Not much of a debate is it really its Liverpool fc not Salah fc theres a league title to be won and hes our best player and paid royally to help deliver it not flog himself to death on another continent while we play games without him



Is he our best player? Alisson and VVD are the best in the world in their positions for me which Mo isnt. I think Mo comes after them two for our most important player. Its going to be interesting who plays on the right tommorrow. I have a feeling Gakpo will get the nod because tactically he can come deeper and maybe help young Bradley like he did second half against Fulham.I could see something like this:AlissonBradley Konate VVD GomezMacElliott JonesGakpo Nunez DiazI would say Jota deserves to start but i think Klopp wants that goal impact option off the bench. Klopp could also easily go Jota to start and have Darwin to fuck shit up off the bench on 60. The same with Gravenberch a toss up between him and Harvey but both excellent off the bench. Must win tommorrow for a title challenge with the trip to Arsenal in a fortnight. We need at least 7 points out of the next 9