There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.



The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.



paging vivabobbygraham and Jepovicwondering have you guys told Egypt fans that Mo isn't a slave?as for the hilariousness of egypt fans, this is part of why international football is so shit - like england fans, there's an inherent talent-phobia with players who stand out. look at the shit gerrard took. look at trent these days. look back at fowler, mcmananaman, scholes.international fans are full of people who have no clue about the sport, paired with natioanlistic shite, making the ignorant even more ignorantbet Mo wishes he'd already retired from international football, as he considered around the malevolant egypt circus at the world cup in 2018