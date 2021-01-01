This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.



The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.



The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.



Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away







The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?



I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.



Well you had Egyptian FA members being asked about Salah going back to Liverpool and them saying they had no idea of such agreement happening and only heard it after Klopp mentioned it in the press conference, members like the VP of the FA. The FA's statement was merely a statement of controlling the narrative in the face of public criticism but all the correspondents of the NT said that until Sunday mid day no such agreement was in place for Salah to go to Liverpool.



Even though you kind of try to hide it, it is quite evident you're one of his haters. As Yorky put it, definitely part of the "mob".Others have responded to multiple moot points in your post, so I will just focus on the bolded part.Firstly, where the hell has he said he will only return if they reach the final? I mean even in your post, just a few lines above you acknowledge that it was said he could return for the semif-inal as well, so why conveniently leave out that part just so you can paint him as a glory-hunter?Secondly, maybe because, as outlandish as this might seem to you and other dickheads calling for his head, science has improved and they can actually predict when is the soonest he can get back to playing considering the injury he has?! It is not like he stayed in Liverpool from the start and was like "I am really not bothered guys. But if you reach the final give me a call and I just might be arsed enough to come and play that game". He fuckin got injured playing for your NT. He was actually struggling before he went off, maybe if your coaches were not selfish thugs and did the sensible thing to take him off, he would have not get injured at all?God forbid, but any slim chance they are lying through their teeth?! Or do you take everything they say as gospel?