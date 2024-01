This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.



The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.



The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.



Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away







The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which



I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.



But at the start you said his leadership as captain is shit, so do you want his leadership in the camp or not?Also, when did he pick and choose which matches to play as I can't recall him not going away for internationals except for one that the Egypt manager said was pre-arranged fairly recently. I think it was a friendly or they'd already qualified or something.I've literally only ever seen Mo being absolutely revered and adored by Egypt fans until now...apart from when he puts up a Christmas tree of course...