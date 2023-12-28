« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28200 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm
Not much of a debate is it really its Liverpool fc not Salah fc theres a league title to be won and hes our best player and paid royally to help deliver it  not flog himself to death on another continent while we play games without him

That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free.

AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28201 on: Today at 01:11:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:27:10 pm
That's my whole feelings for all internationals. We pay this fella £1.6 million a month to work for LFC, he's our employee and we have every right to want him to be at his employers place of work, not working for someone else for free.

AFCON can and should only ever be held in summer, then we don't have this conflict of interests.
He's not a slave, we dont own him.

We can try to write contracts where players cant go to internationals, but I think we'd have a pretty weak team then.
Until we have those contracts we shouldnt complain any more than when a normal employee goes on holidays.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28202 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:11:23 pm
He's not a slave, we dont own him.

We can try to write contracts where players cant go to internationals, but I think we'd have a pretty weak team then.
Until we have those contracts we shouldnt complain any more than when a normal employee goes on holidays.

Ignoring all the potential legal implications with offering contracts that prevent players from representing their national teams, the national teams can still force the players to be part of the national team squad and if the players refuse they can become ineligible for their respective club teams. Similar to what happened with us and Matip, and he had retired the year before from his national teams.

Best thing would be a shift to the summer periodm otherwise teams will just have to suck it up and improvise for the month of Jan every 4 years. Or are they still playing the AFCON every two years?
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28203 on: Today at 01:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 01:25:14 pm
Or are they still playing the AFCON every two years?

Still every 2 years. Although the next one is scheduled for next summer, 2025.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28204 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:11:23 pm
He's not a slave, we dont own him.

We can try to write contracts where players cant go to internationals, but I think we'd have a pretty weak team then.
Until we have those contracts we shouldnt complain any more than when a normal employee goes on holidays.
I think player contract have clauses that tell them not to get involved in dangerous activities -- IIRC it's pretty common eg cliff diving, bungee jumping whatever.

it's reasonable for clubs to expect players to avoid dangerous hobbies that could injure them.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:53 pm by SamLad »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28205 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:11:23 pm
He's not a slave, we dont own him.

We can try to write contracts where players cant go to internationals, but I think we'd have a pretty weak team then.
Until we have those contracts we shouldnt complain any more than when a normal employee goes on holidays.



He's not a slave no, but he's still an employee of Liverpool Football Club and national federations should not have the right to demand that a player is unavailable for his employer, at an important time of the season, to play in a tournament than can and should have scheduled for summer.

Last time Egypt lost in the final, Mo was useless for the rest of the season. That's all we need again this season.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28206 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
"Last time Egypt lost in the final, Mo was useless for the rest of the season"
That's the last thing Mo could be accused of at any time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28207 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:12:51 pm
He's not a slave no, but he's still an employee of Liverpool Football Club and national federations should not have the right to demand that a player is unavailable for his employer, at an important time of the season, to play in a tournament than can and should have scheduled for summer.

Last time Egypt lost in the final, Mo was useless for the rest of the season. That's all we need again this season.
Liverpool bought an African international footballer. They know the deal and are presumably ok with it. If they don't like it then don't buy African players.
