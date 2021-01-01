« previous next »
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28400 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Don't know who some people are, I'm not one of them. Having your best players available is always better than not, that doesnt mean I believe that we can't win without him, we've proven that we can.

In anycase, hope he recovers well

Of course, I agree with that, but we wouldn't have him anyway at the moment. It's pretty much the same timeframe had Egypt made the final of AFCON.

Offline G Richards

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28401 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm »
We will see what happens.

I suspect he will come back, receive treatment, but still not be right to play for Egypt again this AFCON. They will probably get knocked out before Mo is ready, but at the moment, it looks like a bit of PR, and keeping hopes up.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28402 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm »
A title wont be won or lost without Salah for another month IMO.

A blow but one we can cope with.

Any time Salah gets a knock during a game or looks sluggish I always have a voice in my head wondering if this is it, if this is the start of a decline or a descent into regular injury. But it never transpires. We have been so lucky with Mo, to have him available so regularly.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28403 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm


No idea what you think you're proving, but there is absolutely zero chance that Salah will play for Liverpool before travelling back and playing with Egypt.
Offline Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28404 on: Yesterday at 10:37:48 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28405 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

But at the start you said his leadership as captain is shit, so do you want his leadership in the camp or not?  ???

Also, when did he pick and choose which matches to play as I can't recall him not going away for internationals except for one that the Egypt manager said was pre-arranged fairly recently. I think it was a friendly or they'd already qualified or something.

I've literally only ever seen Mo being absolutely revered and adored by Egypt fans until now...apart from when he puts up a Christmas tree of course...
Offline Danny Singh

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28406 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..
Offline Fordy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28407 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..

He has been injured for about 4/5 days already.

How many of  them would her miss if Egypt got to the final?
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28408 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm
So if he is out for a month, he misses the following games:

1) Fulham
2) Norwich
3) Chelsea
4) Arsenal
5) Burnley
6) Brentford

Big blow..
Which ones would he miss if Egypt make the final or semi final
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28409 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

Bullshit.

Salah is professional and humble and this is clear especially by everyone who worked with him at LFC or the national team. Let's be honest , a certian group hates him, you know who and I am shocked you are repeating what they are saying. All because he isn't a hypocrite like Aboutrika.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28410 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
Attacking your biggest star is very British in so many ways.
Offline whtwht

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28411 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Thankfully he's coming back with us.  Good luck Egypt but Ghana messed up badly.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28412 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Thankfully he's coming back with us.  Good luck Egypt but Ghana messed up badly.

Yep, absolute nobheds shat the bed. Egypt look terrible though, hope they get knocked out in the next round and Mo retires  ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28413 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Sure looks like they all hate him within the squad.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68064020
Offline sheepfest

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28414 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Sure looks like they all hate him within the squad.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68064020
Bah humbug it's all fake news.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28415 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Unlikely he makes the Arsenal game.

Injured four days ago and thats 13 days away.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm
Brentford away so misses Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley.

People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...
Offline classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28416 on: Today at 01:41:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...
you're really gonna hammer this point, that he's going to play against Arsenal?

want to bet?
Online Historical Fool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28417 on: Today at 01:50:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
People genuinely believe what they read in the media ...

Indeed 
Online Jetmir M.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28418 on: Today at 02:23:20 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

Even though you kind of try to hide it, it is quite evident you're one of his haters. As Yorky put it, definitely part of the "mob".

Others have responded to multiple moot points in your post, so I will just focus on the bolded part.

Firstly, where the hell has he said he will only return if they reach the final? I mean even in your post, just a few lines above you acknowledge that it was said he could return for the semif-inal as well, so why conveniently leave out that part just so you can paint him as a glory-hunter?

Secondly, maybe because, as outlandish as this might seem to you and other dickheads calling for his head, science has improved and they can actually predict when is the soonest he can get back to playing considering the injury he has?! It is not like he stayed in Liverpool from the start and was like "I am really not bothered guys. But if you reach the final give me a call and I just might be arsed enough to come and play that game". He fuckin got injured playing for your NT. He was actually struggling before he went off, maybe if your coaches were not selfish thugs and did the sensible thing to take him off, he would have not get injured at all?


Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:15:33 pm
Well you had Egyptian FA members being asked about Salah going back to Liverpool and them saying they had no idea of such agreement happening and only heard it after Klopp mentioned it in the press conference, members like the VP of the FA. The FA's statement was merely a statement of controlling the narrative in the face of public criticism but all the correspondents of the NT said that until Sunday mid day no such agreement was in place for Salah to go to Liverpool.

God forbid, but any slim chance they are lying through their teeth?! Or do you take everything they say as gospel?
