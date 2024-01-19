« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 700 701 702 703 704 [705]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2721519 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28160 on: Yesterday at 06:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:24:32 pm
It's unlikely but if Egypt do go all the way I hope Jurgen apologises to Mo about his comments and gives him a couple of weeks off to recharge and celebrate the win. Good luck Mo.

Bloody 'ell! What's going on?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28161 on: Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:40:45 pm
Why?

Because of holding it every 2 years and now allowing 3rd place teams out of the group.it had become a good tournament in the late 90s early 00s

Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28162 on: Yesterday at 06:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:24:32 pm
It's unlikely but if Egypt do go all the way I hope Jurgen apologises to Mo about his comments and gives him a couple of weeks off to recharge and celebrate the win. Good luck Mo.

 :lmao

Might catch a few.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28163 on: Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm »
Me two shekels worth .

Iam making a Cape Verde flag this week.   Soz Mo lad .

Alhumdillilah an ' all that .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28164 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:15:21 am
Does that apply to Jurgen too?  "I said if I wish them good luck it would be a lie. Hopefully, they are out in the group stages but its not likely possible."

This is top end posting, great work.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,391
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28165 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
Not much of a debate is it really its Liverpool fc not Salah fc theres a league title to be won and hes our best player and paid royally to help deliver it  not flog himself to death on another continent while we play games without him
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,291
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28166 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:24:32 pm
It's unlikely but if Egypt do go all the way I hope Jurgen apologises to Mo about his comments and gives him a couple of weeks off to recharge and celebrate the win. Good luck Mo.

You should be renamed Agent Stupid.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,712
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28167 on: Yesterday at 10:06:50 pm »
The tournament now being held every two years is a piss take though. Somebody should challenge that in court because if all the federations went that way, there would no longer be any off season at all.

simply not right on the players. this is the year of the hammy already and with the cl expansion on the horizon we are already past a sticking point imo. the workload is literally too much for the players.  that doesn't end well for anyone but no single entity wants to be the one that misses out on the golden goose.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,224
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28168 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 pm »
Arguably, as they play far more games for us, we should rest him more. Obviously, we pay his wages so that seems grossly unfair.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28169 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm
Not much of a debate is it really its Liverpool fc not Salah fc theres a league title to be won and hes our best player and paid royally to help deliver it  not flog himself to death on another continent while we play games without him

Is he our best player? Alisson and VVD are the best in the world in their positions for me which Mo isnt. I think Mo comes after them two for our most important player. Its going to be interesting who plays on the right tommorrow. I have a feeling Gakpo will get the nod because tactically he can come deeper and maybe help young Bradley like he did second half against Fulham.

I could see something like this:

                Alisson
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
                  Mac
          Elliott      Jones
Gakpo       Nunez       Diaz

I would say Jota deserves to start but i think Klopp wants that goal impact option off the bench. Klopp could also easily go Jota to start and have Darwin to fuck shit up off the bench on 60. The same with Gravenberch a toss up between him and Harvey but both excellent off the bench. Must win tommorrow for a title challenge with the trip to Arsenal in a fortnight. We need at least 7 points out of the next 9
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,391
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28170 on: Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
Is he our best player? Alisson and VVD are the best in the world in their positions for me which Mo isnt.

Alisson is definitely our best player to be fair   but there isnt a better right winger/forward in the world than Salah  and whether he is or not doesnt affect how insane it is hes playing for another team during our season
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28171 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm
Me two shekels worth .

Iam making a Cape Verde flag this week.   Soz Mo lad .

Me too :) Up the Verdes. Someone said they were decent a page or two back. Lets hope so, be amazed if they are though. Tiny island nation arent they? Whos in goals? Mrs Miggins from the bakery? (Still better option than Onana). Sorry Im bladdered, ignore me  :P
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,789
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28172 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
best case scenario Egypt go out in their best losers playoff before they start to consider Mo, and he gets back here and rests/rehabs in a way thats in line with our schedule/workload up to June

the goal has to be that he plays as many league games as possible, not that he starts playing league games as soon as possible
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,218
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28173 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Me too :) Up the Verdes. Someone said they were decent a page or two back. Lets hope so, be amazed if they are though. Tiny island nation arent they? Whos in goals? Mrs Miggins from the bakery? (Still better option than Onana). Sorry Im bladdered, ignore me  :P
About 8 islands in total with about 600k population (went there last year is the only reason I know that 😉) not much different to Iceland so fingers crossed they can get a result against Egypt like Iceland did against England.

I reckon Salah would come back less mentally damaged and down in the dumps if they exited early compared to say losing in the final like last year, so although I'd like to see him do well I'd much rather him be back and playing for us and any Liverpool fan who says different is just plain weird to be honest.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,218
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28174 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm
best case scenario Egypt go out in their best losers playoff before they start to consider Mo, and he gets back here and rests/rehabs in a way thats in line with our schedule/workload up to June

the goal has to be that he plays as many league games as possible, not that he starts playing league games as soon as possible
So the 3rd place teams have to go through a playoff to get into the last 16?
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28175 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
About 8 islands in total with about 600k population (went there last year is the only reason I know that 😉) not much different to Iceland so fingers crossed they can get a result against Egypt like Iceland did against England.

