Dont allow him on a plane back.
Afcon is older than the Euros, why should they change something to suit Europe?Buy African players, deal with this.
The final is in 20 days?
That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free. AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp says the plan for Mo Salah is for him to do his rehab with Liverpool. "If he is fit before the final then probably yes" he will go back to AFCON.[@LewisSteele_]
Exactly so nearly 4 weeks from the injury .. so outside chance hell be fit but probably not. Makes sense as a grade 1 hamstring
Liverpool bought an African international footballer. They know the deal and are presumably ok with it. If they don't like it then don't buy African players.
Agreed. Can you imagine changing the World Cup from Summer to Winter. Would be utter madness!
So makes no difference if Egypt progress. Sounds like he won't be available for us regardless.
has there been any official confirmation that he is coming back to rehab?news this good, I don't want to find out it's bogus.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-gives-mohamed-salah-injury-updateThis from Klopp in the post match press conference.
Can we be mildly satisfied with this arrangement? Is that allowed? Or are we slave-masters if we smile a bit?
The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool from the Africa Cup of Nations to receive treatment on his muscle injury.The forward sustained the issue on Thursday during the first half of his nations group-stage fixture against Ghana.A subsequent update was issued stating he is expected to miss Egypts next two matches if they progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.Salah will travel to Merseyside after the Pharaohs Group B finale versus Cape Verde on Monday night.The Egyptian FA said in a statement on Sunday: After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national teams medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.
Dont worry theyve changed it to every year for this year and next.
so if I'm to guess, they're sending Mo back to us because we're the best chance of getting him fit again to compete if they progress? Not a ringing endorsement of their own set up, really.
Or he'll be available for the Arsenal game (February 4th), and then go back if Egypt reach the semi-final (February 7th) and the final (February 11th) ...
