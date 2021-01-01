« previous next »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:13:03 pm
This didn't start in this tournament, this is a culmination of 4 years of Mo treating the NT as a fodder for him and being a petulant child with the camp.

The Mo Salah Liverpool gets, is different than the one Egypt gets.

The fracture started in 2019, when Egypt hosted the AFCONs, Salah threatened to not play the Ro16 match against South Africa unless Amr Warda is reinstated. Warda was suspended and then sent home after a girl leaked screenshots of him harassing her on and sending her unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, 48 hours before Egypt's game against Uganda. The following day, a lot of girls started doing the same and showing how much of a predator Warda is and though no one accused him of anything more serious than that, it was pretty evident in some of the conversations that he would invite girls to his villa in Marrassi, an Egyptian resort on the North coast, telling them he was hosting a party with DJ only for the girls to find themselves alone with Warda. The girls would be aged between 17-19 years old too. Salah, when asked about Warda in the pre game press conference, said everybody makes mistakes and that Warda deserves a second chance. The following day, after Warda was sent home and after Salah's comments caused an uproar in Egypt, Salah shushed the crowd after scoring and did a "22" hand signal with his hand, Warda's number with the NT. Warda was reinstated and came on as a sub as Egypt lost to South Africa in the round of 16, half the stadium left when he came on.

Salah then threatened to not play unless he was given the captaincy, even though he was 6th in line as the Egypt's armband is sorted by seniority and Salah was 6th in line. The FA reletend, even though Salah picks and chooses which games to appear at, which sets a bad precedence for the younger players, even if his importance is never in question, and he rarely performs captain duties. Unlike all of the other NT captains, Salah rarely appears in press conferences for example or appear in post match interviews, always delegating it to El Shenawy or Hegazi. Salah also asked that he always be accompanied by two body guards even to the pitch which lead to this farcical sight being repeated multiple times before Egypt's games both home & away



The last thing about leaving the NT camp, is just the straw that broke the camel's back. It is a strain, Salah can still do the PT sessions in Ivory Coast and if they needed more help, the Liverpool physio could have joined them via video calls. If he was out for the rest of the tournament and it was not a strain but a tear, then fine, you can leave but it is not, Klopp said he might be available if Egypt were to advance to the semis and/or the final. Bayern and Beşiktaş sent medical teams to Ivory Coast to deal with Noussair Mazraoui & Vincent Aboubakar, neither player have played so far though they are expected to be fit in the latter rounds of the tournament which is the same with Salah. The fact that it's said, he will return if Egypt reached the final, is a bad look. A)You're leaving before everyone else makes it look like you don't believe that your teammates are good enough to reach the final. B)Saying that he will only return if they reach the final, makes it look like he really cares about his individual awards and not the team. Why would the group who reached the final welcome him back as a starter when he wasn't there for the road to the final?

I obviously understand why Liverpool would want him to be back at Kirby, but he is not going to play anyway for two weeks, the NT needs his presence and leadership more. The fact that he just left, made so many people turn against him that I can't see how he can be accepted back in the NT setup.

It doesn't entirely make sense this argument as if Mo is as much of a pain as you're suggesting why would they want him to stay anyway? Also, the Egyptian FA haven't always been perfect in their treatment of Mo, I seem to recall.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:37:49 pm
Yes and the FA members which were in charge have since resigned and none of them have any power any more. A lot of people criticized the FA for basically pocketing the money they got from FIFA for accommodation and making a deal with Chechnya so that Salah would be used by Kadyrov.

That's the bit I mentioned in my post just before. I seemed to recall they were using his images against his wishes at another AFCON event.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:40:27 pm
That's the bit I mentioned in my post just before. I seemed to recall they were using his images against his wishes at another AFCON event.
It was before the 2018 World cup. Like I said all the members of that FA are gone, but even before then, they agreed a deal that Salah wouldn't appear in any commercial material for the NT which he hasn't since 2018.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:38:41 pm
It doesn't entirely make sense this argument as if Mo is as much of a pain as you're suggesting why would they want him to stay anyway? Also, the Egyptian FA haven't always been perfect in their treatment of Mo, I seem to recall.
I mean the team played much better without him on the pitch against Ghana, obviously yet to be seen if that was a temporary thing or if it frees others.

Having said that, Salah has been keeping the ball, trying to dribble past way too many players and not passing to his open teammates when he gets the ball as well as not being happy when someone doesn't pass to him a lot more recently that in the previous times. His comments in the press conference, while mostly statements I agree with, suggested that not all is well behind the scenes between him and the other players.
If Egypt doesn;t want him he should just retire from International footie mate.
Well, he needs to retire from international football, if he wants to prolong his career ...