I reckon Salah would come back less mentally damaged and down in the dumps if they exited early compared to say losing in the final like last year, so although I'd like to see him do well I'd much rather him be back and playing for us and any Liverpool fan who says different is just plain weird to be honest.
I stand corrected Craig mate. My guess wouldve been about 30,000, so way off then!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28176 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Me too :) Up the Verdes. Someone said they were decent a page or two back. Lets hope so, be amazed if they are though. Tiny island nation arent they? Whos in goals? Mrs Miggins from the bakery? (Still better option than Onana). Sorry Im bladdered, ignore me  :P

Cape Verde has produced a lot of players.

They just tend to end up playing in Portugal. As it is a Portuguese territory.

We were heavily linked with Gelson Martins.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28177 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Egypt wont get out of the group if they lose to Cape Verde. Only the best four 3rd place teams go through and youre going to need 3 pts to have a chance of advancing as quite a few current 3rd place teams play the worst team last. Cape Verde have been the pick of the group and while they are through already they will want to win the group and have a better last 16 game.

They play on Monday so well have a fair idea by then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28178 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm
Cape Verde has produced a lot of players.
Hurray! :)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm
They just tend to end up playing in Portugal. As it is a Portuguese territory.
Oh :(
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28179 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Cape Verde isn't a territory of Portugal at all. it's an independent country.

jesus.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28180 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Cape Verde isn't a territory of Portugal at all. it's an independent country.

jesus.
Is that a fact? Or a quote from the messiah?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28181 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm »
Some feel empowered to denigrate AFCON, dismiss it as some mickey mouse cup, a cup that captivates millions of Africans, brings joy to their lives but they don't care, not their concerm. We pay his wages, he belongs to us.  Some accuse the Egyptian coach of deliberately playing Mo when he's injured, or he overplays him, has no care for his wellbeing. Some feel empowered to say that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Posters who have compassion for Mo, consider him first, want what he wants, are accused of not being true Liverpool supporters because of it, for not holding the populist view, therefore they are to be rebuked, castigated, maligned. Some feel empowered to do that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. The gaslighting, trolling, the whataboutery, the one eyed selfishness of some. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Now, where have I heard this kind of rhetoric before.... :wanker
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28182 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Is that a fact? Or a quote from the messiah?
fact!

Mo may have said it also mind you.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,449
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28183 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Some feel empowered to denigrate AFCON, dismiss it as some mickey mouse cup, a cup that captivates millions of Africans, brings joy to their lives but they don't care, not their concerm. We pay his wages, he belongs to us.  Some accuse the Egyptian coach of deliberately playing Mo when he's injured, or he overplays him, has no care for his wellbeing. Some feel empowered to say that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Posters who have compassion for Mo, consider him first, want what he wants, are accused of not being true Liverpool supporters because of it, for not holding the populist view, therefore they are to be rebuked, castigated, maligned. Some feel empowered to do that. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. The gaslighting, trolling, the whataboutery, the one eyed selfishness of some. We pay his wages, he belongs to us. Now, where have I heard this kind of rhetoric before.... :wanker
Yeah, it stinks.
And its not like the club only plays him in crucial games.
Maybe Mo cares more about afcon than the league cup or EL group stages?
Maybe he cares more about his national team than Liverpool?
There are other things in life than money.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28184 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm »
And what is Liverpool FC after all?  A money-spinning operation. What is the Premier League? A cartel. And who is Klopp with his gaslighting comments about the African Nations Cup? About Africa indeed? A colonialist.

Vivabob is right. I hope Mo never comes back. I hope Afcon becomes a monthly event instead of a six-monthly one. Mo should stay where he's loved. Away from people like us.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28185 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Cape Verde isn't a territory of Portugal at all. it's an independent country.

jesus.

I apologise. Cape Verde was a Portuguese territtory.

The point is they produce a lot of footballers and they tend to play in Portugal. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28186 on: Today at 12:13:38 am »

Its not about denigrating AFCON, its about having Mo back home safe as soon as possible. Its the job of the Egypt manager to put Egypts interests first and if that means pushing Mos recovery time forward, he might well do it just as they did in the 2018 World Cup when he clearly hadnt recovered from his shoulder injury and just as Senegal did with Sadio at the last AFCON when he was knocked spark out, played on, then sat down because he was dizzy, and his manager denied it was a concussion.

I hold the same view for all international football. I entirely understand that the players want to play for their countries and should be permitted to do so. That doesnt mean any of us have to want their national teams to get to the final depriving us of those players for the maximum time possible. Mo isnt reading RAWK (shocking I know), so wont be offended.

Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,218
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28187 on: Today at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
I stand corrected Craig mate. My guess wouldve been about 30,000, so way off then!
I thought the same thing until I went there RM, nevef even heard anything about their football team until the last month either so it's a bit of a shock to see them doing well so far in this tournament to be honest
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28188 on: Today at 12:35:32 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on January 19, 2024, 11:33:16 pm


 football punditry crosses with science!



 :lmao

For fucksake .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28189 on: Today at 12:40:14 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:13:38 am
Mo isnt reading RAWK (shocking I know), so wont be offended.

You cant say this for sure. Plenty of players read RAWK or at the least, like Suarez, have updates on his thread translated and sent to him.

That said I hope he does not. There were posters (or at least, one) accusing him of taking drugs earlier last year, and some other comments are not pleasant 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28190 on: Today at 12:49:31 am »
Cape Verde has a number of descents who have ended up as top footballers.

Henrik Larson's father was from Cape Verde, Patrick Viera's mother was from Cape Verde and Nani who played for United was born in Cape Verde.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 700 701 702 703 704 [705]   Go Up
« previous next »
 