Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28320 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

It doesn't entirely make sense this argument as if Mo is as much of a pain as you're suggesting why would they want him to stay anyway? Also, the Egyptian FA haven't always been perfect in their treatment of Mo, I seem to recall.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28321 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:37:49 pm
Yes and the FA members which were in charge have since resigned and none of them have any power any more. A lot of people criticized the FA for basically pocketing the money they got from FIFA for accommodation and making a deal with Chechnya so that Salah would be used by Kadyrov.

That's the bit I mentioned in my post just before. I seemed to recall they were using his images against his wishes at another AFCON event.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28322 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28323 on: Today at 05:51:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:40:27 pm
That's the bit I mentioned in my post just before. I seemed to recall they were using his images against his wishes at another AFCON event.
It was before the 2018 World cup. Like I said all the members of that FA are gone, but even before then, they agreed a deal that Salah wouldn't appear in any commercial material for the NT which he hasn't since 2018.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28324 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:38:41 pm
It doesn't entirely make sense this argument as if Mo is as much of a pain as you're suggesting why would they want him to stay anyway? Also, the Egyptian FA haven't always been perfect in their treatment of Mo, I seem to recall.
I mean the team played much better without him on the pitch against Ghana, obviously yet to be seen if that was a temporary thing or if it frees others.

Having said that, Salah has been keeping the ball, trying to dribble past way too many players and not passing to his open teammates when he gets the ball as well as not being happy when someone doesn't pass to him a lot more recently that in the previous times. His comments in the press conference, while mostly statements I agree with, suggested that not all is well behind the scenes between him and the other players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28325 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm »
If Egypt doesn;t want him he should just retire from International footie mate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28326 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
Well, he needs to retire from international football, if he wants to prolong his career ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28327 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:47 pm
If Egypt doesn;t want him he should just retire from International footie mate.

Good point. First sensible thing you've said all day.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28328 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:54:27 pm
I mean the team played much better without him on the pitch against Ghana, obviously yet to be seen if that was a temporary thing or if it frees others.

Having said that, Salah has been keeping the ball, trying to dribble past way too many players and not passing to his open teammates when he gets the ball as well as not being happy when someone doesn't pass to him a lot more recently that in the previous times. His comments in the press conference, while mostly statements I agree with, suggested that not all is well behind the scenes between him and the other players.

They played pretty shit without him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28329 on: Today at 05:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:47 pm
If Egypt doesn;t want him he should just retire from International footie mate.
The general public wants him to retire, I bet you he will return like nothing happened if there is a chance to play at the World cup.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28330 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

Interesting to read about all this faff and controversy. He always seemed like a straight-shooter to me but there are always ins and outs with the bigger players in the game. Right now, Mo has a shout for being not just the best player in Africa, but likely top ten in the game.....so I guess Egypt will need, and maybe indulge him.

If his recovery is best served in the UK, surely that is the best move for the national team and the player? IMO, why have an injured player as a mascot when he needs every bit of rehab and treatment.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28331 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:58:14 pm
The general public wants him to retire, I bet you he will return like nothing happened if there is a chance to play at the World cup.

But what has happened?

You've posted lots of words, opinions and complaints about him but I'm struggling to see what he's done wrong in terms of the football 🤷
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28332 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:54:27 pm
I mean the team played much better without him on the pitch against Ghana, obviously yet to be seen if that was a temporary thing or if it frees others.

Having said that, Salah has been keeping the ball, trying to dribble past way too many players and not passing to his open teammates when he gets the ball as well as not being happy when someone doesn't pass to him a lot more recently that in the previous times. His comments in the press conference, while mostly statements I agree with, suggested that not all is well behind the scenes between him and the other players.

I wasn't sure if he went into that game injured to be honest, as he wasn't moving about freely. You managed to win without him anyway so let's see if you continue to without him. It's always awkward when you are set up as the main man though, as Salah is. There could be issues in which case him being away should be a good thing for Egypt overall.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28333 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28334 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm »
So, if I'm understanding this right:

Mo Salah is a bit of an egotistical pr!ck when he's with the Egyptian national team because he knows how good he is and how bad everyone else is. And because he's so good, Egypt's most prominent player and who plays for one of the biggest global clubs on the planet, he used his position to leverage the captaincy against seniority. But he's also suffered from having his image, presence and reputation leveraged by corrupt FA members who have since left the organisation.

The Egypt fans (and seemingly the Egypt FA) seem to have a great dislike for Mo and the way he feels he can just flit in and out of the NT set up on a whim - but because he's captain and because he's so good, they don't want to exile him from the NT. And even though Mo seems to have disdain for the NT setup, he doesn't want to retire because he's obsessed with playing and winning.

Is that a fair summary? Because it sounds like a very toxic relationship. If it were two people, I'd describe it as co-dependency. Two sides that feel they hate each other but at the same time feel they need each other.

