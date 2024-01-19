Some feel empowered to denigrate AFCON, dismiss it as some mickey mouse cup, a cup that captivates millions of Africans, brings joy to their lives but they don't care, not their concerm. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Some accuse the Egyptian coach of deliberately playing Mo when he's injured, or he overplays him, has no care for his wellbeing. Some feel empowered to say that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Posters who have compassion for Mo, consider him first, want what he wants, are accused of not being true Liverpool supporters because of it, for not holding the populist view, therefore they are to be rebuked, castigated, maligned. Some feel empowered to do that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. The gaslighting, trolling, the whataboutery, the one eyed selfishness of some. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Now, where have I heard this kind of rhetoric before....