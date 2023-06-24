« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2726022 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28240 on: Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
Dont allow him on a plane back.

Wait - let's let him get here first.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28241 on: Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
Afcon is older than the Euros, why should they change something to suit Europe?

Buy African players, deal with this.
it's only in the last few AFCONS (since 2019) that it's increased from a 16 to 24 team tournament (like the euros and world cup, making the standard much shitter and the group stages almost painful viewing), from a 32 game tournament to a 52 game tournament.

this wasn't the case when Salah was signed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28242 on: Yesterday at 07:52:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
The final is in 20 days?

Exactly so nearly 4 weeks from the injury .. so outside chance hell be fit but probably not. Makes sense as a grade 1 hamstring
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28243 on: Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:27:10 pm
That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free.

AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.
Whose Summer? The European Summer is too hot for certain parts of Africa to host the competition. Yeah it's winter on Southern Africa but the majority of Africa lies in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a non starter. Nothing is going to change regarding the International schedule because at the end of the day FIFA and it's affiliates want money.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28244 on: Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
The final is in 20 days?

So 12 weeks, shit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28245 on: Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp says the plan for Mo Salah is for him to do his rehab with Liverpool. "If he is fit before the final then probably yes" he will go back to AFCON.

[@LewisSteele_]

Great news but surprised there letting come back now

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28246 on: Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:52:28 pm
Exactly so nearly 4 weeks from the injury .. so outside chance hell be fit but probably not. Makes sense as a grade 1 hamstring

It's closer to 3 weeks. Injured on the 19th - game on the 11th.

If anything - it makes it even less likely that he will be fit (well according to our doctors anyway).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28247 on: Yesterday at 08:03:05 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
Afcon is older than the Euros, why should they change something to suit Europe?

Buy African players, deal with this.
Agreed. Can you imagine changing the World Cup from Summer to Winter. Would be utter madness!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28248 on: Yesterday at 08:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm
Liverpool bought an African international footballer. They know the deal and are presumably ok with it. If they don't like it then don't buy African players.
when we bought him, was AFCON so frequent, or involved as many games?

no it wasn't.  they've changed the deal, not us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28249 on: Yesterday at 08:13:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:27:10 pm
That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free.

AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.

They DID move it not long ago, and it was a total disaster. It's not like AFCON isn't trying to accommodate European clubs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28250 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm »


Good news hes coming back but bad news that the injury is not as minor as Egypt made out. Not a surprise to be honest as most hamstrung injuries take 3 weeks or more. Lets hope its in that sort of range and not more.

 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28251 on: Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm »
So makes no difference if Egypt progress. Sounds like he won't be available for us regardless.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28252 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:03:05 pm
Agreed. Can you imagine changing the World Cup from Summer to Winter. Would be utter madness!

The very idea.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28253 on: Yesterday at 08:21:40 pm »
Glad he is coming back. Makes sense to do his rehab here. If Egypt progress to a final he may have an outside chance but probably wont be match fit for them, and chances are they will have done ok without him if they got to a final.
The final is 11th Feb.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28254 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:03:05 pm
Agreed. Can you imagine changing the World Cup from Summer to Winter. Would be utter madness!
To be fair, it *was* utter madness.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28255 on: Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
So makes no difference if Egypt progress. Sounds like he won't be available for us regardless.

Or he'll be available for the Arsenal game (February 4th), and then go back if Egypt reach the semi-final (February 7th) and the final (February 11th) ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28256 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm »
has there been any official confirmation that he is coming back to rehab?

news this good, I don't want to find out it's bogus.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28257 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
has there been any official confirmation that he is coming back to rehab?

news this good, I don't want to find out it's bogus.



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-gives-mohamed-salah-injury-update

This from Klopp in the post match press conference.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28258 on: Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-gives-mohamed-salah-injury-update

This from Klopp in the post match press conference.

Can we be mildly satisfied with this arrangement? Is that allowed? Or are we slave-masters if we smile a bit?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28259 on: Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
Can we be mildly satisfied with this arrangement? Is that allowed? Or are we slave-masters if we smile a bit?

You are. The only way to redeem yourself is to pray that the people who aren't paying him will force him to stay, and play him when not fully fit, and send him back as a broken, battered mound of pulp.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28260 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote
The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool from the Africa Cup of Nations to receive treatment on his muscle injury.

The forward sustained the issue on Thursday during the first half of his nations group-stage fixture against Ghana.

A subsequent update was issued stating he is expected to miss Egypts next two matches if they progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Salah will travel to Merseyside after the Pharaohs Group B finale versus Cape Verde on Monday night.

The Egyptian FA said in a statement on Sunday:

After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national teams medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-return-liverpool-afcon-treatment-injury
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28261 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 03:47:54 pm
Dont worry theyve changed it to every year for this year and next.

 ;D you have to laugh
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28262 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
so if I'm to guess, they're sending Mo back to us because we're the best chance of getting him fit again to compete if they progress? Not a ringing endorsement of their own set up, really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28263 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
so if I'm to guess, they're sending Mo back to us because we're the best chance of getting him fit again to compete if they progress? Not a ringing endorsement of their own set up, really.
Nah, he'd be kidnapped by aliens and cured by Marijana Kovacevic (who is on the spaceship NASA can't detect) and returned for Wednesday's trip to Fulham.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28264 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
so if I'm to guess, they're sending Mo back to us because we're the best chance of getting him fit again to compete if they progress? Not a ringing endorsement of their own set up, really.

Probably realised the injury is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the tournament.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28265 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm
Or he'll be available for the Arsenal game (February 4th), and then go back if Egypt reach the semi-final (February 7th) and the final (February 11th) ...

Yeah, I'm pretty sure that's not allowed to happen. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28266 on: Today at 12:03:20 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm
Probably realised the injury is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the tournament.
Yeah.  Talk that they think we can get him fit for the semi-final dates.  Chances are we can't and, even if we could, Egypt look rubbish anyway so not likely to get a sniff of the semi finals.

Hopefully it's not one that's going to keep him out for too long.  A bit of a rest and coming back strong for the run-in not necessarily a bad thing if we can stay in contention whilst he's out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28267 on: Today at 01:04:17 am »
Egypt could be out by tomorrow albeit with Cape Verde already through and won the group I would think they would play their 2nd string and not be arsed
