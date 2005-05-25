So, if I'm understanding this right:



Mo Salah is a bit of an egotistical pr!ck when he's with the Egyptian national team because he knows how good he is and how bad everyone else is. And because he's so good, Egypt's most prominent player and who plays for one of the biggest global clubs on the planet, he used his position to leverage the captaincy against seniority. But he's also suffered from having his image, presence and reputation leveraged by corrupt FA members who have since left the organisation.



The Egypt fans (and seemingly the Egypt FA) seem to have a great dislike for Mo and the way he feels he can just flit in and out of the NT set up on a whim - but because he's captain and because he's so good, they don't want to exile him from the NT. And even though Mo seems to have disdain for the NT setup, he doesn't want to retire because he's obsessed with playing and winning.



Is that a fair summary? Because it sounds like a very toxic relationship. If it were two people, I'd describe it as co-dependency. Two sides that feel they hate each other but at the same time feel they need each other.



So it appears that, unless Mo does exactly what is asked of him without hesitation or question, people will immediately kick off; from their point of view he has taken far too many liberties already and needs to show some loyalty and humility. And I get that as a leadership figure it makes sense for him to remain with the side, injured or not, but clearly he must feel if he does that it will extend his rehab, when what he wants to do is get back to playing asap.



Seems messy all round.