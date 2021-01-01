It doesn't entirely make sense this argument as if Mo is as much of a pain as you're suggesting why would they want him to stay anyway? Also, the Egyptian FA haven't always been perfect in their treatment of Mo, I seem to recall.



I mean the team played much better without him on the pitch against Ghana, obviously yet to be seen if that was a temporary thing or if it frees others.Having said that, Salah has been keeping the ball, trying to dribble past way too many players and not passing to his open teammates when he gets the ball as well as not being happy when someone doesn't pass to him a lot more recently that in the previous times. His comments in the press conference, while mostly statements I agree with, suggested that not all is well behind the scenes between him and the other players.