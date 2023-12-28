He's not a slave, we dont own him.
We can try to write contracts where players cant go to internationals, but I think we'd have a pretty weak team then.
Until we have those contracts we shouldnt complain any more than when a normal employee goes on holidays.
He's not a slave no, but he's still an employee of Liverpool Football Club and national federations should not have the right to demand that a player is unavailable for his employer, at an important time of the season, to play in a tournament than can and should have scheduled for summer.
Last time Egypt lost in the final, Mo was useless for the rest of the season. That's all we need again this season.