So it appears that, unless Mo does exactly what is asked of him without hesitation or question, people will immediately kick off; from their point of view he has taken far too many liberties already and needs to show some loyalty and humility. And I get that as a leadership figure it makes sense for him to remain with the side, injured or not, but clearly he must feel if he does that it will extend his rehab, when what he wants to do is get back to playing asap.

Seems messy all round.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28335 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:16:05 pm
So, if I'm understanding this right:

Mo Salah is a bit of an egotistical pr!ck when he's with the Egyptian national team because he knows how good he is and how bad everyone else is. And because he's so good, Egypt's most prominent player and who plays for one of the biggest global clubs on the planet, he used his position to leverage the captaincy against seniority. But he's also suffered from having his image, presence and reputation leveraged by corrupt FA members who have since left the organisation.

The Egypt fans (and seemingly the Egypt FA) seem to have a great dislike for Mo and the way he feels he can just flit in and out of the NT set up on a whim - but because he's captain and because he's so good, they don't want to exile him from the NT. And even though Mo seems to have disdain for the NT setup, he doesn't want to retire because he's obsessed with playing and winning.

Is that a fair summary? Because it sounds like a very toxic relationship. If it were two people, I'd describe it as co-dependency. Two sides that feel they hate each other but at the same time feel they need each other.

So it appears that, unless Mo does exactly what is asked of him without hesitation or question, people will immediately kick off; from their point of view he has taken far too many liberties already and needs to show some loyalty and humility. And I get that as a leadership figure it makes sense for him to remain with the side, injured or not, but clearly he must feel if he does that it will extend his rehab, when what he wants to do is get back to playing asap.

Seems messy all round.
It's called marriage, mate.  ;D

What if there is an uncertainty over the extent of his injury and him playing in the semifinals is a bit of a wishful thinking on Egypt's side, but that in the final it might be more probable? Wouldn't then make sense to send him back for 24/7 treatment at Liverpool and the unlikely event (for an outsider it highly unlikely) that Egypt reach the final he can go back (if they want him)?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28336 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:16:05 pm
So, if I'm understanding this right:

Mo Salah is a bit of an egotistical pr!ck when he's with the Egyptian national team because he knows how good he is and how bad everyone else is. And because he's so good, Egypt's most prominent player and who plays for one of the biggest global clubs on the planet, he used his position to leverage the captaincy against seniority. But he's also suffered from having his image, presence and reputation leveraged by corrupt FA members who have since left the organisation.

The Egypt fans (and seemingly the Egypt FA) seem to have a great dislike for Mo and the way he feels he can just flit in and out of the NT set up on a whim - but because he's captain and because he's so good, they don't want to exile him from the NT. And even though Mo seems to have disdain for the NT setup, he doesn't want to retire because he's obsessed with playing and winning.

Is that a fair summary? Because it sounds like a very toxic relationship. If it were two people, I'd describe it as co-dependency. Two sides that feel they hate each other but at the same time feel they need each other.

So it appears that, unless Mo does exactly what is asked of him without hesitation or question, people will immediately kick off; from their point of view he has taken far too many liberties already and needs to show some loyalty and humility. And I get that as a leadership figure it makes sense for him to remain with the side, injured or not, but clearly he must feel if he does that it will extend his rehab, when what he wants to do is get back to playing asap.

Seems messy all round.

Who knows what is really going on. I doubt the Egyptian media is much different to the English one in how they report issues, so perhaps some of it has been exaggerated and some of it hasn't been.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28337 on: Today at 06:42:24 pm »
His agent just tweeted:-

Mohammeds injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games.
His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28338 on: Today at 06:45:29 pm »
FFS - worst time for us as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28339 on: Today at 06:48:14 pm »
I didnt expect us to see him until Brentford anyway so fine with the time frame. Could have been a lot worse and maybe not playing the rest of this tournament and extra time in every knock out game will be very helpful.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28340 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:45:29 pm
FFS - worst time for us as well.
the worst time for us would a month off either before or after the tournament.

like with Mac Allister's injury, the timing has been extremely fortunate (obviously the injury itself wasn't!), all told
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28341 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm »
That Arsenal game is a massive one but weve won there without him before. Say its a month, he wouldnt miss too much more than would have been the case had they got to the latter stages. As long as its not worse than that its not disastrous.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28342 on: Today at 06:57:51 pm »
Really odd all this hate for Mo.

I remember he got mobbed at an airport when on eygypt duty.  It was stupidly dangerous, one of the 4 or 5 biggest names in world football and people were just allowed free run at him. This is why he has body guards.

And Mo insists on high standards.  Maybe he doesnt get that with the Egyptian set up?  But whatever, as fans we know full well how hard it hits him when the national team doesnt succeed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28343 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:28:30 pm
It's called marriage, mate.  ;D

What if there is an uncertainty over the extent of his injury and him playing in the semifinals is a bit of a wishful thinking on Egypt's side, but that in the final it might be more probable? Wouldn't then make sense to send him back for 24/7 treatment at Liverpool and the unlikely event (for an outsider it highly unlikely) that Egypt reach the final he can go back (if they want him)?

