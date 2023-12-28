« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2727959 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:14:18 am
Correct pretty sure in last one he played 3 games in a week all 120 mins long so basically that is 4 games in a week no wonder he came back knackered !!

International footy has some mad peeps following it Gerrard used to get it as well makes me wonder is it worth it ?

It means something to Salah himself, you could see how he was playing every single ball when he was watching the game the other night.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:27:42 am
Some Egyptian fans don't come off well on twitter with their regards to Mo. Anyone thinking he doesn't have an ambition to lead Egypt to some tournament win is slightly balmy it's clear to me how much he wants that to happen.
'

Agreed Jill, hes no Ryan Giggs that's for sure
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,265
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 11:46:52 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.

The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.

Ah well, your loss.  :wave
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,810
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.

The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.
paging vivabobbygraham and Jepovic

wondering have you guys told Egypt fans that Mo isn't a slave?

as for the hilariousness of egypt fans, this is part of why international football is so shit - like england fans, there's an inherent talent-phobia with players who stand out. look at the shit gerrard took. look at trent these days. look back at fowler, mcmananaman, scholes.

international fans are full of people who have no clue about the sport, paired with natioanlistic shite, making the ignorant even more ignorant

bet Mo wishes he'd already retired from international football, as he considered around the malevolant egypt circus at the world cup in 2018
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:27 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28284 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT
Excellent. Music to my ears.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,708
  • Indefatigability
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28285 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:47:17 am
paging vivabobbygraham and Jepovic

wondering have you guys told Egypt fans that Mo isn't a slave?

as for the hilariousness of egypt fans, this is part of why international football is so shit - like england fans, there's an inherent talent-phobia with players who stand out. look at the shit gerrard took. look at trent these days. look back at fowler, mcmananaman, scholes.

international fans are full of people who have no clue about the sport, paired with natioanlistic shite, making the ignorant even more ignorant

bet Mo wishes he'd already retired from international football, as he considered around the malevolant egypt circus at the world cup in 2018
I'm pretty much with you all the way on this...apart from your refusal to begin sentences with capitals.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,020
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28286 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Remember when we had that guy join the forum to tell us why Mane was leaving and we had treated him poorly? Feel like we have a reverse situation with Mo.

Do Egypt supporters think he faked an injury to get out of the tournament or something? It looks like I need to catch up on the last few pages...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,509
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:47:17 am
bet Mo wishes he'd already retired from international football, as he considered around the malevolant egypt circus at the world cup in 2018

I hope we hear the whole story about that from Mo one day. It might be too dangerous to tell of course. He certainly didn't look happy at the way he was being used for political reasons at the time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,509
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28288 on: Today at 12:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:02:49 pm
I'm pretty much with you all the way on this...apart from your refusal to begin sentences with capitals.

God, yes! I'm glad someone mentioned that. I skip over reading most people who don't use capitals since it can take twice as long to read. Once told my old mate Royhendo off for this offence. He took it like a champ.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28289 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Remember when we had that guy join the forum to tell us why Mane was leaving and we had treated him poorly? Feel like we have a reverse situation with Mo.

Do Egypt supporters think he faked an injury to get out of the tournament or something? It looks like I need to catch up on the last few pages...

My guess is, the issue is with him coming back to Liverpool.  Hes their captain so an important part of their dressing room/camp. 

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,810
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28290 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:02:49 pm
I'm pretty much with you all the way on this...apart from your refusal to begin sentences with capitals.
sOrry!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:10:45 pm
I hope we hear the whole story about that from Mo one day. It might be too dangerous to tell of course. He certainly didn't look happy at the way he was being used for political reasons at the time.
I agree [STOP] I would be interested too [STOP] Over and out ;)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Remember when we had that guy join the forum to tell us why Mane was leaving and we had treated him poorly? Feel like we have a reverse situation with Mo.

Do Egypt supporters think he faked an injury to get out of the tournament or something? It looks like I need to catch up on the last few pages...
haha so it turns out that bizarre Mane far was right about the power of a good song - like a siren, we've called Mo back!
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28291 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:02:49 pm
I'm pretty much with you all the way on this...apart from your refusal to begin sentences with capitals.

Amman after my own heart, Fitzy. Canberra lot of posters agree with you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,810
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28292 on: Today at 12:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:26:26 pm
Amman after my own heart, Fitzy. Canberra lot of posters agree with you.
bet this Tokyo a long time. It's great work you Dc
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28293 on: Today at 12:34:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:11 pm
bet this Tokyo a long time. It's great work you Dc

Tallinn the truth here, it only took a few minutes. Seoul I needed.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,201
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28294 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:26:01 am
Is this a joke?

He has his reasons for it...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:02:49 pm
I'm pretty much with you all the way on this...apart from your refusal to begin sentences with capitals.

CC uses a Nokia 3310 to login.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,800
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.

The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.
Wait what?
People really are ungrateful aren't they? Since Mo is unable to singlehandedly drag the rest of the NT up to his level, instead of recognising that, he's made the scapegoat for what is a dire team, dire management and a dire federation.
Feels familiar....oh yes, that's exactly what happens here in South Africa (and every other African country)!
We're our own worst enemies we are - shite federation, shite management, shite support for grassroots, greedy administrators, and ultimately, shite fans.


Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:51:46 am
It means something to Salah himself, you could see how he was playing every single ball when he was watching the game the other night.

Yeah defo he cares and as a pro he gets it / expects it.

I just think at times when National teams crash out other than the coach the knives are always after the best player/s.

Logged

Online tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Egypt are probably getting knocked-out tonight anyway. I can understand the Egyptians frustration, but their national team has been a mess for more than a decade. Salah cannot win an Afcon by himself.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,748
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:26:01 am
Is this a joke?

youd hope it was, but the bizarre hysteria about this eleshwere suggests its not.

They are mad he isnt staying to cheerlead from the sidelines it seems, and has decided his best plan of action is to go and get himself sorted as soon as possible, by the doctors and training staff he knows best at Liverpool.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,227
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 01:22:01 pm »
Now he's back with us for treatment, do we stop saying the Egyptian FA treat their players like cattle?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 