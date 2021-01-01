« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2727389 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:14:18 am
Correct pretty sure in last one he played 3 games in a week all 120 mins long so basically that is 4 games in a week no wonder he came back knackered !!

International footy has some mad peeps following it Gerrard used to get it as well makes me wonder is it worth it ?

It means something to Salah himself, you could see how he was playing every single ball when he was watching the game the other night.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:27:42 am
Some Egyptian fans don't come off well on twitter with their regards to Mo. Anyone thinking he doesn't have an ambition to lead Egypt to some tournament win is slightly balmy it's clear to me how much he wants that to happen.
'

Agreed Jill, hes no Ryan Giggs that's for sure
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,264
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 11:46:52 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.

The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.

Ah well, your loss.  :wave
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,808
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:58:23 am
There's no way he's going to be accepted as a player in the Egyptian NT, nevermind a captain.

The public don't want anything to do with him anymore, even my parents think he's a traitor and they only said that about Presidents.
paging vivabobbygraham and Jepovic

wondering have you guys told Egypt fans that Mo isn't a slave?

as for the hilariousness of egypt fans, this is part of why international football is so shit - like england fans, there's an inherent talent-phobia with players who stand out. look at the shit gerrard took. look at trent these days. look back at fowler, mcmananaman, scholes.

international fans are full of people who have no clue about the sport, paired with natioanlistic shite, making the ignorant even more ignorant

bet Mo wishes he'd already retired from international football, as he considered around the malevolant egypt circus at the world cup in 2018
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:27 am by classycarra »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 