;D

Of course it makes sense to us to expedite his recovery, even if he only has an outside chance of featuring in the later stages of AFCON, should Egypt get that far. But logic never had much sway with football fans, especially if they're already pissed off.

It seems to Egypt supporters - many of whom likely don't give a toss about LFC - that Mo should either be run into the ground to try and win them the competition and let others (us) deal with the consequences; or he should sit quietly on the sidelines as a talisman for the side until Egypt go out or win it. Anything else is perceived as an act of disloyalty, and returning to Kirkby for treatment is LFC "stealing" their star player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28344 on: Today at 06:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:16:05 pm
So, if I'm understanding this right:

Mo Salah is a bit of an egotistical pr!ck when he's with the Egyptian national team because he knows how good he is and how bad everyone else is. And because he's so good, Egypt's most prominent player and who plays for one of the biggest global clubs on the planet, he used his position to leverage the captaincy against seniority. But he's also suffered from having his image, presence and reputation leveraged by corrupt FA members who have since left the organisation.

The Egypt fans (and seemingly the Egypt FA) seem to have a great dislike for Mo and the way he feels he can just flit in and out of the NT set up on a whim - but because he's captain and because he's so good, they don't want to exile him from the NT. And even though Mo seems to have disdain for the NT setup, he doesn't want to retire because he's obsessed with playing and winning.

Is that a fair summary? Because it sounds like a very toxic relationship. If it were two people, I'd describe it as co-dependency. Two sides that feel they hate each other but at the same time feel they need each other.

So it appears that, unless Mo does exactly what is asked of him without hesitation or question, people will immediately kick off; from their point of view he has taken far too many liberties already and needs to show some loyalty and humility. And I get that as a leadership figure it makes sense for him to remain with the side, injured or not, but clearly he must feel if he does that it will extend his rehab, when what he wants to do is get back to playing asap.

Seems messy all round.


Most appreciate him but only the bad things spread on social media and its not nothing new he gets attacked for everything he does even visiting the children hospital in Liverpool. Nothing to do with the national team. Just low income not well educated idoits who worship the brotherhood movment and hate everyone who is successful, rich and doesn't follow what the brotherhood wants. If you talked to any of them you will realize how low their IQ is. If Salah came out tomorrow and said something bad about El-Sisi or pretended to be like Aboutrika he will turn into a hero.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28345 on: Today at 07:00:44 pm »
So it;'s thew same timeline if Egypt also got to the final?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28346 on: Today at 07:03:43 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:42:24 pm
His agent just tweeted:-

Mohammeds injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games.
His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.

Which was obvious the second they said he was coming home. Mentally racked up 6 weeks when that happened. Hopefully its 4.

Also at afcon he was trying to play his new role as a midfield player and was spraying quite nice passes so im not sure about the massive criticism of his play, i think the main problem with Egypt is the stalwarts are aging aged out. Mo himself is not as young or fast as he used to be pretty difficult to make the entire difference on his own with a poor supporting cast.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28347 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:42:24 pm
His agent just tweeted:-

Mohammeds injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games.
His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.


Possibly this is put out as a tactic in response to the noise / negative response about him returning to the U.K.? Hopefully
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28348 on: Today at 07:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:45:29 pm
FFS - worst time for us as well.

Egypt fan?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28349 on: Today at 07:08:11 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:58:14 pm
The general public wants him to retire, I bet you he will return like nothing happened if there is a chance to play at the World cup.

 ;D  More fool them.

Hopefully he takes note, and fucks off the Egypt national team for good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28350 on: Today at 07:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:38 pm
Good point. First sensible thing you've said all day.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28351 on: Today at 07:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:58:17 pm

Most appreciate him but only the bad things spread on social media and its not nothing new he gets attacked for everything he does even visiting the children hospital in Liverpool. Nothing to do with the national team. Just low income not well educated idoits who worship the brotherhood movment and hate everyone who is successful, rich and doesn't follow what the brotherhood wants. If you talked to any of them you will realize how low their IQ is. If Salah came out tomorrow and said something bad about El-Sisi or pretended to be like Aboutrika he will turn into a hero.

I did wonder about that, thanks for confirming it, it would explain certain opinions of him even if it doesn't make sense to me and others on here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28352 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:57:20 pm
That Arsenal game is a massive one but weve won there without him before. Say its a month, he wouldnt miss too much more than would have been the case had they got to the latter stages. As long as its not worse than that its not disastrous.

Expected him to miss that either way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28353 on: Today at 07:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:08:11 pm
;D  More fool them.

Hopefully he takes note, and fucks off the Egypt national team for good.
Yep. I've seen individuals on other media platforms taking down their posts criticising Mo now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28354 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:18 pm
Expected him to miss that either way.

Thats true. Had t thought about it in a while. Just unfortunate timing for us in the grand scheme of things that he was always going to miss that game.
