egyptian staff and Liverpool had been speaking about Salahs injury: The level of communication (with Liverpool) reached a point where we were speaking five times a day, for half an hour on each call.

The Athletic has contacted Liverpool for comment.


It would be understandable if Liverpool were asking serious questions about why a player who rarely suffers injuries, particularly relating to muscles, has pulled up after such a short time under the care of someone else.

In the past, Liverpool have dispatched medical professionals to look after their players during AFCON. It happened in Cameroon two years ago, when the club had three players involved in the tournament. It also happened in 2017 when Sadio Mane was the only Liverpool player on duty in Gabon.

On that occasion, the work was outsourced to Dave Galley, a former club physio. Different reports from the period suggested Galley was able to monitor Manes fitness on a daily basis and tell the Senegalese coaching staff if the player needed training schedules amended to include rest days and avoid excessive high-speed running sessions that tend to cause muscle injuries  like those to the hamstring.

Mane returned from that competition in full health. Three days after Senegal exited the competition by losing on penalties to Cameroon, Mane was introduced as a second-half substitute as Liverpool drew with Chelsea.

Seven years later, Liverpool did not send anyone to accompany Salah. The club has offered no official explanation for this, but Salah has not experienced problems in previous competitions with Egypt, so there must have been some confidence in the care a player the club valued at more than £150million last summer was receiving.


(Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)
Egyptians believe the countrys football association should have been more forceful with Liverpool. The Moroccan Football Federation, by contrast, has rejected Bayern Munichs request for Noussair Mazraoui to return to Germany for further assessment, with the organisations president, Fouzi Lekjaa, insisting Bayern send their medical team to San-Pedro, in the west of Ivory Coast.

There is a difference here because Mazraoui travelled to Ivory Coast with an injury to his thigh already diagnosed, with his club coach Thomas Tuchel recommending that he only feature at the earliest in the third group game. That guidance has been followed.

Moroccos stance over the situation, however, has exposed weaknesses in Egypts strategy, as well as a brittleness in the influence of the countrys football authority.

One of the things Salah is having to deal with is a quiet, almost unspoken criticism due to the blurred lines that exist between the EFA and an authoritarian regime. It means that outwardly, it is much easier to blame a footballer who lives abroad than a domestic figure with powerful friends.

Whereas football federations like those in Morocco and Senegal have successfully separated themselves from the impulses of government administrators, the relationship in Egypt remains tangled. Critics believe the lack of sound football-related leadership within the EFA means the organisation does not have the wisdom to positively influence the most famous player the country has ever produced.

Given that few Egyptian footballers are successful abroad, the EFA is also accused of not investing in its relationships with the clubs of the players that do.

After the Arab Spring of 2011, a former player called Hany Abu Rida had aspirations of becoming the president of the EFA. A businessman in engineering, he had held positions at CAF and FIFA. Yet his previous role as the EFA vice president made it difficult to rise to the most senior position because of his links with the old pre-revolution regime.

This led to the appointment of Gamal Alam. As Abu Rida controlled from the back of the stage, the arrangement worked for four years. With enough distance since the revolution, Abu Rida was able to step forward in 2016, but he was forced to resign three years later when Egypt tumbled out of an AFCON as hosts amid a player scandal that involved Amr Warda, who was expelled from the squad only to be quickly reinstated for sending inappropriate messages to women online.

For two years, the organisation stood without an elected board. During this period, the army and its intelligence services controlled everything in Egypt, but in 2022, Gamal Alam returned from the shadows.

They have chosen him because he is weak and is very happy to be president, says a source close to the organisation, who asks to remain anonymous to protect his safety. And at the same time, it looks like a normal development because he was the former president of the EFA.

Welcome to Egypt.
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28432 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
What a load of waffle.  Egypt got Salah injured by not managing his training properly. They then lied about the extent of the injury and are now trying to blame the player and Liverpool.

They can do one. Hope they go out.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,793
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28433 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm »
It was weird how the news came out, seems to have been a misunderstanding.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28434 on: Today at 02:22:35 pm »
It's a load of shit spoken by people who dislike Salah and are actively looking to criticise him no matter what he does. There will always be dickheads who try to knock him, we shouldn't be adding to their voices.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28435 on: Today at 03:10:29 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:22:35 pm
It's a load of shit spoken by people who dislike Salah and are actively looking to criticise him no matter what he does. There will always be dickheads who try to knock him, we shouldn't be adding to their voices.
Indeed - it's not the first time that Mo has become innocently embroiled in the messy political machinations between the EFA and the ruling regime. These critics of Mo seem to forget the good he's done in the area where he's from by helping finance local community projects that benefit everyone. Now, they're criticising him (and LFC) simply 'cos he's injured...ffs.

I just hope he comes back fit and sooner than expected.
