That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free.



AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.



Whose Summer? The European Summer is too hot for certain parts of Africa to host the competition. Yeah it's winter on Southern Africa but the majority of Africa lies in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a non starter. Nothing is going to change regarding the International schedule because at the end of the day FIFA and it's affiliates want money.